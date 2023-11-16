Just 35 Products With Tons Of Rave Reviews From Impressed Travelers

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "That's me [above] pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about two years. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."

Promising review: "Okay I have bought two sets of these. I love great perfume and great perfume is expensive. I will not travel with a $200 bottle of perfume in my checked bag. I tried these on all my bottles. They work exactly like they are suppose to. First take the cap off a new one and pump out all the air then just attach them to your perfume bottle nozzle and fill. They do not leak, hold about 25 squirts of perfume, and fly perfectly. I got a permanent marker and marked what they are on the outside because I use two sets. I love taking Chanel, Ford, and Dior with me when traveling. Thank you for a great purchase!!!" —Christine

