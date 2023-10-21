35 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Just Wants To Be Cozy At All Times

1. A slightly cropped half-zip pullover for the ultimate in cozy Lululemon Scuba vibes. Reviewers love that this has all the comfort of a hoodie but enough structure to it that it's easy to wear for errand running and workouts, too.
Promising review: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I purchased almost immediately because everyone said it was a good comparison for the Lululemon jacket. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft. I purchased a size small and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
2. Or a forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers especially love for unexpected style combos (and recommend getting oversized to pair with leggings for *maximum* coziness).
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $12.36+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 28 colors).
3. A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long. Reviewers also swear by this for meditation and outdoor workouts in the cold!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).
4. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and three sizes).
5. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues swear by that you might never consider buying another set of sheets again. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
Get it from Amazon for $33.97+ (available in sizes Twin—California King and 40 colors).
6. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
7. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so you can share with the person next to you (or just make yourself a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
8. A pair of horizontal glasses, because not being able to watch Netflix and starfish on your bed simultaneously feels like a scam. Now you can out-scam it.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $11.95.
9. An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle you may have already seen on TikTok, where lovers of puzzles and magic lore are singing its praises. This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
10. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. A lightweight quilted jacket reviewers adore for fall and winter temps — this features a thick, insulating fabric with a slightly faded vintage-esque look to it, making it the ultimate in comfort and cuteness.
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket in action.
Promising review: "I normally get medium in jackets. i ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" —Aron Wolfson
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $96.98 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 17 colors).
12. A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer to guarantee you'll get mess-free, beautifully blended, perfectly portioned pancakes every time. The silicone tip is even heat-resistant, so you can get up close and personal with the pan if you wanna flex some pancake art skills. Plus? Cleanup is as easy as shaking soap and water into it.
Promising review: "My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.14.