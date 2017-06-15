Sections

TVAndMovies

How Did Wonder Woman Not Slice Off Her Own Butt Cheeks In This Scene?

I have not stopped thinking about this for days.

Posted on
Erin Chack
Erin Chack
BuzzFeed Staff

Wonder Woman: You know her, you love her, you want to be her, etc. etc. etc.

Warner Bros.

Pretty much everything she does in the movie is brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique...

Warner Bros.

But there's one thing she does that legitimately kept me* up at night.

*The above is an artistic representation of me. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central

*The above is an artistic representation of me.

Remember the scene at the gala when she switches clothes with a guest and carries the God Killer sword like this?

Warner Bros.

OK how did she not slice off her own butt cheeks?

giphy.com

This is full-on how I am picturing it:

Warner Bros. / Via Erin Chack, the best artist to ever live

I mean, guys, this sword is sharp. It's called the God Killer. IT CAN KILL GODS.

Warner Bros.

So it can DEF cut a butt cheek. One false move and it's like slicin' a Christmas ham.

Warner Bros. / Via Erin Chack, she wins art

And APPARENTLY real women have taken to social media to prove it's both feasible and safe to carry a sword this way.

But I'm just saying. Those are non-god killing swords.

Erin Chack, she can only draw butts

And this is a VERY POWERFUL SWORD.

Erin Chack, come on that's a great butt

