14 Ways The Coronavirus Pandemic May Change How We Travel In The Future

A recent survey by Skyscanner, which questioned over 5,000 travelers in 17 countries, revealed that the majority of Americans surveyed believe both domestic and international travel will be safe within the next six months. “Domestic travel will most likely resume before international travel, but it is difficult to predict exactly when,” Lord told BuzzFeed via email. “We are seeing some early interest in searches for travel periods towards the later part of the year.”

Meanwhile, Neugarten from Dollar Flight Club said he expects domestic travel to resume in mid-June and international travel to return in early September.