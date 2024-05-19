BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    10 Genius Little Storage Solutions For Under $10

    These organization products have small price tags, but they'll make big changes in your home.

    Erica Kam
    by Erica Kam

    Contributor, HuffPost

    Renting a studio apartment has taught me that every little bit of space counts in the home — and I do mean little. Without a ton of closets or countertop space to display all my stuff, I’ve had to figure out storage solutions like using adhesive hooks and filling multi-compartment organizers that keep my place from feeling cluttered and messy.

    Can storage bin, acrylic jars and baseball cap racks
    Amazon

    The good news is that most of these fixes don’t have to break the bank. In fact, you can free up some valuable countertop or shelf real estate with just $10. Whether you’re stuck in a tight space like me or are trying to keep a family’s worth of clutter from taking over, Amazon has so many inexpensive ways to tackle the storage problems in your home.  

    I’m here to tell you about some of the best ones that will save you both money and space.

    1. A can dispenser for your fridge

    Two clear fridge bins for organizing soda cans
    Amazon

    Though they're primarily designed to hold soda cans so they take up less space in your fridge, you can use these organizers to hold everything from pantry items to bathroom knickknacks or office supplies. Aside from the space-saving benefits, reviewers love the holders' clean look and sturdy construction.

    Promising review: "We are so happy to organize our drinks in both refrigerators. Before, they would be pushed to the back, and we'd have to move the soda to get to the beer or vice versa! Now they each have their own spot and no more mixing up!" —MARS in Virginia

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in packs of one, two, four, and six organizers and in three styles).

    2. A self-adhesive paper towel holder

    A black paper towel roll holder
    Amazon

    If lack of counter space is a problem in your kitchen, this adhesive paper towel holder can get one of the bulkier items on your countertop out of the way. The renter-friendly sticker application makes it easy to apply and remove, but it'll still hold strong even as you rip off paper towels daily.

    Promising review: "I hate having stuff on the counters, so I decided to stick this paper towel holder to the inside of the kitchen sink cabinet, and this has been such a game-changer. It’s very convenient and off my counters!" —Jadyn Raschke

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in sets of one or two and in seven colors).

    3. A grippy shelf riser

    White three-tier riser display stand with textured surfaces for showcasing items
    Amazon

    With three different tiers, you can fit this riser in a cabinet or on the countertop to organize spices, art supplies, or any other items that often get shoved in the back of your storage spaces, never to be seen again. They're made of a durable, non-stick plastic and have non-skid liners to keep your stored items in place.

    Promising review: "I love these, no more hunting around the cabinet picking up every jar to find the right one. I can see them clearly on these tiers. Two across fit the dimensions of my cabinet perfectly. Great help in getting me organized, and you can't beat the price." —Elysia G Preston

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    4. A set of racks for baseball caps

    Two hat-hanging hooks with colorful baseball hats hung on them
    Amazon

    One space-saving hack you might be missing out on is utilizing vertical space, especially for items you might want on display or reach for all the time — like baseball hats. These stainless steel hooks have a sleeker look than plain Command strips, but can still hold 10 to 15 hats. Not a hat collector? Try hanging your purse, keys, hairbands, or other items you'll want to remember to grab on your way out the door.

    Promising review: "I was struggling with a solution for my hat collection… and this was it. I attached them to an Ikea shelf next to my desk. I followed the directions and holy cow…. they stuck and held! I now keep about 12 hats piled onto them. Highly recommend!!!!" —Daphne

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in sets of two or four and in two colors).

    5. A set of four acrylic jars for storage and display

    Four clear acrylic storage jars organizing cotton balls, floss picks, cotton swabs, and cotton rounds
    Amazon

    No bathroom counter space? No problem. These little jars will enhance your decor with their understated charm while keeping all the necessities, like cotton swabs and floss picks, easy to find. They even come with labels you can stick on for ultimate organization.

    Promising review: "These containers were the perfect size for my short bathroom drawers! I love that they also come with pre-written labels and custom labels. I highly recommend these if you want to utilize your drawer or counter space for your hygienic products." —Sofia H.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in sets of two, three, or four jars with lids).

    6. Some Command hooks

    A package of white Command hooks
    Amazon

    If you've ever lived in a college dorm or rented space, you're probably very familiar with the little miracle workers that are Command hooks and strips. These medium-sized hooks (which can hold up to three pounds each) are the perfect size for handbags, scarves, and dog leashes, among other daily-use items. You can even stick these on painted walls and cleanly remove them without doing any damage.

    Promising review: "Does everything it claims to do, I’ve used these in my closet for purse and belt storage. I can hang multiple bags on it without issue and, so far, have no damage to the paint on the wall. Great for small spaces!" —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $3.98.

    7. A set of suction-cup bathroom shelves

    Two rectangular stick-on shower organizing shelves in a dark metal color with lots of products in them
    Amazon

    Say goodbye to crowding the edge of your tub with bath products — these organizing shelves will free you from knocking over your shampoo bottle all the time (trust me, I've been there). Reviewers love how strong the suction cups on these shelves are, allowing them to store multiple heavy products in their shower with ease.

    Promising review: "Literally just buy it! I bought these a month or two ago, and they are amazing. If you follow the directions, it is SO sturdy. My products are big and heavy, and I have multiple. These shelves are not budging, and they are super cute. I am about to buy another set for my new bathroom because I love them so much!" —Liz

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in seven colors).

    8. A collapsible hamper

    A black mesh collapsible laundry hamper
    Amazon

    Few people enjoy laundry day, but there are ways to make it less of a hassle. One of them is this 24-inch rectangular hamper, made of breathable mesh to keep your clothes from getting smelly. This one also stands out because it's collapsible when you're not using it and can fit in your suitcase if you need a place to store dirty laundry during your travels.

    Promising review: "Got two and I might get two more. They are a nice size. The last one I had was so big and heavy that I had to do laundry in stages. This is lightweight, has handles, and is easy to carry, and when laundry is done, either fold it or just toss it in the bag." —ReRe

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sets of one or two and in eight colors/designs).

    9. The “gold standard” of suction hooks

    Two clear suction cup hooks
    Amazon

    You get it by now: Hooks are a fantastic and cheap space-saving hack. These clear, powerful suction cup hooks work on windows, mirrors, tiles, and more, and are reusable so you can even keep using them after you move (if they're losing suction, simply soak them in warm water and let them dry to make them like new again). Reviewers have been shocked by how sturdy and reliable they are, even when used outdoors. 

    Promising review: "Welp. In 20 years or so of buying this kind of hooks, I’ve finally found the gold standard of suction hooks. Installation: flawless. Easiest one I’ve ever done on the first try. And just like the diamond pattern on the front  — super strong!

    I’ll bet these don’t fall down in the middle of the night, making a crashing sound like my other brands do, either. Superior! The design just makes sense. I’ll keep you posted if things change." —Amazon customer

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in sets of two, four, or six hooks).

    10. A petite jewelry organizer

    A green jewelry organizer open to show all of the jewelry inside
    Amazon

    Traveling with jewelry can be, well, a mixed bag. Rather than tossing everything in one bag and hoping for the best, or trying to stuff each piece's respective box into your suitcase, it's worth investing in this little organizer. It's got six ring rolls, three necklace hooks, six earring holes, four compartments, and a vanity mirror, but it is only about four inches square. You could also easily use this for household storage if your dresser or vanity is tight on space.

    Promising review: "This product has helped me keep track of my jewelry so much better than ever before! I was constantly losing my jewelry because I’m on the go a lot and always put my stuff in my bag. This has helped me a lot, might even buy a second one!" —Rachel Ayala

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in 27 styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.