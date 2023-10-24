30 TikTok Products That Basically Deserve An Award For How Handy They Are

1. A portable facial mister with such a soft, cooling spray that reviewers are *obsessed* with the way it soothes their skin. People also use this to keep their lashes hydrated when they're getting them applied, and act as a quick-fix humidifier if their sinuses are dry!
2. A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets you'll definitely want to invest in — these use essential oils, including citronella, to help stop those teensy vampires in their tracks.
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.
Promising review: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian
Get a ten-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A compact silicone toilet brush so well-designed that it's like the toilet brush has finally reached its final Pokemon evolution. The flat silicone head is designed to properly scrub not just the interior of the bowl, but the corners in the outer rims, plus the silicone is *way* more hygienic in the long run because it's easier to sanitize.
Check out a TikTok of the silicone toilet brush in action.
Bonus: you can either let it sit in the holder on the floor, or mount the holder on the wall or the side of the toilet!
Promising review: "Loved it and bought three of them. The design is very cute, compact, and stylish, adding a touch of elegance to my bathroom. The silicone material makes it easy to clean, and I love that it stays dry clean itself through the vent holes the bottom of the holder. The flexible brush reaches all the nooks and crannies with ease, ensuring thorough cleaning." —Anthony Olsen
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
4. A pack of dual-sided SneakErasers designed so that one side of them cleans scuffs, dirt stains, and grimes, and the other side whitens them, restoring your sneakers and their soles to their former glory. Take THAT, passage of time.
Check out a TikTok of the SneakErasers in action.
Promising review: "I have a couple pairs of sneakers I stopped wearing because they started looking a bit grungy. Just couldn't justify throwing them away though, because they were still in great shape and not very old. I came across these sponges and took a chance. They work like a charm. I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome. " —Spencer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $10.77.
5. A cooling Tula eye balm treatment stick for hydrating and brightening dark under-eye circles, which most of us have these days because of the stress of *checks notes* uhhhh, everything. These contain a blend of probiotic extracts, caffeine, collagen so you don't just get immediate cooling relief, but longterm results.
Check out a TikTok of the Tula eye balm in action.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite beauty products. Feels good under the eyes and brightens them up. I think I look more rested when I’m wearing it and it gives a nice glow. Great product to keep in your purse!" —Rachel S.
Get it from Amazon for $32.
6. An Airplane Pocket tray cover designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with multiple pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
Promising review: "I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle. It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too. Highly recommend it." —Sue G.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.
Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles).
8. A touchscreen mist cleaner, because your laptop, phone, tablet, and car screen all have one thing in common, which is that they are BEGGING you to (gently!!) clean them. They have put up with your grubby post-lunch fingers for FAR TOO LONG!!! The mister itself even doubles as a microfiber cloth to wipe it down streak-free.
Promising review: "When you think you don’t need it. But TikTok thinks you do. I definitely am glad that this product was what I need. Works on laptop, tablets, and phones! Love it! Highly recommend this product!" —Laura Schlutt
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
9. A reusable, *delightfully* portable gel lint roller you can take with you on the go to scoop up pet hair and lunch debris from your clothes when you're on the go. Not only is this little sphere cute as a button, but all you have to do to restore its stickiness is wash the interior.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
10. A seamless Skims-esque bodysuit that is (gasp!!) comfortable for long day wear, and way more affordable to boot. This makes for an excellent staple piece to dress up, down, and arouuuunnddd towwnnn.
11. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
12. A dark spot-removing soap bar you might want to try if you're someone with sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation – this is formulated not only with hyaluronic acid to protect your skin's moisture barrier but a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help brighten and soothe skin.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A sleek hybrid pen and digital voice recorder with some real 007 energy — this tiny gadget can record continuously for up to 20 hours on a full charge, and lets you easily transfer audio files to other devices via USB. It also records with time stamps and automatically saves before the battery runs out, so you can organize and keep track of your files. College students and people taking recordkeeping notes for meetings especially love this!
Check out a TikTok of the pen recorder in action.
Bonus: it comes with headphones that plug directly into the back of the pen, so you can hear the recording back before transferring files!
Promising review: "Wow!!! I just love this pen. It'll allow me to listen to lectures and meetings after they are over. I can than take notes at my own pace. I can't write a fast as people speak. But!!! With this new recording device I can review all the was said in my meetings and take notes later." —David Boatwright
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.