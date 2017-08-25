 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

The Cast Of "The Outsiders" Then And Now

Stay gold.

Posted on
Erin Chack
Erin Chack
BuzzFeed Staff

Ponyboy Curtis played by C. Thomas Howell:

Warner Bros.
AFP / Getty

C. Thomas Howell has been in over 90 feature films since The Outsiders, including Gettysburg (1993), Asylum Days (2001), and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). He has since gone on to direct.

Sodapop Curtis played by Rob Lowe:

Warner Bros.
VALERIE MACON / Getty

Rob Lowe appeared in many films in the '80s and '90s before transitioning to television in the 2000s. He won an Emmy for his work on The West Wing and the hearts of many for his role on Parks and Recreation. Currently he stars on the drama Code Black.

Darrel Curtis played by Patrick Swayze:

Warner Bros.
Bryan Bedder / Getty

Patrick Swayze had many prominent roles in films like Ghost (1990), Road House (1989), and Point Break (1991). He is probably most known for his iconic performance in Dirty Dancing (1987). He died in September 2009 from pancreatic cancer.

Dallas Winston played by Matt Dillon:

Warner Bros.
Ernesto Ruscio / Gett

Matt Dillon's film career dates back to 1979 when he made his debut in Over The Edge. Since then he's been in countless feature films and was called one of the best actors in his age group by movie critic Roger Ebert. He currently stars in the television series Wayward Pines.

Johnny Cade played by Ralph Macchio:

Warner Bros.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Ralph Macchio has had many film and television roles, most notably Daniel LaRusso on The Karate Kid series (1984-1989) and Bill Gambini on My Cousin Vinny (1992). In 2011 he placed fourth on Dancing With The Stars.

Keith "Two-Bit" Matthews played by Emilio Estevez:

Warner Bros.
Michael Loccisano / Getty

Emilio Estevez is most known for his work on The Breakfast Club (1985) and The Mighty Ducks series (1992-1996). He has written and directed multiple films including the comedy Men at Work (1990) and the drama Bobby (2006).

Steve Randle played by Tom Cruise:

Warner Bros.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Tom Cruise has had a prolific film career. He's been nominated for three Academy Awards and won three Golden Globes. His most notable roles are the Mission Impossible series (1996-2018), Risky Business (1983), and Jerry Maguire (1996).

Cherry Valance played by Diane Lane:

Warner Bros.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Most recently, Diane Lane played Martha Kent in Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). She was once called "the new Grace Kelly" by Time magazine.

Bob Sheldon played by Leif Garrett:

Warner Bros.
Angela Weiss / Getty

Leif Garrett continues to transition between his acting and music career. In the '70s he had multiple singles crack the Billboard Top 100, including "I Was Made For Dancing" and a cover of "Surfin' USA." More recently he's had appearances on reality shows like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Fear Factor.

Randy Anderson played by Darren Dalton:

Warner Bros.
en.wikipedia.org

The Outsiders was Darren Dalton's first role! He went on to appear in Red Dawn (1984) with C. Thomas Howell and Patrick Swayze. Since then he's not only acted, but produced and wrote for multiple projects.

Jerry Wood played by Gailard Sartain:

Warner Bros.
google.com

After The Outsiders, Gailard Sartain was most known for his reoccurring role on the Ernest series (1988-1990). He retired from acting in 2005, and found success as a painter/illustrator.

Buck Merrill played by Tom Waits:

Warner Bros.
Chance Yeh / Getty

Tom Waits is a singer-songerwriter known for his distinctive vocal style and experimental music genres. He has won multiple Grammys and was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the soundtrack for One from the Heart (1982). In 2015, Rollingstone magazine named him one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss