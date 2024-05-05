36 Useful Products That Will Make You Appreciate How Clever Humans Can Be

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of ear buds without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
2. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap for flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats that works up to 400 feet by using a light to lure them. The best part?? The "trap" part is on the back, so you don't have to behold a little bug graveyard in your kitchen when you flick on the lights in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the plug-in fly trap in action.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A lightweight hybrid backpack, cooler, *and* chair that is doing so much that it's practically eclipsing all your other warm-weather gear. This foldable, insulated gizmo holds food and supplies for everything from long soccer games to hikes to camping, and easily converts into a seat that can hold up to 400 pounds.
Reviewers especially love that it comes in so many colors so family members can each have their own!
Check out a TikTok of the backpack chair in action.
Promising review: "Super recommended! We have only used it a few times, but it has saved my poor legs and our arms from carrying stuff at events. It is super lightweight, comfortable to wear, and has lots of space. I am a bigger girl, and it holds me just fine sitting on it." —Purehoney
Get it from Amazon for $28.98 (available in 11 colors).
4. A set of replaceable Nespresso sticker lids for the ultimate money-saving, environmentally-friendly hack — instead of discarding your old (expensive!!) pods, you can fill them up with the ground coffee of your choice and pop one of these "lids" on it instead. You SHOW that Nespresso machine who's boss!!!
Check out a TikTok of the Nespresso lids in action.
Psst — check this company's Amazon storefront for more reusable coffee machine options for Keurigs and Vertuoline!
Promising review: "These were a great purchase! They're easy to use and allow us to customize pods with our own flavors and be more budget friendly as well. As long as you trim the foil edge so it doesn't cover the bar code under the rim of the pod, they'll give you no trouble. I'll definitely purchase these again and again." —Mary D
Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $10.98 (available in other packs).
5. A vacuum-free, space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.88.
6. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep, and when I come back, everything is logged out, and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings, and I use it on the minimal movement, so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I use these and I love them! I used to use an electric one, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
8. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists, meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.43.
9. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount made for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors and multipacks).
10. A set of plant-based, unscented insect repellent sprays with a "wallet" shape so they can more easily slide into pants pockets and backpacks without creating unnecessary bulk. These offer up to 14 hours of protection and *don't* leave any kind of sticky residue!
Check out a TikTok of the insect spray.
Stay Away is a small business that specializes in pest-removing and repelling products.
Promising review: "Deet doesn’t work for me, but this does! I’m the person who gets bitten while everyone else is fine. They follow me, and most repellent isn’t very helpful. This worked great! They came near but didn’t bite. The smell isn’t bad either! I didn’t mind it, and my sister has requested some also (she gets bitten even more than I do). I would have preferred a continuous spray nozzle, but I’m very impressed with how well it kept those dang mosquitoes away in Texas! I did sweat a little, and it didn’t change how well it worked." —eve
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in other packs).
11. A small hands-free portable dual charger to juice up your iPhone, AirPods, *or* your Apple Watch in a pinch — this twist on the typical phone charger has an extra charging surface, making it extra handy when you're running low on any of your Apple devices.
This device contains one full phone charge, meaning you can get the Apple Watch and an iPhone up to about 50% each from zero, if you use the charger on both. If the device is actively charging, though, you can just use this as a charging dock for both devices overnight!
Promising review: "Being able to charge my iPhone 12 and my Apple Watch SE is a total lifesaver when traveling or just out on low battery power. Perfect for every pocket!" —aeonART
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in six colors).
12. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills are fantastic, and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price, and it looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one day's worth of pills, set it on my counter, and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four styles).