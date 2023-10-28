43 TikTok-Famous Home Products That’ll Make A Noticeable Difference In Your Life

1. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $7.70.
2. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
4. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange in action.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four sizes).
5. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles).
6. A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates so food, sauces, and dressings don't co-mingle — perfect for picky eaters young *and* old who would rather pretend that we don't live in a world where broccoli and mac and cheese are occasionally allowed to touch.
Check out a TikTok of the food cubby in action.
Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." —Superbeckee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to suck the gunk on your floors right up instead of wrangling with a dustpan full of hair clumps that keep falling out or a heavy vacuum cleaner. Why lug a vacuum around when you can get the job done with a lightweight broom instead?
EyeVac is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover, an all-purpose cleaning spray that's really out here doing the *most* — you can use this on carpet, upholstery, or clothes to help banish both new stains and old ones. This stuff can tackle anything from ketchup to blood to paint to coffee to caked-on deodorant stains.
Check out a TikTok of the "Emergency Stain Rescue" in action.
The Hate Stains Co. is a small business that specializes in fast, powerful, and nontoxic stain removing products.
Promising review: "I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour. When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" —Mark Bogumil
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in packs of two or three, and with on-the-go wipes).
12. A cleverly-designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock you can leave by the door — a godsend for anyone who plays "hide and seek" so often with their keys that they're about to make varsity.
Check out a TikTok of the key rock in action.
Promising review: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" —P Gilroy
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
13. A compact silicone toilet brush so well-designed that it's like the toilet brush has finally reached its final Pokemon evolution. The flat silicone head is designed to properly scrub not just the interior of the bowl, but the corners in the outer rims, plus the silicone is *way* more hygienic in the long run because it's easier to sanitize.
Check out a TikTok of the silicone toilet brush in action.
Bonus: you can either let it sit in the holder on the floor, or mount the holder on the wall or the side of the toilet!
Promising review: "Loved it and bought three of them. The design is very cute, compact, and stylish, adding a touch of elegance to my bathroom. The silicone material makes it easy to clean, and I love that it stays dry clean itself through the vent holes the bottom of the holder. The flexible brush reaches all the nooks and crannies with ease, ensuring thorough cleaning." —Anthony Olsen
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.