39 TikTok Products So Good They Won Over “Picky” Reviewers

1. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types reviewers swear by for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
"Excellent skincare. I have noticed an improvement on my acne scars, after less than a month they are almost gone. I recommend using it after your moisturizer, since it seems to create a barrier on the skin. Despite that fact, it absorbs very quickly and does not feel greasy at all. I'm picky about skincare, but absolutely love what this does for my face. It's healing my skin and makes it feel so soft." —Karyn
Get it from Amazon for $15.
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
"I’m very picky about my toothbrushes and I couldn’t find what I was looking for at any stores, so online I went, and decided to give this one a try. I will definitely continue to buy this over and over. It gets all the places that bother my and other brushes really do miss. I credit its effectiveness entirely to the bristle design." —Mary
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
"My mom and I both have severe allergies to cleaning chemicals and are super picky about what we use. The scent in this didn’t bother either of us and it has so few ingredients that we were not really worried about that bothering us. (And it did not!) A great product that removes all grease/stains." —Sophia
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the pouring down rain on runs *and* in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
"These earbuds are fantastic. I am very picky about sound quality and love to have heavy bass when listening to music and these earbuds satisfied all of that. The best part? I bought them to listen to audiobooks in the shower since they're waterproof and ended up finding out how amazing they are for music too. I'd recommend these to anyone." —Josh Throckmorton
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
"I'm EXTREMELY picky about the mascara I use. I always am looking for the natural look without the clumps. I've gone through many brands looking for the right one and this one is at the top of the list." —Britt
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller deeply beloved by pet owners — it's like a sticky lint roller, but specifically designed to pick up pet hair and not only lock it in, but stash it inside the roller itself, so you don't end up making matters worse by just shoving the hair around instead of getting rid of it properly.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
"Bought this for a friend who has two dogs that shed a lot and she said it eats up all the hair off the bed, carpets, and couch like nothing! She said it is a must buy for pet owners, and she is very picky when it comes to dogs and supplies!" —KYS1296
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A cold brew coffee maker perfect for the lazy coffee guzzler — all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of cold brew you don't have to lift a finger to make when you're scrambling to log onto a Zoom meeting five minutes late.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
"So in love with this product. I washed it first, filled the filter with coarse coffee grounds (filled almost to the top of the white mesh part) shook it up to soak the grounds, put it on its side in the fridge and the next morning I was amazed. I'm really picky with my coffee, especially cold brew. I've tried to make my own previously by other methods and was not happy. This brew came out perfect the first time! This thing is amazing and really easy to use. So stoked!" —Jake Johns
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
"My husband is very picky but this was the best gift for him. He loves it! It even charges his phone through the phone case which he was so excited about! We def recommend purchasing this item! Its easy to use, excellent, and portable :)." —KwW
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
9. A gorgeous arc floor lamp reviewers adore for adding a quiet amount of light to their space without overwhelming it the way other floor lamps do. People who work from home especially love it for illuminating their desk area without causing any additional eye strain.
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp in action.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" —Steve
"Awesome product. Will do business again. I'm a very picky person and could not find a single thing wrong. The shipping was fast, the packaging was great, the product was superior. Saving money to make another purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $74.99.
10. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent Lululemon "Align" alternative!
Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M
"I have this shirt in four colors!! I am pretty picky with my workout clothes and only wore Lululemon and Fabletics. But this is [similar to] the Lululemon Align tank!!!! Fits well and looks good on! The pink tank is my favorite." —Cindy Withrington
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 19 colors).
11. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait 8–12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
"I'm very picky about cleaning [and] I am pleasantly surprised with this product. We have glass doors and an older shower in our new home. It takes a lot of scrubbing to look clean. But from the first time I used this, I have not had to scrub again! I spray my entire shower, after a Sunday night hot shower, and leave it overnight. Then Monday morning I rinse and it looks even better than when I scrubbed! I definitely recommend!" —Sherriism
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and refill-packs).
12. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
"I saw a difference the first day I used it! I definitely would recommend making this purchase. I’m a big 'teeth person' and am very picky on products I use. It is well worth the money. 🙂" —Tarteel
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
13. A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush designed specifically to get in the nooks and crannies of your jewelry, so you can dig out all the grime that's accumulated over the years on the cheap instead of taking it to the jeweler.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!"