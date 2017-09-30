 back to top
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

See? We're not so different.

Posted on
Erin Chack
Erin Chack
BuzzFeed Staff

  What's your preferred collection method?

    Pads
    Tampons
    Menstrual cup
    Absorbent underwear
    I free bleed
    Other

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

What's your preferred collection method?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Pads
  2.  
    vote votes
    Tampons
  3.  
    vote votes
    Menstrual cup
  4.  
    vote votes
    Absorbent underwear
  5.  
    vote votes
    I free bleed
  6.  
    vote votes
    Other
  Do you ever make a DIY pad out of toilet paper when you don't have anything else to use?

    YEP.
    No, I've never done that.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Do you ever make a DIY pad out of toilet paper when you don't have anything else to use?
  1.  
    vote votes
    YEP.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, I've never done that.
  When your period has been hanging around too long do you ever say "Fuck it," put on dark underwear, and free bleed whatever is left?

    Of course. I can't be dealing with this shit for days on end.
    No. I make sure there's 0% blood left before I stop using feminine products.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

When your period has been hanging around too long do you ever say "Fuck it," put on dark underwear, and free bleed whatever is left?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Of course. I can't be dealing with this shit for days on end.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No. I make sure there's 0% blood left before I stop using feminine products.
  Do you ever leak through a tampon/pad/menstrual cup and have to spend the rest of the day in wet underwear even though you're a grown adult?

    YUP.
    No, I've never had a leak.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Do you ever leak through a tampon/pad/menstrual cup and have to spend the rest of the day in wet underwear even though you're a grown adult?
  1.  
    vote votes
    YUP.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, I've never had a leak.
  How long does your period last?

    One to two days.
    Three to four days.
    Five to six days.
    Seven or more days.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

How long does your period last?
  1.  
    vote votes
    One to two days.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Three to four days.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Five to six days.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Seven or more days.
  Have you ever felt less crampy after taking a very big shit?

    Yes, I definitely think cramps are worse when there's a lot of stuff taking up space in your guts.
    No, I've never noticed that.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Have you ever felt less crampy after taking a very big shit?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I definitely think cramps are worse when there's a lot of stuff taking up space in your guts.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No, I've never noticed that.
  Have you ever had to double up on products during a particularly heavy period?

    Yes, I've used two tampons at once.
    Yes, I've used a tampon and a pad.
    Yes, I've used a tampon and absorbent underwear.
    Yes, I've used a menstrual cup and a pad.
    Yes, I've used a menstrual cup and absorbent underwear.
    No, I've never done this.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Have you ever had to double up on products during a particularly heavy period?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I've used two tampons at once.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I've used a tampon and a pad.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I've used a tampon and absorbent underwear.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I've used a menstrual cup and a pad.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I've used a menstrual cup and absorbent underwear.
  6.  
    vote votes
    No, I've never done this.
  Do you ever leave a pad/tampon/menstrual cup in for longer than recommended?

    All the time.
    I try not to, but it inevitably happens!
    I would never do that and I'm about to lecture you about toxic shock syndrome in the comment section.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Do you ever leave a pad/tampon/menstrual cup in for longer than recommended?
  1.  
    vote votes
    All the time.
  2.  
    vote votes
    I try not to, but it inevitably happens!
  3.  
    vote votes
    I would never do that and I'm about to lecture you about toxic shock syndrome in the comment section.
  Do you ever flush your feminine products?

    You're not supposed to, but I totally do sometimes.
    Yes, I flush 'em.
    No, I never do.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Do you ever flush your feminine products?
  1.  
    vote votes
    You're not supposed to, but I totally do sometimes.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, I flush 'em.
  3.  
    vote votes
    No, I never do.
  Do you ever try to run from the shower to your room when you're on your period and accidentally leave little blood drops like a trail behind you?

    What...the fuck.
    It's happened to me.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Do you ever try to run from the shower to your room when you're on your period and accidentally leave little blood drops like a trail behind you?
  1.  
    vote votes
    What...the fuck.
  2.  
    vote votes
    It's happened to me.
  What do you do with your stained underwear?

    Throw them out and buy new ones.
    Wash them and use them again next month. It's just going to happen again.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

What do you do with your stained underwear?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Throw them out and buy new ones.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Wash them and use them again next month. It's just going to happen again.
  Have you ever tried to put a tampon in BUT THERE WAS ALREADY ONE THERE?

    AAAAAHHHH YES AAAAAHHH!!!!!
    GOOD GOD, NO.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Have you ever tried to put a tampon in BUT THERE WAS ALREADY ONE THERE?
  1.  
    vote votes
    AAAAAHHHH YES AAAAAHHH!!!!!
  2.  
    vote votes
    GOOD GOD, NO.
  Have you ever bled through your underwear AND pants?

    No, I'm very careful.
    Yes, that's happened to me.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Have you ever bled through your underwear AND pants?
  1.  
    vote votes
    No, I'm very careful.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, that's happened to me.
  Do you ever have sex on your period?

    Absolutely not.
    Maybe not on the ~heavy days~, but yeah we'll work around it.
    Yes, all the time.

Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?

Do you ever have sex on your period?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Absolutely not.
  2.  
    vote votes
    Maybe not on the ~heavy days~, but yeah we'll work around it.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Yes, all the time.
All thumbails by Getty.

