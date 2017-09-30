-
-
What's your preferred collection method?PadsTamponsMenstrual cupAbsorbent underwearI free bleedOther
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What's your preferred collection method?
-
vote votesPads
-
vote votesTampons
-
vote votesMenstrual cup
-
vote votesAbsorbent underwear
-
vote votesI free bleed
-
vote votesOther
-
-
Do you ever make a DIY pad out of toilet paper when you don't have anything else to use?YEP.No, I've never done that.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever make a DIY pad out of toilet paper when you don't have anything else to use?
-
vote votesYEP.
-
vote votesNo, I've never done that.
-
-
When your period has been hanging around too long do you ever say "Fuck it," put on dark underwear, and free bleed whatever is left?Of course. I can't be dealing with this shit for days on end.No. I make sure there's 0% blood left before I stop using feminine products.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
When your period has been hanging around too long do you ever say "Fuck it," put on dark underwear, and free bleed whatever is left?
-
vote votesOf course. I can't be dealing with this shit for days on end.
-
vote votesNo. I make sure there's 0% blood left before I stop using feminine products.
-
-
Do you ever leak through a tampon/pad/menstrual cup and have to spend the rest of the day in wet underwear even though you're a grown adult?YUP.No, I've never had a leak.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever leak through a tampon/pad/menstrual cup and have to spend the rest of the day in wet underwear even though you're a grown adult?
-
vote votesYUP.
-
vote votesNo, I've never had a leak.
-
-
How long does your period last?One to two days.Three to four days.Five to six days.Seven or more days.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
How long does your period last?
-
vote votesOne to two days.
-
vote votesThree to four days.
-
vote votesFive to six days.
-
vote votesSeven or more days.
-
-
Have you ever felt less crampy after taking a very big shit?Yes, I definitely think cramps are worse when there's a lot of stuff taking up space in your guts.No, I've never noticed that.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever felt less crampy after taking a very big shit?
-
vote votesYes, I definitely think cramps are worse when there's a lot of stuff taking up space in your guts.
-
vote votesNo, I've never noticed that.
-
-
Have you ever had to double up on products during a particularly heavy period?Yes, I've used two tampons at once.Yes, I've used a tampon and a pad.Yes, I've used a tampon and absorbent underwear.Yes, I've used a menstrual cup and a pad.Yes, I've used a menstrual cup and absorbent underwear.No, I've never done this.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever had to double up on products during a particularly heavy period?
-
vote votesYes, I've used two tampons at once.
-
vote votesYes, I've used a tampon and a pad.
-
vote votesYes, I've used a tampon and absorbent underwear.
-
vote votesYes, I've used a menstrual cup and a pad.
-
vote votesYes, I've used a menstrual cup and absorbent underwear.
-
vote votesNo, I've never done this.
-
-
Do you ever leave a pad/tampon/menstrual cup in for longer than recommended?All the time.I try not to, but it inevitably happens!I would never do that and I'm about to lecture you about toxic shock syndrome in the comment section.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever leave a pad/tampon/menstrual cup in for longer than recommended?
-
vote votesAll the time.
-
vote votesI try not to, but it inevitably happens!
-
vote votesI would never do that and I'm about to lecture you about toxic shock syndrome in the comment section.
-
-
Do you ever flush your feminine products?You're not supposed to, but I totally do sometimes.Yes, I flush 'em.No, I never do.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever flush your feminine products?
-
vote votesYou're not supposed to, but I totally do sometimes.
-
vote votesYes, I flush 'em.
-
vote votesNo, I never do.
-
-
Do you ever try to run from the shower to your room when you're on your period and accidentally leave little blood drops like a trail behind you?What...the fuck.It's happened to me.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever try to run from the shower to your room when you're on your period and accidentally leave little blood drops like a trail behind you?
-
vote votesWhat...the fuck.
-
vote votesIt's happened to me.
-
-
What do you do with your stained underwear?Throw them out and buy new ones.Wash them and use them again next month. It's just going to happen again.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you do with your stained underwear?
-
vote votesThrow them out and buy new ones.
-
vote votesWash them and use them again next month. It's just going to happen again.
-
-
Have you ever tried to put a tampon in BUT THERE WAS ALREADY ONE THERE?AAAAAHHHH YES AAAAAHHH!!!!!GOOD GOD, NO.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever tried to put a tampon in BUT THERE WAS ALREADY ONE THERE?
-
vote votesAAAAAHHHH YES AAAAAHHH!!!!!
-
vote votesGOOD GOD, NO.
-
-
Have you ever bled through your underwear AND pants?No, I'm very careful.Yes, that's happened to me.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Have you ever bled through your underwear AND pants?
-
vote votesNo, I'm very careful.
-
vote votesYes, that's happened to me.
-
-
Do you ever have sex on your period?Absolutely not.Maybe not on the ~heavy days~, but yeah we'll work around it.Yes, all the time.
Are Your Period Habits Just As Gross As Everyone Else's?
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Do you ever have sex on your period?
-
vote votesAbsolutely not.
-
vote votesMaybe not on the ~heavy days~, but yeah we'll work around it.
-
vote votesYes, all the time.
All thumbails by Getty.