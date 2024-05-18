41 TikTok Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

1. A set of two traceless adhesive shower shelves for your bathroom or kitchen that *don't* require any drilling or complicated installation other than sticking it straight to the wall. A chic and easy home fix?? Ugh, we lazy folks love to see it.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and had to try it. I love it. I have one in the shower and the other on the bathroom wall holding all the stuff normally on the sink. 10/10 recommend." —Sonia
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
2. A folding pill organizer with conveniently visible pill windows for easy access. Each has six small compartments for little pills, plus a large compartment for capsules and vitamins, making it ideal for trips where you might need a lil' emergency pharmacy in your backpack but don't want to take up space.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I purchased this because I saw them all over TikTok. As someone with chronic illness I honestly carry around like 10 different pill bottles for 'just in case' situations. This little pill box is a great size, I love that it’s magnetic and each little compartment fits a good amount of pills. It won’t fit a ton of Tums if that’s what you’re looking for, but the amount of space this has saved in my bag is amazing!" —Jasmin Salas
Get it from Amazon for $8.16.
3. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this about a year ago and I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
4. Plus a two-tier knife organizer that holds up to nine knives — much easier than opening the drawer and feeling slightly menaced by the sound of them all rattling in there when all you really needed to grab was a cheese grater.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it! It eliminated our knife block and helped clear up our countertops. It fits perfectly in our drawer next to the smaller Joseph Joseph silverware holder. Absolutely love it." —TWald88
Get it from Amazon for $9.17+ (available in four colors).
5. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.
Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).
6. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder you can install on the the wall or bottom of a cabinet to free up counter space (and prevent your paper towels from getting mucked up from things that might spill on the counter!).
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in six finishes).
7. A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard by holding *way* more than the traditional round version. This features 360-degree rotation, so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. No more accidentally dumping pickle jars on your unsuspecting feet!!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it but I'm not mad about it. This is a good sized lazy Susan that makes it easy to see everything in it. My husband saw it and said 'Nope, I prefer the round one,' then I pulled it out and his reply was 'Okay, I do like this." If it gets a pass from my husband then I know it's a good choice." —Judith Melvin
Get it from Amazon for $17.79.
8. A dishwasher magnet so nobody ever has to do the awkward guessing game of "what is the current status of this plate I want to eat off of" (or worse, nobody accidentally puts a bunch of dirty dishes away 😬).
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three styles).
9. A five-shelf hanging closet organizer to streamline your closet's aesthetic, which was previously "oops, how did all of these sweaters end up on the floor again?"
Promising review: "WOW, TikTok for the win again — this saved me SO MUCH space for organizing my leggings and jeans." —ESmith1090
Get it from Amazon for $12.87 (available in nine colors and two sizes).
10. A set of Wonder Hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet and save up to three times the storage space. Even better — these come fully assembled, so no extra work on your end! Oops, on my way to buy more cute tops I don't need now that there's room for them 👀 .
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action.
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
11. And a set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.