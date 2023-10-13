27 Underrated Beauty Products Reviewers Really, Really Love

1. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A dry shampoo powder you'll especially love if you're an avid traveler — this is just as effective as the beloved aerosol ones that you might have trouble pack in a carry-on if it's too big (not to mention much more environmentally-friendly!), and will spruce up your Day Three Hair in no time flat.
Hair Dance is a US-based cruelty-free, vegan small business that specializes in haircare products.
Promising review: "I was a little unsure about this product but wanted it for vacation to limit aerosols or liquids. I am mind blown! It smells great, doesn’t leave a residue and both volumizes and keeps my hair looking fresh. It also lasts for much longer than an aerosol if you’re someone who uses this daily or every other day. The bottle is small enough to not take up space, but I’ve had my first bottle for months and am barely through half. This will be my go-to from now on." —E
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two sizes).
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. The Brow Glue, Nyx's ~extreme hold~ eyebrow gel that will hold up against ye olde elements, whether you're breaking a sweat on the dance floor or, like me, you're just sweating because it's Tuesday. Reviewers especially love that it doesn't get tacky or flaky like competitors, and is super easy to apply.
Promising review: "The Boy Brow from Glossier was my ride or die eyebrow product for years, but the tubes are so small and they raised the price so I could no longer justify it. This brow glue is the closest thing I’ve found to it and it’s half the price! Will definitely repurchase." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $8.45 (available in six shades, including clear).
5. A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, which is both a delightfully effective hyaluronic acid-based pore tightening serum *and* my new stage name. Reviewers love this for tackling enlarged pores and giving a dewy glow without causing oiliness or triggering breakouts, plus helping fade dark spots and acne scars.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick reviewers use for everything from hydrating dry lips and skin to helping reduce dark circles and puffiness. People with sensitive skin especially swear by it, and as an added bonus, all the materials are recyclable!
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health.
Promising review: "This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer. It's a great multitasking product." —alizza d.
7. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks for three Laneige-like flavors in *one* — this even comes in four different combos so you can split them among friends, if you're feeling generous.
Promising review: "This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market. When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same. Very good product." —Riya
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four combos).
8. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker similar to the more expensive "Mighty Patch" that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
9. Or a set of Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches, which unlike their ~invisible~ competing patches, are meant to be loud and proud accessories for your face. Basically acne, but make it fashion. Plus you still get all the relief of these lil' patches sucking the gunk out of acne and helping them heal faster and more effectively.
Starface World is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising review: "I wouldn’t recommend anything else but these. My pimples always go down without scarring when I wear stars. There’s a cute little mirror in it and there’s so many stars that it will last you a long time." —Jess
Get a set of 32 from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in six styles).
10. A bottle of Haeyo Mayo, or "mayonnaise for your hair" — this hair mask's special blend of shea butter, macadamia seed oil, and egg yolk extract will restore your hair's natural moisture and shine (and quite possibly give you a craving for a BLT, but hey, your hair's gonna look REAL nice while you make it).
Promising review: "I have dead hair from bleaching it so much and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my god it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom. And it smells really good too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" —hanyouinlove
Get it from Amazon for $16.
11. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A strengthening rice water protein shampoo bar to encourage hair growth by balancing the PH in your hair — reviewers with dry, brittle hair swear by this for helping soften and restore their locks! Bonus: this is vegan, zero waste, and 100% compostable.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in haircare.
Promising review: "My forever shampoo! I wanted to use this for a while in order to give it a fair review. I found this just looking for a new shampoo, hating most liquid shampoos and how they make my hair look and feel. I have very long, fine hair and most shampoos just make me a greasy mess within a day or so. This shampoo changed that for me. I shampoo my roots two times a week with this bar and my scalp feels so clean afterward. Much less greasy in between washes now. The bar itself smells great, hasn’t broken apart, and lathers easily. I would suggest 'painting' the bar right on your hair and then lathering instead of trying to lather it in your hands like a bar of soap. Not only does this make my hair look healthier, there is no plastic, and no harmful chemicals in it. Highly recommend giving it a go!!" —Morgan Riddles
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (and check out the conditioner for $13.99).
13. A soothing Jelly Lip Melt with an oh-so-satisfying texture and delightful moisturizing power that you can get in refreshing flavors like lychee, watermelon, blackberry, and green grape. Psst — a lot of reviewers compare this to the cult-fave Laneige mask!
Promising review: "If you like the Laneige lip sleeping mask, then get this. In my opinion, this lip melt works even better and stays on my lips way longer! Whenever I used the Laneige mask before bed, I would always wake up feeling like it had all rubbed off and my lips would feel a little dry, but also kinda sticky somehow. With this lip melt, I wake up still feeling like I have the product on my lips, and they feel smooth and hydrated. I also prefer the texture of this lip melt more, and a little product also goes a long way." —Caimish
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in eight flavors).
14. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, a game-changing makeup remover made with a blend of pearl barley and vitamin E that reviewers adore for getting that ✨ CLEAN clean✨ feeling — it's designed to leave zero residue or oiliness, *plus* brighten skin and reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes that includes Micellar Water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
15. iMethod's eyebrow stamp and stencil kit, which is a godsend for anyone who is sick of spending EONS shaping their brows (and wondering why they never want to match despite your polite requests). This set comes with five different brow shapes you can transfer color into, and the best part is it's smudge-proof and lasts the whole day.
Promising review: "I just purchased this because it would take me forever to fill my eyebrows in. I wanted something that would help my eyebrows look related and no longer like a cousin twice removed. So I took a chance. I love this product! I got the light brown. It stays all day, no smudging or smearing, and it literally takes me one minute to use this product. So for those of you that would like a couple of extra minutes of sleep in the mornings and a quick and easy brow, buy this product!" —Britney L. Wade
Get it from Amazon for $17.97 (available in eight shades).