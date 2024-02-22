If You’re Going On A Long Trip, You’ll Wanna Invest In These 39 Products

1. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack you can either wear traditionally or sneakily wear under your clothes, keeping your valuables safe both from pickpockets and from your habit of getting distracted and leaving them everywhere you go (guilty as charged).
Promising review: "Discreet yet spacious. I purchased this for a recent trip. I was able to fit my phone, passport, credit cards, and cash in it easily and it wasn’t bulky or obvious under my clothing. It was comfortable to wear for extended periods of time." —KailensMom
Get it from Amazon for $12.76 (available in 18 styles and two sizes).
2. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.98.
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
4. Plus a slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone — especially great for long days out and about, or on trips where you're have zero time to go back to the hotel and charge. This bb may be small, but can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone many times over several days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
Get it from Amazon for $16.19+ (available in two colors).
5. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose step count on long trips adds up to "too many." Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $14.37.
6. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
7. A fully waterproof tricked out travel backpack complete with *deep breath* two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a "wet bag" to keep sweaty clothes or liquids away from your tech. Oh, and it's cute as a BUTTON to boot. Who gave this backpack the right to flex on other backpacks this hard???
Promising review: "I recently took a cross-country flight with my three kids. I really didn't want to worry about checked bags getting lost so maximizing our carry-ons was a priority. This backpack fit an unfathomable amount of stuff! Lots of zippers and compartments for everything from shoes to laptops/iPads, easy access compartments for cell phones and boarding passes, I fit tons of neatly folded clothes. The best part was that fully loaded it easily slid under the seat." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in three sizes and 35 styles).
8. A "crush-proof" July carry-on suitcase that you might actually develop a crush on? Not only is it designed for easy maneuvering, it comes with an ejectable battery to charge your gadgets, a compression system so you don't have to play the "smush everything in here, so help me god" game, and even features a sneaky odor-proof laundry bag.
Promising review: "I've been looking for a carry-on replacement for some time. My last carry-on was from 2007, so it was super old and not very good. Now that I have my July Carry On, I couldn't be more pleased. It's so good from functionality to style. I love the laundry bag — it's great that I don't have to remember to take my own separate laundry bag with me anymore — and the charging is so useful. The wheels are silent and smooth — so much so that on the slightest decline the bag will 100% roll away from you. The bumpers are a bit scratched after some use, but it's hardy/designed to protect what's inside, and I accept that there will be some of that happening on long-haul flights. I really enjoy the personalization as well — I had my name and a little frog etched on the top — so cute!" —Ameeka N.
Get it from July for $295 (available in 15 colors; plus you can add personalization for $50).
9. A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits on various airlines. This gizmo will quickly and accurately let you know in pounds *or* kilograms how much your suitcase weighs just by attaching it to the handle and lifting — no clunky floor scales required.
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's TikTok of the digital luggage scale in action.
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $9.89+ (available in four colors and also a two-pack).
10. A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder so easy to use that you can just dab it on your hairline and rub it in for an instant, oil-absorbing refresh. Now your "no wash" days on long trips are a secret that you and your roots will never tell 👀.
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powder-y look goes away by morning and it's more absorbed, you can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no hair wash days!" —Alice
Get it from Amazon for $18.
11. A hanging cosmetic bag whose motto is "No beauty product left behind!!" This clear-pocketed compact bag fans out so you have all your beloved makeup and skincare at your disposal, converting any hotel bathroom into home sweet home.
I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through several hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!
Get it from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
12. An expandable jacket and bag gripper for your suitcase or backpack that lets you hang your jacket for easy access instead of stuffing it all the way back into your bags or carrying it around by hand. This is especially handy for rain jackets that need to dry off!
Promising review: "I had this travel strap attached to my backpack as a just in case. It's small and hardly noticeable so it wasn't in the way. When I finally needed it while on a trip, it was a lifesaver. I was able to attach some shopping bags, thankfully being able to keep my hands free." —Jonesy96
(Psst — if you're looking for an attachable cup holder similar to the one in the reviewer image above, you can find one for $14.99 on Amazon!)
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors).