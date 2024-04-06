This Is How An Asexual Monogamous Black Man And A Queer Polyamorous Black Woman Make Love Uniquely Theirs

I was listening to one of your podcast episodes from October 2020. And you both had announcements. Jenn, you announced that you were gender-fluid and genderqueer. And Daren, you announced that you’re asexual. I assume these were both identities you had probably long sat with, but announcing on the podcast might be a different thing. How did it feel to reveal that on the podcast and what has been your journey since then?

Jenn M. Jackson: Oh, that was really fun. So we had been rolling those terms around in different forms for about four or five years before that. It was around 2015, 2016, when we both started really thinking about our gender and our sexuality — how we wanna show up. And, like, we finally settled in 2020. That’s when I shaved my head, and I was moving more masculinely, more androgynously. So we decided to make the announcement on the podcast because we thought that there were a lot of people who were probably experiencing those same feelings of gender and sexual expression, but maybe didn’t have the words for it.

And we wanted to share all the research we’ve done and here’s the ways it resonates for us. Here’s how this shows up for us in our lives and our bodies. I think it was really liberating for me to finally be able to say out loud what I was feeling inside my body. Like I had been playing around with queer, but it didn’t feel specific enough. I was, like, doing pansexual for a while. I did bisexual for a while, I did all these things with my sexuality, but then I realized what was shifting was my gender.

Daren Jackson: To me, it all came down to socialization. I feel like a lot of people across the entire spectrum really struggle with asexuality. They always want to say it’s something else. They always wanna say, well maybe it’s ’cause you’re actually gay. Or maybe it’s because you haven’t found the right person. Or maybe it’s a medical issue. It’s always like it’s something else other than what you say it is.

I think specifically growing up as a Black man especially in Orange County, without even realizing it, there was a lot of societal stuff that was imprinted on me. You were going to be smart. You’re going to be masculine. You’re going to get married and you’re going to have kids and you’re going to do all those things. And then these are the things that kind of define what it is to be a man. So my big struggle was being able to decouple my manhood away from my sexuality. And I feel like that’s what a lot of people on the asexuality spectrum struggle with because so much of how people define themselves is somewhat linked to their sexuality. So it’s taking a step to kind of really say, I’m not going to follow those rules and those standards. And I’m really going to define myself for who I am, which is all what queerness is about.

Jenn M. Jackson: And that’s why we started the blog and the podcast from the beginning. It was always to say, there’s other Black folk out there who are navigating the world like us, who are trying to figure out how to parent in this place that wants to annihilate us, who are trying to figure out how to subsist as queer folks, who are trying to build families. So this has always been about trying to find that community and trying to say, hey, look, hey, we are doing it. It is possible. It’s OK to build the life that you want for yourself.

Absolutely. Let’s talk a little bit about polyamory. You talk about how there are obviously a lot of misconceptions of what polyamory even is. I want to talk about what are some of the ones that annoy you the most and how do you navigate having to even deal with those conversations or judgments?

Jenn M. Jackson: Oh God, yeah. Well, so the main one with polyamory is I think there’s this idea that, like, somehow Daren turned me gay. People don’t actually understand that it’s actually the opposite. I was already gay when I met Daren, and Daren turned me straight. So it was a temporary thing. I don’t know how he did it and it actually pissed me off.

You said that you were so mad.

Jenn M. Jackson: Yeah, I’m still mad about it. I mean, I love my children. I’m glad they’re here. I just never thought that it would happen organically like that. I just never expected it. But yeah, there’s this idea that when queer folks engage in non-heteronormative relationships in polyamory, it’s because someone did something, right? Because especially when Black women do it, it’s like, oh, well, you’re just not getting the right penis because penis that grows organically is just the best penis or something. I don’t know what people are talking about. So I rebut that. I think it’s ridiculous.

The other common one is that it’s just because I want to go out and have all this sex and it’s just to collect people. And what’s really problematic about that is that I don’t think people realize that there are just some of us who are not made to be monogamous. I’ve never in my life ever once been monogamous. I tell this story all the time. But I was 15 years old when I realized that I was not able to just date one person at a time because I love too big. My love is too big. It’s not capable to exist with one person. That’s why I have six best friends, and they all feel like they’re my only best friend.

And I think that people think it’s about having a lack of commitment and just having all these superficial relationships with people, but it’s actually the opposite, right? Because when you are polyamorous and you make a commitment to be in people’s lives and there’s more of them, it takes so much more coordination. It takes so much more conversation and agreement and you’ve got to keep your word, otherwise you’re not going to be very successful in polyamory. So I think folks like to mix up polyamory with other forms of nonmonogamy.

Of course, there are cheaters who are nonethical. Of course, there are folks who are ethical, like swingers and other folks who like to play. But those of us who identify as polyamorous, for the most part, are people who actually have deep, loving relationships with multiple people and who build those relationships over long periods of time. I’m in a relationship with people for years at a time, so it’s not something where I’m just hooking up with folks. They have Tinder for that.

The last point that I think is particularly insidious for Black folks is the idea that for us, that polyamory is apparently not OK and not safe, or not healthy or not good for Black children. Unfortunately, what people don’t understand is that when you don’t offer children options and other ways of being, when you don’t show them the expansiveness of how people can show up in the world, they’ve got to go and figure it out for themselves. What I’m excited about is that our kids know that however they decide to love, if they wanna get married or not, whatever it is, all of those versions of how they show up are OK.

There’s not a version that we will disqualify them for or disown them or stop loving them for. And I really want Black folk to lean away from these white supremacist, heteronormative systems and institutions of control that are really about extracting from us. Polyamory is not about just the romantic ties, it’s about building community and collective power. And I want people to really think about that.