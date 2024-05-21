32 Very Pretty, Very Practical Things You Should Probably Buy

1. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to your night in and to the next morning, when you wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.19 (also available in a full eye mask).
2. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in two styles and five colors).
3. An adorable Dash mini rice cooker so cute and handy it'll earn its spot at part of your counter's ~aesthetic~. Its two-cup capacity doesn't just make delicious small portions of rice, but also fluffy oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa, rice, and pasta. Bonus: it has a "keep warm" function that kicks in once it's done cooking, so if you don't get to it right away you don't have to deal with cold or overcooked grub.
Promising review: "For a long time I was dragging out my big 10-quart Instapot to make rice for dinner almost every single night — well when you’re only cooking for two people, that’s a bit extreme! I found this with a quick search and figure for the price it couldn’t hurt to try! I’m SO HAPPY I bought this. It’s such a perfectly small size; it fits beautifully on my counter and makes the perfect amount of rice for my boyfriend and I to eat at dinner. No big equipment. Comes with a cute little book with recipes to try! The cilantro lime rice was a hit!" —Allie Conefrey
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in eight colors and a bundle with a mini waffle maker).
4. A copy of Burn After Writing, a beautifully-designed guided journal tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
5. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in eight sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
6. A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin and creates less friction for hair. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $16.15+ (available in four sizes and 35 styles).
7. A handy, aesthetically pleasing kitchen measurement conversion magnet for the avid baker who is like, "Avoiding math, but make it fashion." This pretty little magnet will make sure your pretty little head doesn't have to break itself with equations the next time you bake.
Levain & Co is a small business that specializes in kitchen conversion charts and kitchen tools.
Promising review: "I bake often (following recipes on the internet) and usually have to convert some of the ingredient amounts. I’m glad I got this — super helpful, especially because it has the conversions for different ingredients. It’s also very cute! It’s not too big either which is a plus." —Jasmine
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
8. A fully waterproof tricked out travel backpack complete with *deep breath* two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a "wet bag" to keep sweaty clothes or liquids away from your tech. Oh, and it's cute as a BUTTON to boot. Who gave this backpack the right to flex on other backpacks this hard???
Promising review: "I recently took a cross-country flight with my three kids. I really didn't want to worry about checked bags getting lost so maximizing our carry-ons was a priority. This backpack fit an unfathomable amount of stuff! Lots of zippers and compartments for everything from shoes to laptops/iPads, easy access compartments for cell phones and boarding passes, I fit tons of neatly folded clothes. The best part was that fully loaded it easily slid under the seat." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in two sizes and a wide variety of styles).
9. An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka ~fanny pack~) you can wear around your waist or shoulder for a lightweight bag alternative when you're on the move. A lot of reviewers mention how genuinely *stunned* they are by how much this little bag can secretly carry.
Promising review: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this — she packed it as her only bag for a trip to busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in a wide variety of colors).