33 TikTok Products That May Be Over $50, But Are Worth Every Penny

1. A set of the brand spanking new lightweight wireless "floating" open-air earbuds designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of AirPods, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears and worry that they'll fall out. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else — all the promises the new Bose open-air version has, but without the $299 price tag. 😬
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these, because the flexible ear loops lock them in place!
Check out a TikTok of the open air ear buds in action.
Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones that they tend to fall off, and the over-ear-ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. And most importantly being able to wear them not only for audio but for calls too and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (available in four colors).
2. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in silver and black).
3. A rapid cold-brew maker that makes a whopping 40 ounces of ice-cold goodness in under *nine minutes* — a far cry from the overnight process it takes to make it with a cold-brew pitcher. You can even choose from three different strength settings, depending on whether your tiredness level is "itty-bitty little yawn" or "I am going to nap on the floor if someone does not put caffeine in my veins immediately."
Check out a TikTok of the rapid cold-brew maker in action.
Promising review: "I like cold brew year-round, and this may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes, I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds, unlike others I’ve tried. It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise, but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
4. A Renpho percussion massager you won't even know how badly you need until you're using it — this gizmo is great for releasing knots, aches, and muscle tension, whether you got them from working at a desk too long or an intense workout.
Check out a TikTok of the massager in action.
Promising review: "This machine has been such a relief for me. I have arthritis in my back as well as some other issues. I sit at a desk all day and do not move much during the day. Fifteen minutes of this machine and the pain is gone and I feel so much better. I have been doing this 3–5 times a week and notice such a difference. When I do have pain by the end of the 15 minutes I do not feel anymore pain. I should have ordered this a long time ago. I also love that it comes with different ends so when i have a tight muscle there are smaller ends to reach that muscle." —Leanns Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (clip the $20 off coupon on the product page for this price).
5. A portable mini projector to turn any flat wall into your personal movie theater in the blink of an eye — simply hook it up to a device like your phone or computer and you're golden.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and decided to try it. Paid a lil over $50 for it but honestly I would have paid $100 for it. It feels like my own personal theatre. The picture quality is amazinggggg!!!! I’ve connected it to my JBL speakers for the full experience. You don’t need it though because the speakers on it work great as well. I love it so much so far." —Brogadess
Get it from Amazon for $84.99.
6. A set of wildly popular ~hotel~ pillows that will make you feel like a lil' cherub falling asleep on a breezy cloud. Reviewers are obsessed with how these manage to be soft but firm at the same time, and how they're so breathable and cooling that they're basically a must-have for anyone who overheats at night.
Promising review: "These had great reviews, but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff, so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
"God himself must use these pillows. I have (or had haha) insomnia, not to mention a bad neck/back *and* hot flashes. The comfort and the cooling is AMAZING (even with silk pillowcase). Thank you TikTok for influencing me!!!!" —Rickie White
Get a set of two from Amazon for $50.97+ (available in two sizes).
7. A Cosori gooseneck electric kettle designed as the *ideal* kettle for anyone in a true love affair with coffee or tea — this comes with five temperature presets to get the exact amount of heat you need for your perfect brew, and the gooseneck design allows you to control the flow of water more precisely. Bonus: you can use the "hold temp" function to keep water warm for up to an HOUR if you're vibing around the house.
Check out a TikTok of the Cosori kettle in action.
Promising review: "I have always kept my kettles on a base of some sort so having a kettle with its own base is wonderful. The base has various types of heating selections for teas and coffee which light up when on. I have had it for over a month now and use it every day. It works perfectly and I absolutely adore its elegant look. Perfect for my morning coffee." —JAH
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in four styles).
8. A TSA-approved hard shell carry-on suitcase that is a definite must-have for anyone traveling for work — this features a slim front laptop pocket for easy access in the security line and on the plane, a security lock, and the ability to expand it if you end up overpacking on the way home. The real star of the show, though, are the smooth 360-degree rotating wheels, which will make you the envy of the whole airport when you're gliding by.
Promising review: "I did not buy this luggage via Amazon, rather through TikTok. I was traveling in England/Ireland for 18 days, and my soft-sided carry-on had difficulty fitting into some of the overhead bins due to it being stuffed full. I recently completed a four-day trip to the west coast with no problems, even with smaller planes. Love the hard shell, various packing options, and the company is great with warranty and freebies. It rolls like a dream and is super light. Looking forward to using it on another overseas trip in the very near future." —Dewdog
Get it from Amazon for $199.95 (available in three colors, two styles, three sizes, and as a set).
9. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising review: "I wish I had taken photos since I was amazed at the results honestly. I bought my car about a year ago and it had stains all over the seats — I didn’t want to pay $300+ for them to be cleaned since I’m a college student so I just waited. My sister saw a TikTok video or something about this machine and while I was doubtful that it would work since some of these stains have been there for who knows how long I finally bought it cause I spilt a blue slushee over my car seats. Lo and behold I now have a car with no stains whatsoever! I wish I had gotten it sooner!! I wish I would’ve taken before and after pics but I’ll try and upload some of how it looks now at some point! But 15/10 recommend!!" —jovana montoya
Get it from Amazon for $98.59.
10. Or a bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll suck the gunk on your floors right up instead of wrangling with a dustpan full of hair clumps that keep falling out or a heavy vacuum cleaner. Why lug a vacuum around when you can get the job done with a lightweight broom instead?
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).