TVAndMovies

Can You Match These Iconic TV Sets To The Show They're From?

WHERE AM I?

Posted on
Erin Chack
Erin Chack
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Where are you right now?

    Warner Bros. Television Distribution
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You're at Central Perk from Friends!

    You're at Central Perk from Friends! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

  2. Where are you right now?

    FX
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You're at Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia!

    You're at Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via FX

  3. Where are you right now?

    NBC
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You're at Jerry's apartment from Seinfeld!

    You're at Jerry's apartment from Seinfeld! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  4. Where are you right now?

    NBC
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You're at Dunder-Mifflin from The Office!

    You're at Dunder-Mifflin from The Office! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

  5. Where are you right now?

    CBS Television Distribution
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    This is Fraiser's apartment from Fraiser!

    This is Fraiser's apartment from Fraiser! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via CBS Television Distribution

  6. Where are you right now?

    NBCUniversal Television Distribution
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Will and Grace's from Will & Grace!

    It's Will and Grace's from Will & Grace! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via NBCUniversal Television Distribution

  7. Where are you right now?

    HBO
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You're in Carrie Bradshaw's apartment from Sex and the City!

    You're in Carrie Bradshaw's apartment from Sex and the City! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via HBO

You'll do better next time!

Dust off that Netflix account and binge a couple of sitcoms — you'll be a sitcom set master in no time!

You'll do better next time! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Wow!

You know so much about sitcoms! Are you sure you don't live inside a television?

Wow! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
