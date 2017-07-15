How Many Of These Thoughts Have You Had During "Game Of Thrones"?

-
Gods, these opening credits are giving me life.And DAMN this music makes me feel like I could rule the Seven Kingdoms.♫ Dum dum, bah dah dum dum, bah dah dum dum. ♫Ah, OK, OK, I'm seeing some changes to the layout of the opening credit land.Someday I'll choreograph a dance to these opening credits, but for now I dance with my hands.I would pay good coins to watch Brienne slay all the patriarchy.Hey, George R.R. Martin, where's my next book?Oh gods, what if Georgie doesn't finish the next book?! What if he's just rolling around in a pile of money like Scrooge McDuck and laughing at us all?Cersei's bitchface is ON POINT tonight, and every night.I choose violence.I really don't get why everyone hates Cersei. I mean, OK, she's not winning Best Mom in Westeros, but she's also kinda badass.I need a chalice to drink my wine from.More wine. WWCD (what would Cersei do)? ::: pours wine :::And I would hit that brother D if I was Cersei, too, TBH.If I could only watch this show for the rest of my life, I'd be damn happy.How does Littlefinger travel to all these places so damn fast?Fuck, Daenerys is fierce.Dracarys, motherfuckers.Why would anyone mess with Dany at this point? She will fuck your shit up!I'm going to grow my hair out and dye it blonde. Blonde women know what's up.I'm also going to get a lizard, or a stuffed dragon. IDK, but it will go with my new lewk.Honestly, I don't understand how Arya is alive at this point, but I'm HERE FOR IT.Valar morghulis.Poor Tyrion. All he wants is to drink and eat, but now he's got shit to do.You know nothing, Jon Snow.HOLD THE DOOR.Oh, rightttt. White Walkers are a thing.Yes, all men must die.Wait... I think I've seen this dude before, but can't remember. Who is this and why should I care?OK, now I hope this random dude dies so I can get back to my faves. This show has made me a truly terrible person.I really hope this ends well, but I also know we can't have anything nice.OH MY GOD.HOW DARE YOU, Game of Thrones, HOW DARE YOU.Gah, that twist was not how I saw this episode ending!Now what am I supposed to do with myself until next week?
How Many Of These Thoughts Have You Had During "Game Of Thrones"?
You're a GOT fan, but you have your own unique thoughts while watching the show. Good on you!
Very well played.
Whether or not it hatches is anyone's guess, but you've been a loyal viewer so the odds look good.