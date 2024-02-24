31 Travel Products That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Traveling First-Class

I personally swear by this eye mask! I live in a super bright area, and closing the window curtains makes me irrationally sad, so I use these to get to sleep, and it's like lights out on the universe. These are also REALLY great for days when your work schedule is wonky or you need to take a day nap since it not only blocks out all the light, but the contouring means it won't smudge your mascara if you're wearing any. It's also super comfy and never snags in my hair, even when it's not in a ponytail.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in seven colors).

