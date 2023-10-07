36 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

1. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in 18 colors).
2. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 15 styles and three sizes).
4. Or a soft muslin throw blanket for lightweight, cozy warmth for all those fall weekend naps you'll need to take after long hikes and treks out for PSLs.
Promising review: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." —Fairykisses
Get it from Amazon for $34.89+ (available in 10 colors and six styles).
5. A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition. TBH, you can't blame reviewers for buying one and immediately coming back for it in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in 35 colors).
6. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for all your chilis, stews, and other cold-weather mainstays. This can make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen when you're cooking in large batches for the fam — this gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
7. A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds, so you have a cheap alternative to all your expensive PSLs and apple oatmilk drinks if you feel like getting fancy at home.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 styles).
8. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants perfect for anyone who is a fan of the oversized fit, and even *more* perfect for anyone who is devout in the Church of Things with Many Pockets.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfect. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
9. A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin and creates less friction for hair — especially important when cold, dry weather is already making it prone to breakage. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and in 14 styles).
10. A darling floral embroidered book sleeve perfect for taking your favorite novel or Kindle to the park with a hot cup of something to enjoy the foliage while getting lost in a good story.
Stassiecraft is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in book sleeves, candles, and zero-waste home essentials.
Promising review: "My book sleeve exceeded all of my expectations and more! I got a custom size, and it fits everything that I was hoping it would. Incredible quality and it was delivered to the US in record timing." —emnem1
Get it from Stassiecraft on Etsy for $17.90+ (available in six sizes; custom sizing available).
11. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear by as a cheaper alternative to the Lululemon Align Jogger — these are the perfect fall transition pants for exercise and errand-running on days when it's a little chilly, but not *quite* fully cold.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors).
12. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt that anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect copycat for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness, just in time for all your Halloween movie marathons and cozy cold nights in.
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in two other flavors).
13. A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers especially love for unexpected style combos (and recommend getting oversized to pair with leggings for *maximum* coziness).
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.61+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 33 colors).