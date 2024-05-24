1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone. Check out a TikTok of the brightener in action.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
2. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions and I feel better overall. I would recommend this journal to anyone." —Kari Madsen
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $11.89 (available in 14 styles).
4. Coppertone Glow with Shimmer Sunscreen Spray — in other words, sun protection, but make it ✨✨✨. This takes "shine bright like the sun" to a WHOLE other level.
Promising review: "LOVE this. I no longer forget to put on sunscreen as this is part of my new routine. Love the shimmer (much more than anticipated), especially on my arms and legs. Face might be a bit much, but prevents a burn for the win." —Tawny Stammen
Get it from Amazon for $12.22.
5. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin and relieve the tenderness. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming, and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
6. A travel-friendly "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Dr. Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've been using the regular-sized version of this for over a year now and I LOVE it! I used to use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these — especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. My teeth feel genuinely ~squeaky clean~ after I use this, too.
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on the go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in-between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in-between uses as well." —V. Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
8. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep, and when I come back, everything is logged out, and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings, and I use it on the minimal movement, so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
9. An ornate, showstoppingly beautiful floral purse that looks like you grew a whole garden from the inside of it. Reviewers are genuinely stunned by the quality of this unique clutch for the price.
Promising review: This purse is so beautiful. I'm glad I ordered it. The picture doesn’t do it justice. It's a good size and comes with a gold handle or gold chain. Highly recommended!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in 12 styles).
10. A popular, super affordable pair of strappy support sandals made with memory foam yoga padding, a flexible fabric strap, and lightweight, nonslip soles — literally how dare this shoe be this cute AND this comfy?? The audacity.
Promising review: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures. I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." —Ashley Russell
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 29 styles).
11. A guided visual "breathing partner" you can use for meditation and calm to get yourself in a better mindset for relaxation or sleep. This is designed to guide you through either the popular 4/7/8 or 5/5 "calming breaths" to help reduce stress and anxiety, using colors that fade in and out softly as cues. Bonus: it's kid-friendly!
Mindset is a small business that specializes in calming personal care and decor products.
Promising review: "I started meditating over a decade ago. Intermittent in the beginning, progressing deeper and finding new joys over time. With Breathing Buddha, the last thoughts have dropped away as counting breath always seemed to keep me conscious of, well, counting. Granted, I have always dropped the counting after a handful of breaths, but Breathing Buddha has made for a delightful transition as I realize it don't have to count at all. It is a lovely concept, well executed, and very easy to start using." —Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in two styles).