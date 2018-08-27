 back to top
We Found The World's Most Beautiful People, And It's Not An Opinion

If anyone needs us we'll be scrolling and jamming to A Seat At The Table softly in the background.

Essence Gant
BuzzFeed Staff

The world's most beautiful people gather at Afropunk in Brooklyn every year, and this weekend they reunited at the festival and left us in utter awe.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

1. Honey, your fave could contour and STILL wouldn't have this chisel.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @visualsbydonia

2. In case you were wondering what heaven looks like, here's an actual preview.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @milakoren

3. But when is the fashion campaign dropping? WHEN???

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @big
4. It's only melanin and good vibes 'round this way, sis.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @t_f_roo13

5. So can she get a Vogue cover too because the more black women in floral headpieces the better.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @myepiphany

6. Queen snatched our edges and then weaved them to make this regal headpiece.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @elizawar

7. YOU BETTA HIT US WITH THE PROFILE!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bamichic_
8. Here's another blessing we don't deserve but are so grateful we get to see.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @timothyaaronmedina

9. Actual proof that god is a woman.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexuscrown

10. Somebody get Rihanna on Line One because we know who the next Fenty model should be.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jasonscottjones

11. Sisters that slay together shine together.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jasonscottjones
12. A reminder that the '90s was in fact the best era.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jasonscottjones

13. *Moment of silence to respect this hair, these lips, cheeks and bone structure*

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jasonscottjones

14. But in real life, hang it in the MoMA. NOW!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @eboneedavis

15. Beauty AND swag? Shorty a star!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @melanairemommie_
16. See how much better life is when you embrace color instead of trying to fight it?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jstnlamar

17. We're suddenly inspired to write a whole collection of love poems.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @domina_franco

18. We've never wanted to be friends with a stranger so badly.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jasonscottjones

19. There's nothing more beautiful than the look of peace from being around your people.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @malikahkelly
20. Lil Kim is the gift that keeps on giving and we're thankful for the legacy.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @heisociety

21. What we envision when we hear the word "joy."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

22. But whose family is responsible for not one but TWO wig snatchers😍😍?!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @baronimages

23. Black beauty and black fashion MATTER.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bkswirl_lifestyle
24. Shouts out to Da Brat, Kriss Kross, and every little black girl who had a hand in influencing the many plait variations.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ownurcrown

25. In the words of an activist and artist, "Deep inside, we're all just pink."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @saramariaglanowski

26. No shade, American Gothic, but these two had the greatest portrait of all time.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @netzwerknyc

27. One sec while we bow down bc we know a queen when we see one.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @badianeandco
28. *slides in DM's like "hey kings"*

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sbsevents

29. When your hair and your spirit stay bright AF.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @freshmoa

30. Our look of unbotherdness when we get passive aggressive emails.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @artofmere_

31. And our mood thriving, despite every structure and every system.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sheemwasabi

Thanks to every royal being who made our timelines so much more beautiful.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Tag us in your fave #AFROPUNK looks @asis.

