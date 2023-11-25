37 TikTok Products That Are Just So Darn Convenient And Clever

1. A set of Wonder Hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet and save up to three times the storage space. Even better — these come fully assembled, so no extra work on your end! Oops, on my way to buy more cute tops I don't need now that there's room for them 👀 .
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
4. A set of Snug Plugs for anyone whose outlets are in their Loosey Goosey era. These create a snug fit between outlets and plugs to improve the electrical connection and ensure that your gadgets actually *stay* plugged in when you're using them.
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Promising review: "I saw Snug Plug on TikTok and immediately ordered them. I have outlets at home AND at work that I couldn't keep anything plugged into because they're so loose. Snug Plug quickly and easily solved that problem and now I can finally have a phone charger in my den. Yay! I highly recommend this product." —KSay
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $10.99.
5. A reusable, *delightfully* portable gel lint roller you can take with you on the go to scoop up pet hair and lunch debris from your clothes when you're on the go. Not only is this little sphere cute as a button, but all you have to do to restore its stickiness is wash the interior.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
6. A set of bedsheet fasteners to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all, so you can finally get the peaceful, untangled sleep you deserve every night.
7. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
8. A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow to help take care of that awkward gap between the mattress and the headboard where you keep losing everything from pillows to books to midnight snacks. The triangular shape and high density foam also stop your pillow from slip-sliding on you in the middle of the night, and help better support and cushion you.
Bonus: There's a lil' side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories.
Promising review: "I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between. I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." —Miss_Beck
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in two colors and Twin–California King).
9. A backseat hook perfect for road trips when you're trying to pack in as much as you can without squishing the folks in the backseat — this keeps the smaller bags and backpacks off the ground to give their legs some more room. This also makes for a great perch for the inevitable Giant Road Trip Trash Bag that will start to accumulate each day.
Promising review: "We travel a lot and of the few things we have bought to make the trips more comfortable, this is the best! I even use it when we are not traveling to hold bags, purses, diaper bag. It's great and can hold a lot of weight!" —GothicPoohBear
"I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new bigger car and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. $8 we’ll spent!" —Asha Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in black).
10. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this about a year ago and I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $8.94.
11. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
12. A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer and come out fresh, dry, and unwrinkled instead of looking like they got into a wet cotton brawl.
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
13. A magnetic microwave cover perfect for anyone whose Panera soup obsession is a little *too* well documented over every surface inside of their microwave. This conveniently sticks to the top of your microwave so you can pop it right off whenever you're looking to tear up some broccoli cheddar on a wild Tuesday night.
Promising review: "If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee. Just attach it to the roof of your microwave. Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product. I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
14. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.44.
15. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three styles).