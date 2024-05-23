    Prove Your "Office" Fan Status With These 56 Trivia Questions And Answers

    Hopefully, you're at least more competent than Kevin.

    The Office is undoubtedly one of the great American sitcoms, so much so that it's had a second and third life on Netflix and Peacock. That means you've had plenty of time to rewatch and learn everything there is to know about each episode.

    Here's a list of The Office trivia questions that you can use to test yourself or your friends at your next watch party. The answers are right underneath the questions for extra convenience.

    We'll start with easy questions that any Office fan should know, ranging from basic cast questions and character names to details about the most beloved episodes and scenes. 

    1. What is the name of the actor who played Meredith Palmer?

    Kate Flannery

    2. Where did Jim and Pam get engaged?

    At a gas station

    3. Who does Michael pretend to fire in the pilot?

    Pam

    4. Which three characters did parkour all over the office?

    Michael, Dwight, and Andy

    5. Who was awarded the gold, silver, and bronze medals during the office Olympics closing ceremonies?

    Michael got gold, Dwight got silver, and Jim got bronze.

    6. How many times did Andy punch a hole through the wall?

    Twice

    7. Which character says the last line in the show?

    Pam

    8. What was the full name of Jim's character during his practice sales call with Dwight and Michael?

    William M. Buttlicker

    9. Who played Charles Miner?

    Idris Elba

    10. What Jamaican resort do Michael and Jan stay at?

    Sandals

    11. How many women did Michael propose marriage to, and who were they?

    Two — Carol and Holly

    12. How many employees did the Michael Scott Paper Company have, and who were they?

    Three — Michael, Pam, and Ryan.

    13. Who took over Jan's job at the end of Season 3?

    Ryan

    14. Why did Kelly slap Michael in "Diversity Day"?

    For doing a racist impression of an Indian person.

    15. What caused Stanley's heart attack in Season 4?

    The fire started by Dwight and the ensuing chaos.

    16. Who succeeded Michael as manager when he left Scranton in Season 7?

    Deangelo Vickers

    17. What is the first prank Jim is seen pulling on Dwight?

    He puts his stapler in Jell-O.

    18. How did Michael burn his foot?

    By stepping on his George Forman grill.

    19. What branch of Dunder Mifflin did Jim transfer to after Season 2?

    Dunder Mifflin Stamford

    These questions are a little tougher, but nothing a hardcore fan can't handle.

    20. According to Kevin, what was the "trick" to his famous chili?

    Undercooking the onions.

    21. What song played as Jim watched Pam drive away in "The Dundies"?

    "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John

    22. Who said "Oh, get out, Skeleton Man!" and who did they say it to?

    Nelly said it to Gabe.

    23. Who referred to himself as the Lizard King?

    Robert California

    24. What was in the teapot Jim gave to Pam (five items not including the card)?

    A cassette, Jim's high school yearbook photo, a Boggle timer, hot sauce, and a mini golf pencil.

    25. What branch of Dunder Mifflin did Karen end up managing?

    Dunder Mifflin Utica

    26. Why did Pam slap Michael?

    For saying that her mom came onto him.

    27. What was Asian Jim's real name, and who played him?

    Steve, played by Randall Park.

    28. How did Jim convince Dwight that he could move a coat rack with his mind?

    Pam was pulling it back and forth with an umbrella under her desk.

    29. Which character was arrested in the series finale?

    Creed

    30. Who does Roy say he'd want to have sex with during the desert island game?

    Angela

    31. What caused Michael to drive his car into a lake?

    The GPS told him to.

    32. What costume does Carol wear to Kelly's Diwali party?

    She's dressed as a cheerleader.

    33. What was Ryan trying to heat up when he started the fire?

    A cheese pita

    34. What do Schrutes stand in while getting married?

    Their graves

    35. What celebrity crossed in front of the camera while Michael was walking around NYC?

    Conan O'Brien

    36. What book did Dwight read to Jim and Pam during their first stay at Schrute Farms?

    Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

    37. What was Pam's middle name?

    Morgan

    38. What fruit did Dwight use to simulate giving birth to help Michael prepare for the birth of Jan's baby?

    A watermelon

    39. How did Stanley retaliate when Michael told his wife about his affair?

    He smashed up his car with a tire iron.

    If you don't get stumped by at least one of these questions, you're a walking The Office encyclopedia. Get ready for really specific questions about the tiniest details. Good luck!

    40. How many regular cast members have the same first name as their character, and who are they?

    Four — Angela Kinsey (played Angela Martin), Oscar Nunez (played Oscar Martinez), Phylis Smith (played Phylis Vance), and Creed Bratton (played Creed Bratton).

    41. What is Plop's real name?

    Pete Miller

    42. Why does Michael go along with the plan to send Packer to Tallahassee?

    Packer insults Holly.

    43. How much money did Jim spend on his outfit to imitate Dwight?

    $11

    44. What heartwarming gift did Stanley give Phyllis in the series finale?

    A wooden carving of her with flamingo legs.

    45. What was Toby's daughter's name?

    Sasha

    46. What do a turtle, a fridge, the warehouse workers, a woodchipper, Kevin, a candle, and Lord Voldemort all have in common?

    Kelly says she'd make out with all of them before Michael.

    47. What was the brand of the women's suit that Michael accidentally bought?

    Missterious

    48. Who did Darryl say Michael looked liked in his women's suit?

    Hillary Clinton

    49. Which three coworkers did Jim practice ping pong with before his rematch with Darryl?

    Kevin, Meredith, and Dwight

    50. When Michael made up rumors about the whole office, what rumor did he make up about Toby?

    That Toby had asthma.

    51. What song did Michael and Jim sing together after Michael crashed Jim's barbecue?

    "Islands In The Stream" by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

    52. What is "Pippity poppity gimme da zoppidy"?

    One of the fake phrases Darryl teaches Michael to "help with his interracial conversations."

    53. What percentage of revenue did Dunder Mifflin stand to lose from their Blue Cross account thanks to Michael's golden ticket idea?

    50%

    54. What was the date when Ryan and Kelly hooked up for the first time?

    February 13

    55. How much did Michael spend on the iPod for Ryan?

    $400

    56. Who did Dakota Johnson play?

    She played Dakota, the accountant who replaced Kevin in the finale.