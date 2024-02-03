22 Warm Pieces To Buy If You Are Cold, Cold, Cold All The Time

1. A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition. TBH, you can't blame reviewers for buying one and immediately coming back for it in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in 25 colors).
2. Plus a ponytail beanie that respects that you worked *way* too hard perfecting your mane to squish it under a beanie. These are not only super warm, but suuuuper stretchy, making it easier to stick a pony through.
Promising review: "I have very big curly hair, so I could never find one of these that fit well — they just didn’t look right. I love this hat! It’s so easy to wear and it goes with everything. I just pull my big pony or bun through and it sits in the same spot the whole time!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 64 colors and two and three packs).
3. A heated jacket with a battery pack for anyone who loves the outdoors but is truly ready to sing, "Hit the road, Jack Frost." This rechargeable battery gives 10 hours of warmth on three heat settings to keep you cozy without all the bulk of layers. Bonus: It's machine washable and comes with a detachable hood.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and three colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and four colors).
4. A pair of chic wireless headband headphones to keep your ears toasty warm listening to music during outdoor workouts or long walks.
Promising review: "This is a great product for running outdoors or hiking! In some circumstances, ears can get cold very quickly and cause ear pain or ringing outdoors. The cloth lining here has been very helpful in reducing these side-effects. The band is also more comfortable than earbuds for casual listening in my opinion. Sound leaks through at loud volumes so it is best used in a casual setting or outdoors. The band is very easy to clean in the washing machine." —LL
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in nine colors).
5. A set of oh-so-toasty but breathable winter socks in a wool cotton blend so cozy that you'll rotate between the cute colors all winter long.
Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." —Frances
Get a set of five from Amazon for $21.99 (available in a variety of color combos and styles).
6. Plus a pair of Carhartt cold weather boots socks for anyone who means *business* out in the cold — these are designed specifically for "rugged, cold climate" work, so they don't just insulate your feet, but they're built to last.
Promising review: "These are possibly the best pair of socks I've ever owned. These socks are very warm. I literally wore them for 48 hours straight on a cold camping trip and my feet were comfy the whole time. Days were about 40 degrees and evenings were about 30 degrees, and all I had on my feet were these socks and some non-insulated hiking boots. It got down to 19 degrees the first night and despite only having a 40-degree rating on my sleeping bag, my feet stayed warm all night long." —Dan C.
Get it from Amazon for $18.66+ (available in men's sizes 5–15 and five colors).
7. Mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings so beloved by reviewers (literally 21,000+ 5-star reviews!) that you can get it all KINDS of ways to suit your needs, with styles that have one (hidden) pocket, three pockets, or are water-resistant. Bonus: it comes in a zillion colors, so when you fall in love with your first pair you can collect the rest and have a cozy leggings rainbow!
HELLO, I bought these after a friend recommended them to me and I'm so in love with the first pair I bought that I'm ordering two more. They are so snug and insulating in the cold, and actually look really sleek and ~expensive~ on the outside. The first time I wore these I put them to the ultimate test by walking three miles in the drizzling rain, knowing full well I was about to sit in a movie theater for two hours — these truly are water-resistant, and dried in a snap. They also washed up so nicely without losing their shape. I am shouting to every New Yorker I know to stock up on these for the winter months!
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–6X, three styles, and 24 colors).
8. *And* sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights inspired by the viral "translucent" fleece tights that blew up TikTok in 2022, except these are inclusive for darker skin tones and made with high quality stretchy, rip-resistant material so they're built to last.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $33.95 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes S–2X and three shades).
9. And for workouts, fleece-lined "Crash Tight" leggings so darn insulating that you'll be like, "Cold? Never heard of her." Reviewers love these not just for the comfort and warmth, but for staying PUT whether they're running, hiking, biking, or dancing to the beat of their own (freezing!!) drums.
Title Nine is a California-based, woman-run small business established in 1989 that specializes in outdoor apparel.
Promising review: "Legit cold killer. I've worn these x-country skiing on -20-degree days as a base layer and always have the pleasure of sweating. They've been perfect on their own for runs or ice skating on more typically cold (15-degree) days. I get coldest sitting still, however, and often wear these as a base layer while writing, and they save the work day!" —Kathryn
Get it from Title Nine for $99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL, petite sizes, and five colors).
10. Aaaandd a pair of insulated, water-repellent snow pants that let you clown around in the cold all winter long without your cold, cold legs feeling forsaken. Bonus: these come with an adjustable waistband to get your perfect fit (and ensure nobody can get a snowball down your pants 🫠).
Promising review: "I love these insulated pants! I bought them to walk the dog, so I'll have no excuses, rain, sleet, snow, wind...whatever hits I'll be ready. I was very surprised with the quality of the material, craftsmanship, and comfort. These were very inexpensive and hit all my must haves...I cannot recommend them enough. Update — it snowed this weekend and I walked the dog in 20-degree weather. I was very comfortable, could have stayed outside all day in these pants. Plus they wash well. Still highly recommend!" —Shannon K.
Get it from Amazon for $22.20+ (available in women's standard, tall, and short sizes XS–4X and 38 colors/patterns).
11. A splurge-worthy merino thermal tank top that will be your favorite base layer of all — this insulating, lightweight material also wicks away moisture, keeping the vibe warm but breathable. Bonus: it's suuuper soft and odor-resistant.
Promising review: "Perfect base layer. Just what I was looking for: warm, easy to wear, very comfy. I don't even notice I have it on, other than I'm not so cold at work where it can be chilly at times. Good product. I know it was expensive, but it's exactly what I was looking for and I will be wearing this a lot!" —Angie Marie
Get it from Amazon for $60 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors).
12. An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat, complete with fleece-lined hood, duck-down, and a snug warmth that is truly UNPARALLELED when it comes to facing the elements. You may have noticed a lot of people wearing over the past few years, and it truly lives up to its cozy hype. I can speak from experience when I say once one person gets it, the whole friend group wants to get on board.
TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands).
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" —Staci B
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 12 colors).