How Did Wonder Woman Not Slice Off Her Own Butt Cheeks In This Scene?

Wonder Woman: You know her, you love her, you want to be her, etc. etc. etc.
Pretty much everything she does in the movie is brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique...
But there's one thing she does that legitimately kept me* up at night.
Remember the scene at the gala when she switches clothes with a guest and carries the God Killer sword like this?
OK how did she not slice off her own butt cheeks?
This is full-on how I am picturing it:
I mean, guys, this sword is sharp. It's called the God Killer. IT CAN KILL GODS.
So it can DEF cut a butt cheek. One false move and it's like slicin' a Christmas ham.
And APPARENTLY real women have taken to social media to prove it's both feasible and safe to carry a sword this way.
But I'm just saying. Those are non-god killing swords.
And this is a VERY POWERFUL SWORD.
-
RIGHT?!
