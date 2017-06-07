-
Where are you right now?
You're at Central Perk from Friends!Via Warner Bros. Television Distribution
You're at Paddy's Pub from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia!Via FX
You're at Jerry's apartment from Seinfeld!
You're at Dunder-Mifflin from The Office!
This is Fraiser's apartment from Fraiser!Via CBS Television Distribution
It's Will and Grace's from Will & Grace!Via NBCUniversal Television Distribution
You're in Carrie Bradshaw's apartment from Sex and the City!Via HBO
Can You Match These Iconic TV Sets To The Show They're From?
Dust off that Netflix account and binge a couple of sitcoms — you'll be a sitcom set master in no time!
You know so much about sitcoms! Are you sure you don't live inside a television?