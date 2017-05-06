Sections

Politics

"Things Jesus Never Said" Is Trending After House Republicans Passed Their Health Care Plan

"Sorry, I would heal you, but leprosy is a pre-existing condition."

Posted on
Erin La Rosa
BuzzFeed Staff

On Thursday, House Republicans passed their Obamacare repeal and replacement bill. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future.

/ AP

The American Health Care Act has a generated a lot of strong reactions online, but if you want to see what's true and false about it check out this helpful piece.

Among the ways people were responding to the bill was by using the hashtag #ThingsJesusNeverSaid, which was trending worldwide on Saturday.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The hashtag soon ballooned into a broader criticism of the GOP. Here's what people were saying:

1.

Twitter: @JamesMartinSJ

2.

Twitter: @BrandonBesserer

3.

Twitter: @NeauYorker

4.

Twitter: @KT_NRE

5.

Twitter: @IheartgrafDrew

6.

Twitter: @JodiMoney1

7.

Twitter: @sjredmond

8.

Twitter: @scienceguybob

9.

Twitter: @rightwithin

10.

Twitter: @Miriam2626

11.

Twitter: @StephieKemmerer

12.

Twitter: @DrDinD

13.

Twitter: @davematt88

14.

Twitter: @JamesMartinSJ

15.

Twitter: @KordeeMasen

16.

Twitter: @Chief288

17.

Twitter: @c_seyr_nkin

Los Angeles Bureau Chief, Cat Wrangler

Contact Erin La Rosa at erin.larosa@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

