A Definitive Ranking Of Wedding Movies I've Never Seen Based Solely On What I Think They're About

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 17. The Wedding Ringer Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Screen Gems Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Kaley Cuoco's fiancé's douchebag friends won't stop burping into the mic at their wedding rehearsal so she hires Kevin Hart to play best man. The DBs still manage to get a few burps in at the reception, though, and Kaley realizes she wants a divorce before they even cut the cake. 16. The Proposal Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Ryan Reynolds's heart is made out of the same material they make airport metal detectors out of, so he can't go near certain objects or he'll start beeping. Sandra Bullock, his boss, spends the entire movie trying to figure out where that damn beeping is coming from. Also, she's engaged. 15. Bridesmaids Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Maya Rudolph has done the impossible: She has managed to have five actual friends as an adult. Her fiancé, a normal person with only one or two friends, can't find enough groomsmen to balance out the wedding party. In the end he winds up asking his cousins who feel obligated because they're family, and the wedding is a pleasant though slightly awkward affair. 14. Wedding Crashers Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link New Line Cinema Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Vince Vaughn loves to dance. Owen Wilson HATES to dance. Also, they're cops. 13. The Wedding Date Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Studios Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Debra Messing gets a rare plus-one to her cousin's wedding and decides to bring a random Tinder date. They have great chemistry but, after talking with Debrah's grandmother over shrimp cocktail, realize they are distantly related. 12. Mama Mia! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Amanda Seyfried's family are all professional conga-line dancers despite the fact that they are the Whitest People On Earth™. Her fiancé, Colin Firth, spends the entire movie trying to figure out which direction to conga. 11. 27 Dresses Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Katherine Heigl has no body; she's just arms and a head. It takes the entire movie and many, many dresses to find a tailor who can fit her for her wedding gown. But, at the very end, we find out her fiancé is just a torso and legs and everyone's hearts collectively melt. 10. I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Adam Sandler realizes on the day of his wedding that he suuuper doesn't want to get married, so he sets the venue on fire. Unfortunately fireman Kevin James saves everyone and Adam has to get married standing in the charred remains of the Hackensack Elks Club. Also, he's broke. 9. Runaway Bride Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Paramount Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Julia Roberts is a professional track & field athlete who has to delay her wedding because she qualified for the Olympics! Richard Gere is her supportive dad. 8. The Wedding Planner Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Columbia Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Matthew McCouhgajgahay is a workaholic wedding planner who never has time for himself. J-Lo is his kid sister who encourages him to go on a few dates. Eventually he meets a wonderful man and gets to plan the greatest wedding of all: his own. Real life J-Lo performs at their wedding, but she's played by Shakira. 7. Father of the Bride Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Touchstone Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Steve Martin's wife is a blood-sucking sea lamprey, and their children, half-human-half-blood-sucking-sea-lampreys, can't help but latch onto human flesh when it is presented to them. His daughter is nervous about marrying a full-human-non-sea-lamprey, but Steve reminds her true love judges not. 6. Father of the Bride Part II Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Touchstone Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Now there's a baby. 5. My Best Friend's Wedding Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link TriStar Pictures Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Julia Roberts is an off-the-rails kleptomaniac. Her friends think she's stopped stealing ever since she started attending group therapy sessions, but spoiler: she hasn't and she doesn't. At her best friend's wedding she swipes $424 of top shelf liquor, eight wallets, and the toppers right off the cake. 4. Four Weddings And A Funeral Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Rank Film Distributors Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: The stress of planning four weddings for his quintuplet daughters literally kills Hugh Grant. The end. 3. My Big Fat Greek Wedding Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link IFC Films Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Nia Vardalos's entire family suffers from the Bubble Boy disease and has to spend their lives sealed in a germ-free glass tube. Luckily she falls in love with a professional window cleaner who helps Nia keep her family's tube sparkling. 2. The Wedding Singer Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link New Line Cinema Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Actually, I've totally seen this one. Adam Sandler is a wedding singer and falls in love with Drew Barrymore. That's it, that's the whole plot. And somehow, I liked it??? 1. Bride Wars Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link 20th Century Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin What I think the plot is about: Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway are a lesbian couple who met while serving a military tour in Iraq. They love each other very much and can't wait to start a life together. There's zero conflict in this movie, and when it ends you just sit there thinking, wow what a beautiful relationship. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link View Comments