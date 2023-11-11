45 Viral TikTok Products So Good, You’ll Be Tracking Delivery Until They Arrive

1. An adorable wireless portable charger so you can text in the group chat with reckless abandon during all your adventures without worrying about your phone croaking right before it's time to summon an Uber.
Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
Get it from Amazon for $35.33.
2. A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets you'll definitely want to invest in if mosquito season is every season or if you just want to be prepared for when they come back — these use essential oils, including citronella, to help stop those teensy vampires in their tracks.
Promising review: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian
Get a ten-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a 25-pack).
3. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray designed to work on all hair types to give your blowout the smoothest, most frizz-free styling of its *life*. If your greatest enemy is humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a *long* time.
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.89 (also available in a larger size).
5. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent comp to Lululemon "Align"!
I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long-distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!
Psst — the shorts in both of these pics above are $27.99 on Amazon and I also own *those* in way too many colors and swear by them!
Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 25 colors)
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types reviewers swear by for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
7. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
8. A portable Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Cooler, aka every finicky cold bevvie drinker's DREAM. This gadget can take a 12-ounce can of seltzer, soda, or beer at room temperature and make it ice cold in just one minute. A lot of people who complain that their fridge doesn't make drinks "cold enough" also swear by this for an extra icy kick.
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
9. A set of deep exfoliating sheets that are *not* here to play — you can use them on wet skin after a bath or shower (not under running water) to gently scrub and exfoliate skin, then apply lotion. Each pack comes with four red towels, which are more abrasive, and for less abrasive green ones. They definitely get the job done, so start out light at first and work your way up!
Just make sure to thoroughly read the directions before use!
Promising review: "I stumbled upon these from watching a TikTok and I’m so glad I did! Definitely look into how to use them before you start so you do it efficiently and find what works best for you. I use them after being in a hot shower for at least five minutes then I start with long strokes in one direction. The red towels are heavier duty and the greens are lighter. I started with a red for my legs and lower body and green for my upper body and arms. These got lots of gunk off my body and left my skin feeling so soft and smooth!" —Mariah C.
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $4.78+ (available in various variety packs and colors).
10. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.