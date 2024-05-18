43 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products Reviewers Say They’ll Buy Again

1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone. Check out a TikTok of the brightener in action.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
"Must-buy. Covers the dark circles under my eyes completely! Looks great under makeup. Will be buying again." —Lisa Whittington
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
2. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "After using this for the first time, I knew it was worth the price. It's wonderfully luxurious! The shampoo is not runny, which is good because you have to leave it on the lathered hair for at least three minutes, and it doesn't get in my eyes during that time. The smell is not strong or medicinal; it is pleasant enough. It doesn't seem drying to my hair like some of the volumizing shampoos I've used. This product makes my hair feel so good and look so healthy. I will be buying this again!" —Rachel Elaine
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
3. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Better than TikTok said! OMRyan Gosling, this is an amazing lotion!!! Run, don’t walk, and buy this lotion! The name is vanilla cashmere and that is exactly what this is! Love love love!" —DeeDra Billings
"BEST LOTION EVER!!! I bought this after seeing an influencer using it. It smells so good and feels great. I put it on at night and wake up still feeling and smelling great. It is smooth and keeps your skin moisturized! Will be buying again ASAP!" —Desiree Spots
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile, and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard. Those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
"Its long, soft bristles are great for reaching under edge of your gums and between teeth, as well as scrubbing off plaque. And it doesn’t hurt your gums. I will buy again." —Liz L
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
5. Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm, a Korean beauty product you may have already seen taking TikTok by storm — this easy peasy all-in-one moisturizer for your face, lips, eyes, *and* neck is formulated with salmon complex and collagen to help reduce fine lines and boost radiance. Reviewers especially love how instant the hydration feels, and swear by it for that ~glass skin~, "just out of the shower" effect.
Check out a TikTok of the wrinkle balm in action.
Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
"Amazing. This stuff makes my face feel so soft and has a nice scent. I use it every day and will buy again when I run out!" —Cyndy1
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in five styles).
6. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray designed to work on all hair types to give your blowout the smoothest, most frizz-free styling of its *life*. If your greatest enemy is summer humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a *long* time.
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray in action.
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair, and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
Psst — you can also get this in an "extra strength" version and a curly hair version!
7. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
"Love the vanilla frosting flavor. Very potent hydration for lips and I will buy this over and over again. Holy grail status." —Travis Bronson
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
8. Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel, a cult-fave product for your beauty arsenal that will quickly help minimize eye puffiness and swelling thanks to its winning combo of caffeine and hyaluronic acid. It's basically an alarm clock for your eyeballs, because boy, howdy are they awake now!!
Check out a TikTok of the eye gel in action.
Promising review: "This eye gel works. I was able to see a difference after seven days, My eye fatigue improved and my under eyes seem less dark. I love the texture, not too sticky and easy to apply. You just need a small amount. I will buy again. Using it for about two months now, and still liking it." —Bella
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
9. Coco & Eve's Sunless Face Tanning Micromist for a quick ~glowy complexion~ hack without all the hullabaloo of prep that comes with full-body self-tans. Bonus — this doubles as self-tanner *and* skincare because it's formulated with a hydration-boosting antioxidant complex.
After application, you should allow for six hours for the tan to fully develop.
Promising review: ""I saw a review of this on TikTok but never thought that I would love this product as much as I do. I actually bought another because I can’t get my daughters to stop using it. Smells great, no color transfer on clothing, and goes on perfectly." —Suzette Beristain
"I hate self-tanner. It stinks. It’s streaky and messy and unnatural and fades unevenly. Ugh. But this? Chef’s kiss! The spritz is light and refreshing, and you get a subtle glow WITHOUT THE STINK. The product feels lightly moisturizing, too. I have sensitive skin, and this mist is not irritating at all. I actually want to use this product. I am absolutely buying this again and investigating their full product line." —CaboChica99
Get it from Amazon for $29.
10. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
"I'm 65 and have thinning eyelashes. I've had a problem finding a mascara that would make my lashes look thicker again without being clumpy. Essence False Lash Effect has solved that problem. I can now confidently leave my house knowing that my lashes are visible and pretty and look natural. I will be buying this mascara for as long as they make it." —Tracey Weiss
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.