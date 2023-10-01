36 Wallet-Friendly Alternatives To Popular Products So You Can Save Big Without Missing Out

Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Love this — get blow out quality straight hair every time. I've spent so much money on products that are not as easy and don't work as well. This does just what it promises. To use, I just blow dry my hair until slightly damp and then use this to finish. Make sure to use heat protectant! Fast and good results every time so far. The cool setting is not that cool but otherwise, I recommend it." —Katie Recken

"I used this for the first time today and I love it! Until today, I was never able to blow out or straighten my own hair. It would just take too long to blow dry it with brush first and then straighten it after. It was just too much work. And then I usually end up with frizzy hair. It took me only 15 minutes on high heat, with no frizz I will try medium heat next time. This is going to save me so much money, because I won't have to pay the usual $80 for each salon blowout." —Lilly

Get it from Amazon for $39.89+ (available in three styles).

