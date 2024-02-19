36 Cheap Products That Have No Right To Look As Upscale As They Do

1. A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool, and 100% the biggest hit at any wine and cheese night when you let guests slice their own cheese with it.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $17.87.
2. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
3. A timelessly chic, conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag that will become your commuting BFF. This features eight interior pockets to organize your chaotic existence, plus magnetic snap front pocket for easy access to things like keys and work IDs. It also has different carrying options between the sturdy handles and detachable carrying strap.
Promising review: "Okay when I say that this is a sign for you to get this bag, you should TOTALLY GET IT. I stumbled across this girl’s TikTok while searching for an affordable tote while being durable, spacious, and stylish! I am glad I came across this tote. It is perfect for school, and switching it up for work or travel! As an art major with a bunch of sketchbooks and a 16” laptop, I approve!" —Zonna Vu
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven styles).
4. MVP-worthy stretchy faux leather leggings so beloved that they've racked up over 9,400 5-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers love how thin, stretchy, and soft they are on the inside while still looking like the ~real deal~ on the out.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about these but I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM!!! They are so comfortable!! I wore them to a concert and they were perfect. Mine had no smell as was mentioned in other reviews. Do yourself a favor and buy these!" —Bree
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and three colors).
5. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors).
6. A set of luxe extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues swear by that you might never consider buying another set of sheets again. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Promising review: "Feel like expensive high end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun
Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in seven sizes and 18 colors).
7. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get it from Amazon for $18.03+ (available in four colors and sizes 5-10).
8. And a stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in three plates and sizes 5–10).
9. A set of lovely pastel wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the pouring down rain on runs *and* in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in five colors).
10. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you the instant length and volume of far more expensive brands, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
13. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sets).
14. A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses to elevate your Friday wine-cheese-and-Netflix nights so instantaneously that you'll feel like an extra in one of those Shows About Rich Families Who Fight All The Time.
Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
"Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." —Maybeline
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.95 (available in three styles).