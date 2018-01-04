 back to top
24 Awesome Hostels That'll Make Traveling The World Affordable AF

When you're on a budget and planning your dream trip, skip the hotel! These top-rated hostels make it easy.

Emmy Favilla
Emmy Favilla
BuzzFeed Staff

Hostels are an amazing way to see the world affordably when you're young or exploring as a solo traveler.

As long as you don't mind sharing a room with other budget-savvy travelers, they're a no-brainer in terms of saving money during your travels — and you get to meet so. many. people! Even the most expensive cities in the world (lookin' at you, Tokyo and New York) have hostel accommodations for a fraction of what you'd pay to stay at a neighboring hotel, and plenty of them offer fun planned activities both on the premises and to explore the city. Here's a list of 12 popular destinations around the world and two of the top hostels you'll find in each one. Get your wanderlust a-brewin'!(Solo traveler ratings via Booking.com and all prices listed are in US dollars.)
St Christopher's Inn / Via Booking.com

Even the most expensive cities in the world (lookin' at you, Tokyo and New York) have hostel accommodations for a fraction of what you'd pay to stay at a neighboring hotel, and plenty of them offer fun planned activities both on the premises and to explore the city.

Here's a list of 12 popular destinations around the world and two of the top hostels you'll find in each one. Get your wanderlust a-brewin'!

(Solo traveler ratings via Booking.com and all prices listed are in US dollars.)

Los Angeles

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018. All booking prices are in USD.
Choness / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018. All booking prices are in USD.

1. Melrose Hostel, Hollywood/Koreatown

Melrose Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's a great choice: Free breakfast; rooftop balcony; rated best value for an LA hostel (per Booking.com); at the center of Hollywood, Universal Studios, Thai Town, Korea Town, and Downtown Los Angeles.

Promising review: “The breakfast is really good and the staff are so nice and helpful. Everything was perfect!” —Amy_1991

Accommodation details: Beds available in 10-bed mixed, 12-bed male, or 14-bed female rooms. Book here from $35/night.

2. Freehand Los Angeles, Downtown LA

Freehand Los Angeles / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; solo travelers rate it a 9.1 for a one-person stay; rooftop pool; fitness center; cocktail bar.

Promising review: "Perfectly located in downtown for the pedestrian. Very nice staff and wonderful rooftop bar/pool. Everything felt so clean and fresh and I would recommended this place to everyone I know." —Beatrix

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-, 6- or 8-bed mixed rooms or in 4-bed female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $32/night.

Paris

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.
Givaga / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.

3. St Christopher's Inn Paris — Gare du Nord, 10th Arrondissement

St Christopher's Inn, St Christopher's Inn / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; restaurant/bar on the premises; 15-minute walk to Montmartre and the Sacré Coeur; two-minute walk from nearest metro station; solo travelers rated it 8.2 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “The hostel is in central Paris thus making it easy to get around and see the famous tourist attractions. The hostel itself is a magnificent building and there is an underground bar where guests get discounts.” —Matthew

Accommodation details: Bed available in 4-, 6-, or 8-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $38/night.

4. Generator Paris, 10th Arrondisement

Generator Paris / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: On-site café, bar, and lounge; five-minute walk from restaurants, bars, and vintage shops on Canal St Martin; terrace; solo travelers rated it 8.0 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Very clean, very comfy, very modern. I was so happy to find that a hostel can be SO comfortable!! No noise at all!! And shower in the room — all very clean. Amazing! It is like staying in normal hotel but sharing the room with someone else. Very grateful to owners and service.”

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-, 8- or 10-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $42/night.

Montreal

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.
Denistangneyjr / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.

5. M Montreal Hostel, Gay Village

M Montreal Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; two-minute walk from bustling Sainte-Catherine Street; five-minute walk from nearest metro station; rooftop hot tub; cable TV in all rooms; on-site bar with live comedy shows, pool table, and foosball; solo travelers rate it 9.3 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Probably the cleanest hostel I have ever stayed in! The rooms are also great with each bunk having its own outlet, light, and curtains. The staff was extremely helpful and knowledgeable and the bar downstairs was a blast. Night soak in the hot tub was also a huge plus! I absolutely loved this place!” —Reese

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, 12-, or 14-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $20/night.

6. Auberge Bishop, Downtown Montreal

Auberge Bishop / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; five-minute walk from nearest metro station; on-site bar and restaurant; located in guests' favorite part of Montréal, according to independent reviews; solo travelers rate it 9.2 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “I stayed in the three-person dorm and the atmosphere, diversity, and welcoming space was wonderful. I recommend Auberge Bishop to any LGBTQ+ traveller.” —Beck

Accommodation details: Beds available in 3-, 6-, 9-, or 15-bed mixed or female rooms. Book here from $19/night.

Costa Rica

Bookings based on single occupancy in April 2018.
Freder / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in April 2018.

7. Selina Puerto Viejo, Puerto Viejo

Why it's great: Volleyball and football court; swimming pool; common areas with games and live music; on-site restaurant, shared kitchen, and co-working space; located in an area popular for snorkeling, kayaking and hiking through the jungle.

Promising review:“We originally booked into a six-person dorm. Stayed there for one night and then asked if we could move to a shared room to have some more privacy. The staff were awesome when we asked them and did it right away. The breakfasts were amazing and I loved how it was right on the beach. We saw so many sloths on the pathway to town. They had live music and a DJ playing and it was all just AWESOME!” —Tiffany

Accommodation details: Beds available in 6-, 12-, or 18-bed mixed rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $15/night.

8. Capital Hostel de Ciudad, San Jose

Capital Hostel de Ciudad / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; garden, terrace, and BBQ area; pool table; rooms have coffee machines and kettles; some rooms have a kitchenette with a microwave, a toaster and a fridge; solo travelers rate it 8.9 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Very friendly owners, very comfortable hostel, quiet, clean, organized, good breakfast, game room, great TV. It was the most beautiful hostel I have ever seen. Felt at home. It was all more than perfect.” —Mancela

Accommodation details: Beds available in 8- or 10-bed mixed rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $17/night.

Stockholm

Bookings based on single occupancy in June 2018.
Scanrail / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in June 2018.

9. Generator Stockholm, Norrmalm

Generator Stockholm / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: A lounge, several social spaces, and a bar with Nordic-inspired cocktail drinks on site; 10-minute walk to Stockholm Central Station; all rooms have a city view; solo travelers rate it 8.9 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: "Location is great, easy to find, near the main train station. Staff are friendly and helpful. Room well designed for today's traveler with lots of power outlets and built-in USB charger plug.” —Wee Wee

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4- or 6-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $25/night.

10. City Backpackers Hostel, Norrmalm

City Backpackers Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; evening sauna; free pasta; lounge; courtyard; Swedish movie nights; ice skates can be borrowed for free during winter; Nomad restaurant right next door; solo travelers rate it 9.4 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Nicely done hostel near the train station and within walking distance of the city center. I very much enjoyed the sauna after a long day's travel. Also, the next door pub is great and you get a voucher for cheaper beer.” —Sandra

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-, 6-, 7-, 8-, or 12-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $37/night.

Cape Town

Bookings based on single occupancy in April 2018.
Bradleyhebdon / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in April 2018.

11. The B.I.G Backpackers, Green Point

The B.I.G. Backpackers / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; swimming pool; two furnished terraces and outdoor seating areas; lounge areas; library; bike rental; game room; five-minute walk to V&A Waterfront, Sea Point Promenade, and ferry to Robben Island; solo travelers rate it 9.4 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Probably one of the world's greatest hostels. Every single one of the staff is super nice and friendly and will help you with every problem. The rooms are super clean and tidy. Spent three weeks there and i will definitely come back! Caution: will raise your hostel standards ;)” —Niclas

Accommodation details: Beds available in multi-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $32/night.

12. Once in Cape Town, Gardens

Once in Cape Town / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; on-site bar and garden; communal lounge area; convenient location for anyone interested in restaurants, food and mountains; solo travelers rate it 9.0 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Amazing place with a good vibe, the best I've stayed in for years. You get to meet lots of new people all the time. Hostel organizes some free activities ,which make it more fun. The coffee place downstairs is great and in the evening it transforms into bar. Staff is very helpful and there is someone at the reception all the time. Rooms are good as well, with good-quality beds, sockets at every bed, lockers, and all the other stuff you need.” —Ivan

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $24/night.

New York City

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.

13. NY Moore Hostel, Brooklyn

NY Moore Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Rated best value in Brooklyn (per Booking.com); close to tons of bars and restaurants; common room with computers; game room; courtyard; four blocks from the subway.

Promising review: "Very friendly staff with nice recommendations. The beds are great — a hostel with thick mattresses is usually not something you get for the price you pay. The common rooms are big and comfortable.” —Elisabeth

Accommodation details: Beds available in 3-, 4-, or 6-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $36/night.

14. Hi NYC Hostel, Upper West Side

HI NYC Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Ten-minute walk from Central Park; movie lounge; large patio; events hosted include pub crawls, nightclub events, and in-house comedy and variety shows; solo travelers rate it 8.6 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Friendly staff, great facilities all around, and very convenient location. Overall amazing experience and will definitely stay there again.” —Youssef

Accommodation details: Beds available in 8-, 10-, or 12-bed mixed, female, or male rooms. Book here from $60/night.

Bangkok

Bookings based on single occupancy in March 2018.
Neophoto / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in March 2018.

15. Express Hostel, Sathorn

Express Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: All rooms come with a balcony; common room with free snacks, drinks, and a pool table; lounge and bar; convenient location for sightseeing and solo travelers rate it a 9.6 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “My first try staying in a hostel dorm and I was delighted with everything, especially the privacy afforded despite bunks, simple but adequate breakfast (when I didn't expect any). Most of all, the cheery and bright facilities and the welcoming staff.” —Tay

Accommodation details: Beds available in multi-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $15/night.

16. Lamurr Sukhumvit 41, Wattana

Lamurr Sukhumvit 41 / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast and snacks in the shared lounge area; located one of the top-rated areas of the city; short walk to the EmQuartier Shopping Mall; five-minute walk to the park; solo travelers rated it a 9.2 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Had some really nice beds next to the window in the fourth floor. Was so nice. Also the small breakfast was wonderful, but the best is the staff! They are so nice, try to help you in every situation — they also took our big backpacks while we went for two-week island-hopping with only hand luggage." —Ronja

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-, 6-, or 8-bed mixed or female rooms. Book here from $13/night.

Sydney

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.
Leonid Andronov / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.

17. Bounce Sydney, Surry Hills

Bounce Sydney / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: On-site restaurant, bar, rooftop terrace, and BBQ area; three communal lounge rooms and TV room; located in Sydney’s artistic quarter close to tons of restaurants and bars; buses to Bondi Beach just outside the hotel; solo travelers rate it a 9.4 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Great staff. Loved the atmosphere. Missed out on a couple of the BBQs and organized events and I'm still kicking myself for that because I heard how much fun they were. Maybe next time :)” —Odaro

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-, 6-, 8-, or 10-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $34/night.

18. Big Hostel, Central Business District

Big Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Rooftop garden with BBQ area and terrace, lounge and dining area; five-minute walk from Central Station and 10-minute walk from Darling Harbour; convenient to many top attractions; solo travelers rate it 8.8 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “I felt welcome by the the friendly staff. They give you a quick brief about things to do in Sydney. Rooms are spacious, with Air con, handy lockers. Liked the kitchen and living area, very homely. Sunny roof terrace. No line at showers which were nicely cleaned." —Lidia

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-, 6-, and 8-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $27/night.

London

Bookings based on single occupancy in July 2018.
Alexey_fedoren / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in July 2018.

19. Wombat's City Hostel, Whitechapel

Wombat's City Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: On-site bar; terrace; 10-minute walk to Brick Lane; tons of cafés, bars, restaurants, and supermarkets nearby; solo travelers rated it 8.4 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “The hostel is the best I’ve been to. The staff is incredibly friendly and helpful. The location is good, breakfast is perfect, the bar is amazing and the environment is great.” —Patricia

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4- or 6-bed mixed or female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $42/night.

20. Palmers Lodge Swiss Cottage, Camden

Palmers Lodge Swiss Cottage / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Accommodations in a gorgeous Victorian Grade II-listed historic building; on-site bar; convenient area for sightseeing, theatre, and shopping; solo travelers rated it 8.6 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “My favorite hostel! Good location, friendly staff, super clean, WiFi works like a dream, and each bed has privacy curtains around it. You can use the kitchen where there’s a huge fridge and a microwave.” —Ziggyann

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4- 8- 10-, 12-, 14-, 18-, 21- or 28-bed mixed of female rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $26/night.

Tokyo

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.
Nikada / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in May 2018.

21. Oak Hostel Zen, Taito

Oak Hostel Zen / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Three-minute walk from nearest JR station; 15-minute walk from the National Museum of Nature and Science; shared lounge area; solo travelers rate it 8.7 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Great location, comfortable and warm (we were staying in December). The room was very spacious and very clean. Towels, shower gel, shampoo, hairdryer, etc., provided. Very quiet at night. Subway and train station nearby.” —Lucinda

Accommodation details: Beds available in multi-bed mixed, female, or male rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $15/night.

22. Hostel Pumpkey Tokyo, Shinjuku

Hostel Pumpkey Tokyo / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; steps away from the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden; convenient location for shopping and restaurants; solo travelers rate it a 9.1 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “I recommend this place for those who are looking for excellent location. Its position near the metro makes it fantastic for late nights or generally for exploration of central Tokyo. Also it has good food available nearby — including food markets for self-catering beyond 7-11. Location location location is this hostel.” —Booking.com Customer

Accommodation details: Beds available in multi-bed mixed or female rooms; Japanese-style rooms with futons available as well as bunk beds. Book here from $31/night.

Rio de Janeiro

Bookings based on single occupancy in April 2018.
F11photo / Getty Images

Bookings based on single occupancy in April 2018.

23. Injoy Hostel, Botafogo

Injoy Hostel / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Free breakfast; steps from Botafogo Beach; 1,000 feet away from the nearest metro station; each room includes a flat-screen TV with cable; shared lounge; solo travelers rate it 9.4 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “Was in the hostel for two weeks. Breakfast was great, staff friendly, excellent location right beside the metro, 10-minute journey to Copacabana and Ipanema. Very clean and wasn't expensive. Would stay here again.” —Collette

Accommodation details: Beds available in a 6- or 8-bed mixed rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $13/night.

24. Rio Earth, Santa Teresa

Rio Earth / Via Booking.com

Why it's great: Eight-minute walk from the beach; steps from Flamengo Park; shared kitchen; located in one of the best-rated locations in Rio de Janeiro; solo travelers rate it 9.8 for a one-person stay.

Promising review: “We originally booked one night but ended up staying for six. Filipe and Jessica are fantastic hosts with great recommendations for what to do in Rio. Without their help, our experience would have been much poorer and for that, myself and my friends will always be thankful. Great location, great people, and great facilities! Definitely recommend!!” —Kieran

Accommodation details: Beds available in 4-bed mixed, female, or male rooms. Private rooms also available. Book here from $16/night.

