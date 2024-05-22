38 Products That Are A Little Weird To Own, But Life Is Short So Why Not

1. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
2. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
3. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
4. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
5. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude." Reviewers love this for late night studying or reading without a harsh overhead light!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
6. A set of glow-in-the-dark "tree elves" so the next time you take an enchanted midnight stroll through your front walkway to get home at night, you'll have a whole host of magical critters to welcome you back.
Promising review: "I have actually bought a couple of packs of these. I think they’re so cute and fit so well in a little plant or around the house. Sometimes, I like to let my friends pick out some little guys as members of their families. Plus, did I mention how cute they are? And they glow in the dark very well." —Jen
7. A little popcorn bucket vase for a fun punch of color that basically DEMANDS you go to Trader Joe's and get the most colorful mini $4 bouquet to put in it, STAT.
This vase is so quirky and ADORABLE — every time I see it in my living room, it makes my heart happy. I am on a mission to make my living room space as un-boring as possible, and this may be a small piece, but it's got a BIG personality. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fun piece of decor!
8. A spinning pill dispenser to make taking your meds feel like a game show or a trip to the carnival — sometimes you have to ~romanticize your life~ to remember the essentials in your daily routine!! You can even attach this to a wall or the fridge if you're feeling it.
Promising review: "So I am horrible about remembering if I took my pills. And I HATE digging into the old pill boxes or doing the tip over. I don't know what it is, but i have always disliked it. I hung this on my wall right by the kitchen so I pass it like 5,000 times a day and I can't not see it. It is so fun pushing the little orange button to watch the meds fall out. I mean it kind of feels like a really weird game of Wheel of Fortune, but I like it." —Grofica
9. A sardine tin cosmetic bag because as sweet as your makeup looks are, the truth is you're always a little salty.
10. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
11. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
12. A "huggable" squishy gummy bear nightlight for anyone who doesn't just want a piece of decor but a (delicious??) new roommate. This lil' sweetie even comes with a one-hour timed shutoff if you want to use it to drift off to sleep.
Promising review: "Brilliant. I use this daily as a nightlight and bought one for my cousin to use when she gets up to breastfeed. They come in different colors. The timer keeps it on for one hour if you want it to shut off on its own, and it is easy to charge. I want other colors but have no business filling my house with light-up gummy bears." —Christina Lucia Williams
