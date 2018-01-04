24 Awesome Hostels That'll Make Traveling The World Affordable AF

We hope you love the products we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales from the links on this page. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Hostels are an amazing way to see the world affordably when you're young or exploring as a solo traveler.
Advertisement
Los Angeles
1. Melrose Hostel, Hollywood/Koreatown
2. Freehand Los Angeles, Downtown LA
Paris
3. St Christopher's Inn Paris — Gare du Nord, 10th Arrondissement
Advertisement
4. Generator Paris, 10th Arrondisement
Montreal
5. M Montreal Hostel, Gay Village
6. Auberge Bishop, Downtown Montreal
Costa Rica
Advertisement
7. Selina Puerto Viejo, Puerto Viejo
8. Capital Hostel de Ciudad, San Jose
Stockholm
9. Generator Stockholm, Norrmalm
10. City Backpackers Hostel, Norrmalm
Advertisement
Cape Town
11. The B.I.G Backpackers, Green Point
12. Once in Cape Town, Gardens
New York City
13. NY Moore Hostel, Brooklyn
Advertisement
14. Hi NYC Hostel, Upper West Side
Bangkok
15. Express Hostel, Sathorn
16. Lamurr Sukhumvit 41, Wattana
Sydney
17. Bounce Sydney, Surry Hills
18. Big Hostel, Central Business District
London
19. Wombat's City Hostel, Whitechapel
20. Palmers Lodge Swiss Cottage, Camden
Tokyo
21. Oak Hostel Zen, Taito
22. Hostel Pumpkey Tokyo, Shinjuku
Rio de Janeiro
23. Injoy Hostel, Botafogo
24. Rio Earth, Santa Teresa
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.