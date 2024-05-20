13 Burning Questions I Have Ahead Of "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2

If Penelope doesn't want Lord Debling, I'll take him.

Evelina Zaragoza Medina
by Evelina Zaragoza Medina

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 dropped over the weekend, and reader, I feel faint and on the verge of swooning. I need June 13 to come with haste.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are holding drinks at a lavishly decorated indoor event, with candles and flowers in the background
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Spoilers for Part 1 below, obviously!!!!

Colin and Penelope are FINALLY together, but we still have four episodes of the season to go and a very large secret hanging over the new couple's heads: Colin doesn't know he just proposed marriage to Lady Whistledown.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in period costumes stand facing each other in front of a weeping willow tree
Netflix
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
See our Bridgerton Discussions

Netflix released a teaser for Part 2 that set up a few of the remaining storylines:

Twitter: @iris_bee_
From the trailer we know that:

— Penelope accepts Colin's proposal, and Eloise isn't happy about it.

— Eloise gives Pen an ultimatum that she has to tell Colin she is Lady Whistledown or Eloise will do it herself.

— Kate and Anthony return.

— Queen Charlotte will put out a reward for unmasking Lady Whistledown, which Cressida will attempt to claim.

Below are some questions I desperately need the show to answer in Part 2, as well as any clues I can piece together:

1. When will Kate and Anthony come back?

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey embrace in a tender moment, set in a luxurious room with draped curtains
Netflix

I'll get back to #Polin shortly, dear readers, but consider this my humble plea for Lord and Lady Bridgerton to take a break from their honeymoon and get back on my TV. They don't need to stop honeymooning, just let me see them. We know they're definitely back in Part 2, but it better be for more than one episode.

2. It's safe to assume Colin and Pen will get their happily ever after by the end of the season (this is Bridgerton, after all), but will that be before or after Colin learns that Penelope is Lady Whistledown?

Colin and Penelope in &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

The trailer implies that Penelope says yes to Colin's proposal at the end of Episode 4 and that Part 2 will be about the Whistledown secret. I'd love for them to stay in their happy bubble forever, but Colin has to learn the truth at some point. In their book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin learns the truth before they get engaged, so this is uncharted territory for book fans as well.

3. And assuming Colin does find out about Pen's secret identity at some point, how is he going to react?

Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie dressed in period clothing, sitting inside a luxurious carriage
Netflix

Given his promise to "ruin" Lady Whistledown at the end of Season 3 Episode 1, my guess would be not well! The show's version of Whistledown has burned a few more bridges than her book counterpart, not to mention her many barbs aimed at the Queen of England — Colin's specific grievances concern Eloise's scandal in Season 2 and Marina's in Season 1.

4. Can Eloise and Pen find their way back to being friends?

Eloise walking away from Penelope in Bridgerton
Netflix

Understandably, Eloise will be pretty upset that Penelope and her brother are engaged. She even goes as far as giving Penelope an ultimatum: Either she tells Colin the truth, or Eloise will. Outside of that small detail, it's clear from several scenes in Part 1 that they love and miss each other dearly. Four episodes is enough time for them to make up, right?

5. Are Francesca and John Stirling going to make things official?

Two characters from Bridgerton are seated on a luxurious couch in an ornate room. The woman wears an elegant dress; the man sports a vintage suit and cravat
Netflix

Francesca and John's courtship has been the season's most pleasant surprise. Sorry to the Marquess Samadani, but they are just too stinkin' cute. They're not engaged yet, but they certainly seem headed in that direction.

6. Will there be two Bridgerton weddings by the end of the season?

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix

We can (probably?) assume Colin and Penelope will be married by the end of Season 3, but could Francesca and John be joining them? It would be a first for the show to have two Bridgerton weddings in one season, but it's also possible that the wedding(s) happen offscreen, as was the case with Kate and Anthony. 

7. Is Benedict going to have his heart broken by Lady Arnold?

Hannah New and Luke Thompson as Lady Tilly Arnold and Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Netflix

Episode 4 started and ended with those two ~getting busy~, but it's not clear if Benedict will fall for her for real or if it'll be a casual relationship like Benedict has had in both previous seasons. I want sweet, sensitive Benedict to fall in love, but the fact that his season is yet to come makes me think his HEA won't be with Lady Arnold.

8. Who will be the next Bridgerton sibling to have their love story?

Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, and Hannah Dodd in period costumes from the Netflix series &quot;Bridgerton.&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

We can safely rule out Hyacinth and Gregory, which leaves Benedict, Eloise, and Francesca. Based on the events of Francesca's book (which I won't spoil here), it'll still be a while — or at least one more season — before she steps into the spotlight unless the show seriously deviates from the novels. They've done it before!

Showrunner Jess Brownell teased that the ending of Season 3 hints at who will be the next Bridgerton sibling to find love, so at least we know an answer is on the way.

9. Is Violet going to hook up with Lady Danbury's brother, or are they just gonna flirt a bit?

Ruth Gemmell and Daniel Francis in a period drama scene, dressed in vintage attire, with a horse-drawn carriage in the background at night
Netflix

The Dowager Viscountess made several references to her blooming garden in Queen Charlotte and seems to have found herself a gardener in Lord Marcus Anderson, none other than Lady Danbury's brother. So far nothing has happened between them beyond some innocent flirting and talking about their departed spouses. Ironically, after trying to fix up every Bridgerton she could get her hands on, Lady Danbury is emphatically against a match between her brother and bestie. Even more ironically, this comes after Lady Danbury had her own fiery affair with Violet's dad in Queen Charlotte

10. Why is Lady Danbury so mad at her brother?

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Netflix

Seriously, why is she so annoyed with him? He is charming and hot and likes Violet. I don't see the problem.

11. Won't someone marry my beloved Lord Debling?

Closeup of Lord Debling
Netflix

Lord Debling was only ever going to be a momentary detour on Penelope's road to Colin, but I sure hope someone marries that bearded blonde angel. 

12. Is Portia and Mrs. Varley's forged document going to come to light, or will one of the Featherington sisters have a boy and keep the house?

Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, and Polly Walker as the Featheringtons in Bridgerton
Netflix

It wouldn't be a season of Bridgerton without a Featherington scam. With Prudence and Philippa seemingly pregnant and Penelope engaged, there are a lot of ways this plot line could still go.

13. Finally, are Cressida's dresses and hairstyles going to get any smaller?

Netflix

The funniest part of the season so far is that nobody has commented on the sheer ludicrousness of Cressida's dresses. Is Madame Delacroix playing a prank on the Cowpers by making Cressida's sleeves as big as a house? Free her from this fabric prison.

What are your burning questions for Part 2? Do you have any theories of your own? Comment below, dearest gentle reader, while we impatiently wait for Part 2 to drop on June 13.

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Bridgerton conversation instead
See the Discussions