36 Underrated, Useful Products You’ll Use Again And Again And Again

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $11.49 (available in 14 styles).
2. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin and relieve the tenderness. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming, and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
3. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
4. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "This is my first time using these and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life changing for me! 😄😻" —E & D
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.59 (available in six styles).
5. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings, and I use it on the minimal movement, so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A refillable sunscreen sponge applicator with a rollerball inside to make sunscreen application as quick, effective, and fun (?????) as possible. This unconventional gizmo has helped a lot of parents win the "PLEASE hop out of the water and let me sunscreen you" game once and for all.
Promising review: "Used for the first time today on my 7-year-old. First time in his life he actually enjoyed having sunscreen applied to his skin! Very easy to use and not messy at all. Extremely pleased with this purchase!" —amyj
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in six colors and in multipacks).
7. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions and I feel better overall. I would recommend this journal to anyone." —Kari Madsen
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A vacuum-free, space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.82.
9. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access, so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.
10. A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to help relieve pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during landing and takeoff. Reviewers also swear by these for driving through altitude changes in the mountains and for helping with sinus pressure pain!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $7.29.
11. Dandylion Clean Paws, a no-rinse, non-irritating paw cleaner that instantly foams up when you press it. Reviewers love that it makes for a fast, easy clean that even finicky pups don't mind, and that all they have to do when they're done is wipe it off the foam with a towel, no water required.
Check out a TikTok of the paw cleaner in action.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok so I had to try it. Love the soft bristles on top. My pup hates getting their paws cleaned and I’ve tried everything from wipes to paw cleaners. These were more comfortable for my pup while allowing for a good clean. I like that you can just use a towel to wipe off. Love that it's unscented and that you can remove the bristles." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.