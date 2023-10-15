36 TikTok Products That Will Make Any Homebody Say "Yes Please"

1. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect copycat for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in two other flavors).
2. A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long (and block out the unrepentant snoring of certain people and/or pets).
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 15 colors).
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
5. A Skims-esque loungewear set so soft and decadent that you'll just declare it your new uniform, with the couch as your throne.
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
"Couldn't believe a TikTok recommendation could be this amazing! Got it as a gift and our daughter absolutely adores it. I never get the right gift for her because she's super picky but this was a stunner!" —Kaye
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $43.99 (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in women's sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).
6. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in 17 colors).
8. An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle you may have already seen on TikTok, where lovers of puzzles and magic lore are singing its praises. This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
9. A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow designed for side, back, *and* stomach sleepers to get the best shut-eye of their lives. This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size, and shape you need. In other words: this is the One Pillow that will serve you well for a long, long time.
Coop Sleep Goods is a small business specializing in pillows, pillowcases, and sleep products.
Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." —MT
Get it from Amazon for $72+ (available in two sizes and three shapes).
10. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and three sizes).
11. A cult-favorite ice cream scoop to swear you off all other scoops forever — this professional-grade version is designed with a curve that lets you easily slide through even the most rock hard tubs of ice cream, so you don't have to strain your whole arm chiseling at it like a brick.
Promising review: "I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever! I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!" —MamaKickAsh
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in 18 colors).
12. A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds, because why stop at regular tea and coffee when you can have velvety-soft milk tea and lattes?
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 45 styles).
13. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
14. A Shark Tank-featured "Pizza Pack," aka a pizza storage container so handy you'll wish you bought one MOONS ago. Instead of wasting foil or trying to shove a pizza box into the fridge, you can use this collapsible container to stack up to five leftover slices on top of each other — it's even designed so the slices won't stick, *plus* it's totally microwaveable, so you can reheat all the slices at once without moving them.
Check out a TikTok of the Pizza Pack in action.
Pizza Pack is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions.
Promising review: "It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out. You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." —B. Cirincione
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in eight colors).
15. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of cold brew you don't have to lift a finger to make when you're scrambling to log on to a Zoom meeting five minutes late.
Promising review: "Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).