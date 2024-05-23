The Office is undoubtedly one of the great American sitcoms, so much so that it's had a second and third life on Netflix and Peacock. That means you've had plenty of time to rewatch and learn everything there is to know about each episode.
1. What is the name of the actor who played Meredith Palmer?
Kate Flannery
2. Where did Jim and Pam get engaged?
At a gas station
3. Who does Michael pretend to fire in the pilot?
Pam
4. Which three characters did parkour all over the office?
5. Who was awarded the gold, silver, and bronze medals during the office Olympics closing ceremonies?
Michael got gold, Dwight got silver, and Jim got bronze.
6. How many times did Andy punch a hole through the wall?
Twice
7. Which character says the last line in the show?
Pam
8. What was the full name of Jim's character during his practice sales call with Dwight and Michael?
William M. Buttlicker
9. Who played Charles Miner?
10. What Jamaican resort do Michael and Jan stay at?
Sandals
11. How many women did Michael propose marriage to, and who were they?
Two — Carol and Holly
12. How many employees did the Michael Scott Paper Company have, and who were they?
Three — Michael, Pam, and Ryan.
13. Who took over Jan's job at the end of Season 3?
14. Why did Kelly slap Michael in "Diversity Day"?
For doing a racist impression of an Indian person.
15. What caused Stanley's heart attack in Season 4?
The fire started by Dwight and the ensuing chaos.
16. Who succeeded Michael as manager when he left Scranton in Season 7?
Deangelo Vickers
17. What is the first prank Jim is seen pulling on Dwight?
18. How did Michael burn his foot?
By stepping on his George Forman grill.
19. What branch of Dunder Mifflin did Jim transfer to after Season 2?
Dunder Mifflin Stamford
20. According to Kevin, what was the "trick" to his famous chili?
Undercooking the onions.
22. Who said "Oh, get out, Skeleton Man!" and who did they say it to?
Nelly said it to Gabe.
23. Who referred to himself as the Lizard King?
24. What was in the teapot Jim gave to Pam (five items not including the card)?
A cassette, Jim's high school yearbook photo, a Boggle timer, hot sauce, and a mini golf pencil.
25. What branch of Dunder Mifflin did Karen end up managing?
Dunder Mifflin Utica
26. Why did Pam slap Michael?
For saying that her mom came onto him.
27. What was Asian Jim's real name, and who played him?
28. How did Jim convince Dwight that he could move a coat rack with his mind?
Pam was pulling it back and forth with an umbrella under her desk.
29. Which character was arrested in the series finale?
Creed
30. Who does Roy say he'd want to have sex with during the desert island game?
Angela
31. What caused Michael to drive his car into a lake?
32. What costume does Carol wear to Kelly's Diwali party?
She's dressed as a cheerleader.
33. What was Ryan trying to heat up when he started the fire?
A cheese pita
34. What do Schrutes stand in while getting married?
Their graves
35. What celebrity crossed in front of the camera while Michael was walking around NYC?
36. What book did Dwight read to Jim and Pam during their first stay at Schrute Farms?
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
37. What was Pam's middle name?
Morgan
38. What fruit did Dwight use to simulate giving birth to help Michael prepare for the birth of Jan's baby?
A watermelon
39. How did Stanley retaliate when Michael told his wife about his affair?
He smashed up his car with a tire iron.
40. How many regular cast members have the same first name as their character, and who are they?
Four — Angela Kinsey (played Angela Martin), Oscar Nunez (played Oscar Martinez), Phylis Smith (played Phylis Vance), and Creed Bratton (played Creed Bratton).
41. What is Plop's real name?
Pete Miller
42. Why does Michael go along with the plan to send Packer to Tallahassee?
Packer insults Holly.
43. How much money did Jim spend on his outfit to imitate Dwight?
44. What heartwarming gift did Stanley give Phyllis in the series finale?
A wooden carving of her with flamingo legs.
45. What was Toby's daughter's name?
Sasha
46. What do a turtle, a fridge, the warehouse workers, a woodchipper, Kevin, a candle, and Lord Voldemort all have in common?
Kelly says she'd make out with all of them before Michael.
47. What was the brand of the women's suit that Michael accidentally bought?
48. Who did Darryl say Michael looked liked in his women's suit?
Hillary Clinton
49. Which three coworkers did Jim practice ping pong with before his rematch with Darryl?
Kevin, Meredith, and Dwight
50. When Michael made up rumors about the whole office, what rumor did he make up about Toby?
That Toby had asthma.
51. What song did Michael and Jim sing together after Michael crashed Jim's barbecue?
52. What is "Pippity poppity gimme da zoppidy"?
One of the fake phrases Darryl teaches Michael to "help with his interracial conversations."
53. What percentage of revenue did Dunder Mifflin stand to lose from their Blue Cross account thanks to Michael's golden ticket idea?
50%
54. What was the date when Ryan and Kelly hooked up for the first time?
February 13
55. How much did Michael spend on the iPod for Ryan?
$400