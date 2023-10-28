43 TikTok-Famous Home Products That’ll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life

Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.

Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange in action.

Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four sizes).