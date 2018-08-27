We Found The World's Most Beautiful People, And It's Not An Opinion

The world's most beautiful people gather at Afropunk in Brooklyn every year, and this weekend they reunited at the festival and left us in utter awe. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF youtube.com 1. Honey, your fave could contour and STILL wouldn't have this chisel. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @visualsbydonia 2. In case you were wondering what heaven looks like, here's an actual preview. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @milakoren 3. But when is the fashion campaign dropping? WHEN??? View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @big Advertisement 4. It's only melanin and good vibes 'round this way, sis. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @t_f_roo13 5. So can she get a Vogue cover too because the more black women in floral headpieces the better. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @myepiphany 6. Queen snatched our edges and then weaved them to make this regal headpiece. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @elizawar 7. YOU BETTA HIT US WITH THE PROFILE! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bamichic_ Advertisement 8. Here's another blessing we don't deserve but are so grateful we get to see. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @timothyaaronmedina 9. Actual proof that god is a woman. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alexuscrown 10. Somebody get Rihanna on Line One because we know who the next Fenty model should be. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jasonscottjones 11. Sisters that slay together shine together. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jasonscottjones Advertisement 12. A reminder that the '90s was in fact the best era. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jasonscottjones 13. *Moment of silence to respect this hair, these lips, cheeks and bone structure* View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jasonscottjones 14. But in real life, hang it in the MoMA. NOW! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @eboneedavis 15. Beauty AND swag? Shorty a star! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @melanairemommie_ Advertisement 16. See how much better life is when you embrace color instead of trying to fight it? View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jstnlamar 17. We're suddenly inspired to write a whole collection of love poems. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @domina_franco 18. We've never wanted to be friends with a stranger so badly. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @jasonscottjones 19. There's nothing more beautiful than the look of peace from being around your people. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @malikahkelly Advertisement 20. Lil Kim is the gift that keeps on giving and we're thankful for the legacy. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @heisociety 21. What we envision when we hear the word "joy." View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 22. But whose family is responsible for not one but TWO wig snatchers😍😍?! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @baronimages 23. Black beauty and black fashion MATTER. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bkswirl_lifestyle Advertisement 24. Shouts out to Da Brat, Kriss Kross, and every little black girl who had a hand in influencing the many plait variations. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ownurcrown 25. In the words of an activist and artist, "Deep inside, we're all just pink." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @saramariaglanowski 26. No shade, American Gothic, but these two had the greatest portrait of all time. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @netzwerknyc 27. One sec while we bow down bc we know a queen when we see one. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @badianeandco Advertisement 28. *slides in DM's like "hey kings"* View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sbsevents 29. When your hair and your spirit stay bright AF. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @freshmoa 30. Our look of unbotherdness when we get passive aggressive emails. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @artofmere_ 31. And our mood thriving, despite every structure and every system. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sheemwasabi Thanks to every royal being who made our timelines so much more beautiful. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF giphy.com Tag us in your fave #AFROPUNK looks @asis. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share On vk Share On vk Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy