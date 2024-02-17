35 Useful Products That'll Have You Thinking, "You're Like, Really Pretty"

1. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors).
2. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to your night in and to the next morning, when you wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.19 (also available in a full eye mask).
3. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $19.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
4. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).
5. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
6. A sleek glass top Keurig pod organizer to fit discreetly under your coffee machine and give you easy access to pods full of those smushed up beans you love to guzzle so much.
Nifty Solutions is a small business specializing in kitchen storage and baking products.
Promising review: "I used to have the K-Cup tower. I was tired of the counter space it was taking up. I ordered this and it works great!! The coffee maker fits on top perfectly. I love how you can hold down the lever and slide the whole thing. The K-Cup drawer slides in and out easily, no issues. My daughter saw mine when she visited and ordered one for herself too!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in four other colors and five other styles).
7. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A roomy duffel bag that's practically *screaming* "take me on a weekend road trip — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.
Promising review: "I recently went camping and was able to pack a lot into this bag. It zipped up easily. I love the color, it's almost a 'neutral pink' and not too 'look at me, I'm Barbie in the woods!' The shoulder strap was comfortable, the handles were comfortable, too. It was snowing while unloading from the truck to the cabin and despite this bag getting wet (and VERY cold) everything inside was very dry." —Smile Saurus
Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in a variety of colors and four styles).
9. An adorable book tracker bookmark so you can keep track of where you are in your book while keeping track of all the lovely reading adventures already you've taken.
British Book Art is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in tracker bookmarks and book art.
Promising review: "Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" —Chloe
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.28.
10. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Swoonworthy aesthetic aside, it holds thousands of books, and will let you the *chef's kiss* way you like best — you can customize it with all your favorite fonts and layouts and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take this bb in the bathtub 🍷.
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.
Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie
Get it from Amazon for $189.99.
11. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion your tablet into a chic mini laptop when you're on the move. You're about to make a *lot* of friends at Starbucks asking you where you got this little gem.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in 11 colors).
12. A set of gorgeous hand blown wine glasses that are just so darn satisfying to hold that you'll feel like the main character of a high stakes Netflix drama written and directed by Shonda Rhimes before you so much as take a sip. Reviewers appreciate that these work for red *and* white wines, and especially love how they open up the flavors of reds.
Promising review: "These glasses add just the right amount of luxury to a good meal. They are not the thinnest you'll find but they are nothing like a thick glass. That being said, they still feel delicate and will feel like being cared for. The rim feels nice for my almost weekly meal of crab legs with a Chardonnay. I like that they feel somewhat right for either white or red." —Craig W.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.99.