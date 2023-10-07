33 Travel Products TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of This Year

1. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Check out a TikTok of the Sea Bands in action.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.22.
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I got it, because like most of us, I saw it on TikTok. Wasn't sure if this will be worth the hype, but omg it is so awesome. It will not only be extremely useful on the plane, but when recording content almost anywhere, so now we can carry this little light holder instead of entire tripod. Great purchase. Worth the hype." —Maja
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
4. A magnetic folding pill organizer with conveniently visible pill windows for easy access. Each has six small compartments for little pills, plus a large compartment for capsules and vitamins, making it ideal for trips where you might need a lil' emergency pharmacy in your backpack but don't want to take up space.
Promising review: "I purchased this because I saw them all over TikTok. As someone with chronic illness I honestly carry around like 10 different pill bottles for 'just in case' situations. This little pill box is a great size, I love that it’s magnetic and each little compartment fits a good amount of pills. It won’t fit a ton of tums if that’s what you’re looking for, but the amount of space this has saved in my bag is amazing!" —Jasmin Salas
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka ~fanny pack~) you can wear around your waist or shoulder for a lightweight bag alternative when you're on the move. A lot of reviewers mention how genuinely *stunned* they are by how much this little bag can secretly carry.
Promising review: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this — she packed it as her only bag for a trip to busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in 31 colors).
6. And a cult-fave Béis backpack (from Shay Mitchell's travel accessories brand!) designed so brilliantly for traveling that you might actually shed a tiny organizationally-inclined tear at the mesh zippered compartments, the interlocking mechanisms, and the trolley passthrough to easily perch it on your suitcase handle. Oh!! It also has a snug lil' spot for your laptop. (I love her.)
Check out a TikTok of the Béis bag in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in so clutch. First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it *SO* easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security. I was able to fit ~four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends."
Get it from Béis for $88 (available in three colors).
7. A set of compressed facial sponges that cosplay as Spongebob on dry land before you add water — after that they'll expand into an exfoliating sponge you can use to help remove make-up and dead skin cells, leaving your face ~refreshed~ both on the move and at home.
Promising review: "I stumbled across these on TikTok and now they are in my everyday routine. These are amazing for cleansing or removing makeup. I love that they are paper thin but transform into an absorbent sponge. They are perfect for traveling as well." —Skye Rose Koshuta
Get a set of 50 from Amazon for $9.98 (available in six color variations).
8. A hanging cosmetic bag whose motto is "No beauty product left behind!!" This clear-pocketed compact bag fans out so you have all your beloved makeup and skincare at your disposal, converting any hotel bathroom into home sweet home.
Promising reviews: "I found this product on TikTok and it made packing my toiletries for traveling SO much better. Prior to buying this, I would always have a number of toiletry bags, but the large size that I bought fits everything!" —Daysha
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
9. An Airplane Pocket tray cover designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with a number of pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
Promising review: "I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle. It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too. Highly recommend it." —Sue G.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
10. A set of packing cubes to not only save space, but keep everything nice and organized, so you can just plop your "pants cube" or your "socks and underwear cube" directly into the drawers when you reach your destination.
Promising review: "I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over. She mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with." —Magen Vaughn
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 12 colors).
11. An AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights so you can stream The Fault in Our Stars and bawl thousands of feet in the air again without dealing with the poor quality the airline's headphones or shelling out $$ for them. Bonus: you can use these to connect to audio jacks on gym equipment and gaming devices, too!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about them: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it instantly for an upcoming trip. I wish I knew about this sooner so I could enjoy inflight entertainment without needed additional headphones. This allows for that, which is great. It works so well, my husband bought one as well. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
12. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with *deep breath* a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and a pen holder, all in one itty-bitty place so you're never scrambling to find anything when you're on the move.
Check out a TikTok of the wallet in action.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 37 colors).
13. A portable hanging luggage organizer for the ultimate lazy unpacker hack — all you have to do is pack your clothes in this, fold it into your suitcase, and then magically unfurl it in a hotel closet for access to all your stuff. Guess who's going to be the first one to the hotel pool after check in??? (You. It's you.)
Bonus: This works with your existing suitcase, unlike versions of this that come pre-built into more expensive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the compact travel organizer in action.
Promising review: "I was able to pack seven outfits and have way more space in this organizer. I just packed the clothes in the organizer, closed it up, and placed it in my carry on. Once I got to the hotel, I just hung it in my closet. It would be perfect for cruises since their is never any drawer space and very little room to move around." —jess
Get it from Amazon for $27.39+ (available in four colors and several sets).