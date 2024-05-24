The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone. Check out a TikTok of the brightener in action.

Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.

Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).

