Just 35 Products With Tons Of Rave Reviews From Impressed Travelers

1. A wheeled carry-on bag if you always board as early as possible to ensure there's enough overhead bin space for your bag (and avoid having them forcibly check it). This bag can fit underneath your airplane seat, AND it rolls so your shoulder won't be aching the whole flight from hauling it across multiple terminals.
Now you won't even have to pull your suitcase outta the overhead!
Promising review: "This bag was absolutely perfect! So happy I didn’t have to pay for a checked or carry-on bag with Spirit because this bag flew for FREE as a personal item. Might I add I packed five outfits, two swimsuits, three small purses, three pairs of sandals, two pairs of sunglasses, and a small bag of makeup all in this bag. (I would suggest getting a compressed packing cube to save a lot of space like I did.) Definitely buying my husband one too. Highly recommend if you don’t wanna ever pay for Spirit’s bag fees again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A hanging toiletry bag that might just be the GOAT of toiletry bags considering it seemingly breaks the laws of physics to fit in more bottles and tubes than you ever thought possible. Bonus: It has a built-in hook for hanging it so you can see what's inside each transparent compartment at a glance *and* save that precious hotel counter space.
Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four colors).
3. A ridiculously cozy, flight attendant-approved jumpsuit boasting over 35,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just how cute and versatile it is for travel! One-piece outfits like this are a true travel hack, since they're an all-in-one 'fit you can style for casual days, nicer occasions, and everything in between.
Promising review: "This jumpsuit has been popping into my feed for a while. Finally caved and purchased for my trip abroad — why did I wait so long to score this comfy, versatile workhorse of a garment?? I wore on an overnight flight layered with a chunky cardi and flats, wore sightseeing with tennies and a jean jacket, then out to dinner with a long necklace and strappy sandals. Easy to manage in the bathroom and it washes well too! I am thinking of ordering another color. Lives up to the hype!" —jillmarieg
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and 32 colors/patterns).
4. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer so small, it'll fit into the palm of your hand — because consolidating them into this > packing half-empty bottles for a trip. Leaving behind your prescription meds isn't exactly an option, but they don't have to be a space-hogger, either.
Promising review: "I ordered these right before a month and a half long trip, and when I tell you that these things saved my life, they really did! They were the perfect size to store all of my medications for the whole time that I was gone, and I gave the extra two to my granddaughter to put her earrings in! An amazing buy, and also super compact!" —Daphna
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%).
5. A digital luggage scale so there aren't any surprises when you get to bag drop-off and have to heave your suitcase onto that big scale. (The *last* thing you need is a last-minute fee — that's souvenir money!)
To use, just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
BTW, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly recently put this scale to the test while packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising review: "Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport, it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors, as well as a two-pack and another style).
6. A waterproof anti-theft backpack made to thwart pickpockets with a zipper that faces your back while you wear it, giving them no access to the pocket holding your valuables. It's super cute and won't ruin your outfit like a regular bulky backpack might, and its adjustable straps let you wear it as a backpack or sling style over one shoulder.
Promising review: "This backpack is amazing for travel! I LOVE This backpack. I bought it for a three-country adventure I was taking over two weeks. I have been on all sorts of public transport (trains and buses), planes, etc and it’s been the perfect size to hold snacks and other essentials for day trips from my lodgings. It’s lightweight and has the right amount of pockets. I’ve felt safe with it in big cities like London." —Hannah J Benko-Storm
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 14 colors).
7. A reusable collapsible coffee cup because proper caffeination is *essential* to travel but space for your usual bulky thermos is...non-existent. This can handle hot *or* cold drinks with a temp-resistant sleeve to protect your hand, and when you're done, it folds down for stashing in your bag. We love an eco-friendly solution for both travel AND everyday life!
It's also microwave-safe! Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but both the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes do.
Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy has this and loves it. She writes: "This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a must-have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too."
Promising review: "This cup is fantastic. It collapses easily and fits into my jacket pocket. I travel frequently, and this cup comes in handy when there is coffee but no cups. Also saves me from using a disposable cup every time I want a cup of coffee, which can be several times a day. Works for hot or cold beverages. Added bonus is everyone talks about how neat it is to have a collapsible cup." —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes and in 26 colors).
8. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer if your prized perfume collection is one of those staples you just haven't figured out how to travel with — until now. Just pump from your regular perfume bottle into this atomizer, and you can take your signature scents all over the world without fear of leakage.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "That's me [above] pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about two years. It's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "Okay I have bought two sets of these. I love great perfume and great perfume is expensive. I will not travel with a $200 bottle of perfume in my checked bag. I tried these on all my bottles. They work exactly like they are suppose to. First take the cap off a new one and pump out all the air then just attach them to your perfume bottle nozzle and fill. They do not leak, hold about 25 squirts of perfume, and fly perfectly. I got a permanent marker and marked what they are on the outside because I use two sets. I love taking Chanel, Ford, and Dior with me when traveling. Thank you for a great purchase!!!" —Christine
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.55.
9. A tried-and-true Tide stain-removing pen so you'll be prepared when you accidentally drip pasta sauce on your nicest shirt while dining at that fancy Italian restaurant. It'll take up HARDLY any space in your toiletries bag, and it'll let you spot-treat your visibly dirty top (instead of having to rely on one of the precious few nonstained shirts you have left).
This pack comes with three, but you could just pack one (and leave the other two at home where they will, no doubt, get plenty of use in everyday life).
Promising review: "So I have this white shirt and spilled some red sauce on it. I don’t remember if it was ketchup or hot sauce or whatever it was and how it even got there. So anyways I remembered I purchased a Tide pen and said I’ll just give it a try. Used it and BOOOM!!!!! The stain was gone. One of my best travel tools." —Andrew Will
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.88.
10. A teeny-tiny Gillette Venus travel razor to pack in place of your full-sized razor and kit, especially if you're embarking on a longer trip and need to pack as lightly as possible. Your baby-smooth skin is going on vacay with you!
It comes with a little carrying case, and one blade lasts for up to 30 days!
Promising review: "These things are fantastic. Every once in a while you acquire a product people refer to as a 'holy grail' because there's no way it could really be made better and it solves all your problems. This is one of those products for me. I have spent my entire life wondering why razors don't come with good travel cases. I travel all the time and my sister-in-law who also travels introduced me to these when I forgot my razor. Before the end of the trip I had bought three and a full pack of replacements because they aren't that expensive and they work fantastically.
"First of all the shave is great, which is surprising. Second of all, even though it's got that tiny circular handle it's surprisingly ergonomic and easy to hold onto. I find it easier to use than a normal razor so I use it at home as well. Third of all, the cases perfectly sized to slide into pretty much any bag and the refills come individually packaged in such a way that it's easy to toss a refill in with it if you are going for a long trip. Fourth, the case has really good ventilation and you can tell that they were designed to dry out." —INeedAPublicNameIGuess
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. An Airfly wireless transmitter so you can connect your AirPods and other wireless headphones to that ancient airplane seat display and watch movies or TV shows without having to pay for that crappy pair the airline gives you.
You can also connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time, and it has 16+ hours of battery life for suuuper long flights.
Twelve South is a husband-and-wife-owned biz based in Charleston, South Carolina, and has just 20 team members! They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009.
BTW, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart can vouch for this genius device: "Last year I splurged on some AirPods Max and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"
Promising review: "This was the little gadget I didn’t know I needed but so glad I bought!! I was able to use my noise canceling ear buds with the in-flight TV, which was a lifesaver as a little girl was nonstop crying through the last hour of my flight. I have found a number of uses for this little gadget at work, home and even at the gym." —Hernandez
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in two colors and two other styles).
12. Or a universal phone mount, aka a GAME CHANGER if you spend your entire flight watching downloaded content on your phone. Take your travel genius a step further and *mount* it on the back of the seat in front of you so you can lean back and watch comfortably without ending up with neck pain after a few hours.
Promising review: "Why didn't I buy this sooner? Just took this on a long flight and absolutely loved it. I fly often and have bought this that holds up my phone, but never one that attaches to the tray. This was ideal. I could use it even when the tray was down. I didn't drop my phone when I fell asleep. It held my phone up like a plane monitor. I have an Apple 12 Pro Max and it fit perfectly. Folded up easily and stuck it in a pocket of my carry-on. I'll definitely be taking it on all of my future flights now." —Ruth
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors and in a two-pack).
13. A 2-in-1 hair tool so you can stop making room for both your curling iron and straightener in your suitcase — this will take up literally half the space and give you ~options~ for how you want to style your hair every day. Reviewers swear by it for international travel — it's dual-voltage!
Promising review: "The international traveler's BFF. Don't be fooled by the tiny price or size, this little baby is serious. If you are looking for a small travel option rather than lugging your big straightener and giant curling iron around the world, then I think you'll love this. It performs really well, turning my frizzy, wavy hair into a smooth and sleek style. The curling iron option also creates shiny, silky lasting curls! It's easy to transition between both. I also like the grippy handle and the fact that the curling iron clip is a different color than the straightening bars because that helps me see how I should be maneuvering it around. The voltage goes up to 240 so you are good using it internationally without a converter (but you will need an adapter just to fit it into various foreign outlets). At this price, definitely give it a try and flaunt your tresses abroad." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in black or white).