 back to top
Sections
BEAUTY
 / 

People Are Doing Their Makeup Like Bratz Dolls' And It's Actually Art

Influencers are doing their makeup like Bratz dolls for the Instagram #BratzChallenge, and you gotta see this!

Essence Gant
Essence Gant
BuzzFeed Staff

So @martincantos is an exceptionally talented makeup artist who gives Bratz dolls the beat of their little plastic lives. Beauty lovers inspired by his toy transformations are now recreating the looks on their actual faces for the new #bratzchallenge, and we're literally shook by all the talent!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @martincantos

1. So we want to try this look in real life bc YAAAAAAAAS!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lenkalul

2. Solange A Seat at The Table album cover vibes meets anime meets Bratz vibes and we're here for all of it!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @fiercelybrianna

3. The next time someone tries to say that makeup isn't art just show them this masterpiece thank you very much. #swipe.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @laura_makeup

4. *sigh* Hold our bags while we faint and gasp pls. Absolutely, positively stunning.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @andziathere

5. The 70s is one or the best eras ever and this interpretation is proof!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nnennab

6. Umkay, so there needs to be a Life Size 3 and we found the star.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mayratouchofglam

7. And all this time we thought "Your eyes are like the sunrise" was just an expression.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nikkietutorials

8. Which one is a human and which one is a doll?! #shook #swipe

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sonjdradeluxe

9. Everything down to the blue hair and this, my friends, is what we call commitment.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @eucamartins

10. But do you see how precise this eyeliner is? DO YOU SEEEEEE???

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @blendingrules

11. But like ... how? Meanwhile we're just trying not to poke ourselves with mascara. Real art, fine people.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @cakefacerj

12. So maybe after a cocktail and gas-up session from our girls we may just get the nerve to rock this look irl bc it is ca-uuuute!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @goldenbynvture

13. We love a subtle interpretation. Like, seriously loooooove.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @angelicaitzcl

14. If she's not cast as the next ice queen villain we're gonna need to speak to your manager.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @maryliascott

15. Okay, then! We see you serving face.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @glittermamy

16. Can someone let this queen know we appreciate the time and energy spent on every last heart?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @glamnaa

17. We'd rather be extra than not enough and this is LIFE!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @josbaeramirez

18. Real talk though, start a winged eyeliner class so we can enroll.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @zavvora

19. Brows, eyes and lips (specifically lip liner) are perfection. Period, point, blank.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @makeupbyemazza

20. This is so over the top and so calming at the same time. #swipe

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lizciccone

21. So is it weird if we DM a stranger and ask them to do our makeup every day for the rest of our lives?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mvjdvmakeup

22. The way her precision has to be set up to master these details tho... Girl, you're a star!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mvjdvmakeup

We're suddenly inspired to bathe in makeup!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

Latest from As/Is

Connect with As/Is
Advertisement
Connect with As/Is

For beauty & style as you are.

a brand
Privacy Policy User Agreement