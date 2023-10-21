Reviewers Who Travel A Lot For Work Swear By These 36 Products

1. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Promising review: "I travel monthly for work, usually gone for 4–5 days. Before these, I would have to check a bag. Dress shirts and pants roll up nicely and stay wrinkle-free. It's tempting to want to over-stuff these, but if you're packing golf shirts or cloths with 'slippery' fabric, they slide out of the top of the bag as you get close to the end. The clips take a minute to get used to, but after a couple of times zipping up the bags, it's pretty easy." —BigSkinny
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97.
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I gave these to two friends that travel a lot for their business, and they absolutely love them! The versatility is unmatched! It does latch on various surfaces not just the ones mentioned in the description!" —Rjgirl
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I travel for business and pleasure frequently and this has become a life saver. One cord, three chargers! Works great for my iPhone, AppleWatch, AirPod Pros 2, and my Kindle Paperwhite." —Kiera
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
4. Plus a slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone — especially great for long days out and about, or on trips where you're have zero time to go back to the hotel and charge. This bb may be small, but can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "Originally bought this for a business conference I had. What a life saver. Not only did it get me through the conference, but it got me though a six-hour travel day while listening and participating in Zoom meetings. It is lightweight and fits in your jacket pocket." —Allison Graham
Get it from Amazon for $10.79+ (clip the 30% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two colors).
5. A fully waterproof tricked out travel backpack complete with *deep breath* two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a "wet bag" to keep sweaty clothes or liquids away from your tech. Oh, and it's cute as a BUTTON to boot. Who gave this backpack the right to flex on other backpacks this hard???
Promising review: "Lots of space. I bought this for a business trip so I could carry my laptop and clothes for two nights and not check a bag at the airport. This worked perfectly and looks nice." —Angie Jones
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in three sizes and 33 styles).
6. *Plus* a roomy duffel bag that's practically *screaming* "take me on a weekend road trip — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.
Promising review: "I recently went on a business trip to Texas and didn't want to check a bag. I was able to put everything I needed in it. So much space, lots of compartments. Bag is durable and I love the color!" —Stacey
Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in a variety of colors and styles).
7. An international power converter so you can use (and protect!!) all your various devices and appliances safely in over 150 countries, making you the savviest globe-trotter of them all. Reviewers swear by this for everything from hair straighteners to televisions to gaming consoles. Plus, with its four USB ports and two regular ports, you can power or charge up to six things at once.
Promising review: "My company sent me to Thailand for a business trip. I ordered this power converter right away. It was really easy to use. Very convenient — I plugged in my laptop, cellphone, and earbuds at same time, and they charged very fast." —Jason Wang
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
8. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, but better — not only are they noise cancelling and waterproof, but but you can listen to music during your flight, car ride, or even while you're sleeping *without* your ears feeling like they've been beaten up. These come equipped with several sizes of earbuds so you can get your perfect, painless fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.
Promising review: "These earbuds are comfortable, great sound. I recently used them on a business trip. I bought a set for my son, we are really happy with them and they work just as well as the really expensive earbuds. Just buy them, they are great!" —twallingaz
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
9. A compact travel cable organizer with two different pocketed compartments to keep your cords, earbuds, and chargers organized and safe — this is waterproof, so even if *you* get waterlogged on your way to the hotel, your gadgets and gizmos won't.
Promising review: "Excellent for travel! Nice to have a go-to individual pouch especially for the chords. Husband travels for business and this is a must, so if he's in an airport or hotel he can locate them easily and they don’t get mixed with others." —Brent Webb
Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in 21 colors and two sizes).
10. A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits on various airlines. This gizmo will quickly and accurately let you know in pounds *or* kilograms how much your suitcase weighs just by attaching it to the handle and lifting — no clunky floor scales required.
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's TikTok of the digital luggage scale in action.
Promising reviews: "Great money saver for travelers. Best gift I’ve ever gave myself. I travel a lot for business and pleasure. Buy it!" —Vacay-Jay
Get it from Amazon for $8.45+ (available in four colors and also a two-pack).
11. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with *deep breath* a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and a pen holder, all in one itty-bitty place so you're never scrambling to find anything when you're on the move.
Promising review: "I bought this wallet right before a business trip. I wanted something that was small, but still had room to carry necessities. This wallet did that and more. Besides my ID and credit cards, I carried my passport and organized my receipts. It held a lot but didn’t take up much room in my purse. It was also cute to carry alone as a small clutch. I’m actually planning to buy more as gifts." —Sherlethia
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 38 colors).
12. An AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights so you can stream The Fault in Our Stars and bawl thousands of feet in the air again without dealing with the poor quality the airline's headphones or shelling out $$ for them. Bonus: you can use these to connect to audio jacks on gym equipment and gaming devices, too!
Promising review: "I bought this off of a BuzzFeed story about best travel products on the market. I was heading to Europe for a business trip and didn't want to take an extra set of ear buds for the plane. It was super easy to connect my airPods to the transmitter, and funny enough the transmitter charge held up longer than my AirPods." —Teresa C.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
13. A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag for all your liquids and makeup so you can sail on through security without worrying about anything other than the fact that oops, turns out your socks don't match.
Promising review: "This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." —Mrs M Tate
"Perfect for travel. This was perfect to use while traveling on my last business trip when I only brought a carry on." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors).
14. Plus an 11-piece TSA-approved Kitsch travel container set with such a ridiculously pleasing aesthetic that it will turn you into the TikTok travel influencer you were destined to be.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "These are perfect!! Super compact but holds plenty!! Great quality and really well made so happy I found these. Thank you from a flight attendant!" —Moss Family
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
15. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins to keep things from going "kaboom!!" in your carryon as soon as you reach altitude. These extend to fit both full-size and travel-size toiletries like shampoo, sunscreen, foundation, or any other liquids you'd rather not find spilled all over your socks and underwear post-flight.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant and travel often on my off time. I carry larger toiletries and have to tape them so they don’t leak or bust with the pressure in the air. These are my new best friends!!!" —marcella sadler
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an eight-pack).
16. A portable door lock you'll especially want to invest in if you're traveling alone. This gizmo doesn't just stop the door from opening but will sound a *very* loud alarm if someone tries opening it from the other end, and even has a built-in LED flashlight for emergencies.
Promising review: "I have two of these, and they are amazing. The loop goes around the door handle and two thin metal prongs go in the crack of the door. If the door opens even a little, the prongs are separated and it lets out the loudest, most obnoxious wailing sound in the history of the world. It's great for a single girl traveling on her own!" —Kelly
"I love this product. It gave me beauty sleep at the hotel for a business trip! Recommend it!" —Ttran6754
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four colors).