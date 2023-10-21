Reviewers Who Travel A Lot For Work Swear By These 36 Products

HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.

Promising review: "I travel monthly for work, usually gone for 4–5 days. Before these, I would have to check a bag. Dress shirts and pants roll up nicely and stay wrinkle-free. It's tempting to want to over-stuff these, but if you're packing golf shirts or cloths with 'slippery' fabric, they slide out of the top of the bag as you get close to the end. The clips take a minute to get used to, but after a couple of times zipping up the bags, it's pretty easy." —BigSkinny

Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97.

