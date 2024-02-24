31 Travel Products That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Traveling First-Class

1. A contoured sleep mask to alleviate pressure from your eyes and plunge you into total delicious darkness for the whole darn flight, while staying put on your head without any Velcro snagging in your hair in the middle of your slumber.
I personally swear by this eye mask! I live in a super bright area, and closing the window curtains makes me irrationally sad, so I use these to get to sleep, and it's like lights out on the universe. These are also REALLY great for days when your work schedule is wonky or you need to take a day nap since it not only blocks out all the light, but the contouring means it won't smudge your mascara if you're wearing any. It's also super comfy and never snags in my hair, even when it's not in a ponytail.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in seven colors).
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
3. A memory foam seat cushion for your tushy so effective at relieving pressure from your tailbone that you'll finally be able to take long car rides and plane flights without cursing every bone in your back for making themselves known.
Promising review: "We enjoy traveling and spend several weeks on the road each year. I have lower back problems that require my getting cortisone shots for pain relief. For the last few weeks, I have also been having trouble sitting for more than a few minutes because of a pain in the area of my tailbone. I ordered this item for our last trip. I could not believe the difference it made! I was able to sit comfortably both driving and riding without any pain, and that made a huge difference in my enjoyment of the trip. When we got home, I ordered a second one so I could leave one in the car and have one inside. I am recommending it to all my friends who need some relief." —Susan S.
Get it from Amazon for $38.24 (get this price by clipping the 15% off coupon on the product page; available in three colors).
4. An Airplane Pocket tray cover that slides seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with a number of pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germy tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
5. Plus, a patterned travel tray for kids to keep messes to a minimum on airplanes and trains, complete with three different modes so you can use it for "snacking," "tablet viewing," "contained toy play," and "free play." But more to the point, what flight wouldn't benefit from a little sprinkle of mermaids, dinosaurs, and unicorns to liven up the decor?
Promising review: "Absolutely love this for traveling with kids!!! We bought this for a recent trip with our daughter, and it made snack time and playtime on the flight so much easier and mess-free. It’s sturdy, high-quality, and fits perfectly on the tray table and tablet. It’s also a nice extra layer of protection from germs when traveling. Our daughter loved the cute mermaid design too!" —Laura Knotts
Get it from Amazon for $26.95 (available in five prints).
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, but better — not only are they noise canceling and waterproof, but you can listen to music during your flight *without* your ears feeling like they've been beaten up at the end of it. These come equipped with several sizes of earbuds so you can get your perfect, painless fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "So many things to rave about with these! Quality of the design and feel of these is amazing. I could literally wear these all night while on vacation with a roommate who snored. They were that comfortable and good at noise canceling. I use these most often to listen to music, and the sound quality is superb. I have a pair of AirPods that I was *thankfully* gifted, and I hardly ever use them because they just aren't as good as my Tozos!" —Alexis Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five colors).
7. Or a pair of chic wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband so you can enjoy the calm of it the whole flight.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and since I have had so much trouble finding quality headphones, I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an earbud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in nine colors).
8. Plus, a newly-updated AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights so you can stream The Fault in Our Stars and bawl thousands of feet in the air again without dealing with the poor quality the airline's headphones or shelling out $$ for them. Bonus: you can use these to connect to audio jacks on gym equipment and gaming devices, too!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about them: "Last year, I splurged on some AirPod Maxes, and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible, and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it instantly for an upcoming trip. I wish I had known about this sooner so I could enjoy inflight entertainment without needing additional headphones. This allows for that, which is great. It works so well. My husband bought one as well. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles).
9. A garment and travel bag set that's an essential for anyone traveling for important affairs like weddings, business trips, or my personal favorite, Looking Very Good For Instagram. This keeps your outfit safe from the perils of travel, and folds up compactly to boot.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles, if any, in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. An added bonus is that it fits easily in the plane overhead storage and is similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $51.89 (available in three colors).
10. And a cult-fave Béis backpack (from Shay Mitchell's travel accessories brand!) designed so brilliantly for traveling that you might actually shed a tiny organizationally-inclined tear at the mesh zippered compartments, the interlocking mechanisms, and the trolley passthrough to easily perch it on your suitcase handle. Oh!! It also has a snug lil' spot for your laptop. (I love her.)
Check out a TikTok of the Béis bag in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in so clutch. First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it *SO* easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security. I was able to fit ~four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends."
Get it from Béis for $88 (available in eight colors).
11. A set of wax ear plugs that mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out snoring noises when you're sharing a hotel room with friends or plane and car noises when you're trying to sneak a cat nap in on the road.
Check out a TikTok of the earplugs in action.
You can check out my review of Macks Earplugs for more deets: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out. I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
12. Plus a set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to help relieve pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during landing and takeoff. Reviewers also swear by these for driving through altitude changes in the mountains and for helping with sinus pressure pain!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $18.99.