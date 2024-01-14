34 TikTok-Beloved Pieces To Refresh Your Wardrobe In 2024

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A set of workout-friendly crop tops with a large fanbase because they have just the right amount of compression to be comfy and supportive at the same time, making them ideal for loungewear, activewear, and oops-I'm-the-cutest-person-here-wear.
Promising review: "I have seen these all over TikTok! I’m so glad I ordered these! I can wear these without a bra and I think they are awesome for the price point. I just wear these as tops I don’t wear these to workout. I’m happy with my purchase and I’ll be ordering more. They are all the hype! Hope this review helped!" —Customer
Get a pack of three for $28.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and dozens of styles, including two-packs).
2. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers swear by for perfect Lululemon Align Jogger alternatives — these pants are an excellent option bot for exercise and errand-running.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).
3. A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition. TBH, you can't blame reviewers for buying one and immediately coming back for it in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Psst — these also come in kid sizes!
Get it from Amazon for $15.70 (available in 34 colors).
4. A tie-waist deep V-neck dress you'll be *really* glad you invested in for "dinner and show" type dates. We love a versatile dress that works with all our jackets and shoes!!
Promising review: "So, I’m really hesitant to buy any clothing on Amazon. I typically don’t. But I saw this dress on a curvy person from TikTok, and I was like, 'That dress is stunning on them,' so I added it to my cart. I took a leap, and I’m happy I did. I have room to move, it’s not tight at all, and I’m in love with it. I’ll have to safety-pin it or make a small stitch to it to stop my bra and chest from showing so much, but other than that, it’s really a beautiful dress! It is shorter on the sides, so be warned about that." —Nicole P.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
5. A ribbed long-sleeve boatneck "brami," aka a bra and top combined to make the ultimate comfy, chic hybrid piece. Your bras have done enough for you lately. Let them take a nap and bust out this supportive option instead.
Check out a TikTok of brami tops in action.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive loungewear.
Promising review: "So excited they started making more flowy options! This is so comfortable. I’m 5’8” and 150-155, I always go for a L in Klassy tops and glad I did here too. The wider sleeve cut looks better when it’s a little long, IMO. The band feels a little looser than my other Ls, but not loose enough that it’s an issue — just makes it even more comfy! And the ability to wear a true, wide boatneck without bra straps is perfection." —Emlly S.
Get it from Klassy Network for $52 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
6. A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers especially love for unexpected style combos (and recommend getting oversized to pair with leggings for *maximum* coziness).
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 17 colors).
7. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent alternative to Lululemon "Align"!
Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 21 colors).
8. A ribbed workout jumpsuit reviewers love because it's compressive, easy to accessorize, and passes the famous "squat test," which is to say it stays opaque instead of letting the whole world know you're in your Hello Kitty undies today.
Promising review: "Absolutely one of my fav purchases from Amazon, thanks to TikTok. It literally snatched me up, it gives what it’s supposed to be giving. I’m going to buy more in other colors I love it that much. It’s tight and structured to fit your body. I got my regular size. It’s not see through at all. Very good material. Definitely buy!!!" —Kaylie Ohneck
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and five colors).
9. A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone who wants a go-to basic that'll work with just about any T-shirt in your closet. These are so comfy and easy to put on that they'll will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.
Promising review: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well. I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" —Amazon Customer
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $24.28+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and eight colors).
10. A heated jacket with a battery pack for anyone who loves the outdoors but is truly ready to sing, "Hit the road, Jack Frost." This rechargeable battery gives 10 hours of warmth on three heat settings to keep you cozy without all the bulk of layers. Bonus: It's machine washable and comes with a detachable hood.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and four colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).
11. A pair of splurgeworthy, internet-famous sheer rip-resistant tights designed to endure all *kinds* of nonsense without tearing, ripping, or pilling. Investing in a pair of these is like investing in a nice pair of jeans, because unlike the loose collection of fragile $15 tights you buy every year, these will actually last.
Check out a TikTok of the Sheertex tights in action.
Promising review: "This is the first time that I have bought from this company. I was very impressed with how the nylons are holding up. Usually, I end up snagging and getting runs all the time. They are super soft and very comfortable. I love the way they look and feel. I’m very thankful for finding the site and finally being able to get nylons that work for me!" —TERESE E.
Get a pair from Sheertex for $41 (originally $59; available in sizes XS–3X).
12. A classic vegan leather JW Pei purse perfect for stashing the essentials when you're tasked with being very busy and very cute at the same time.
Check out a TikTok of JW Pei bags in action.
JW Pei is an Asian family–owned, California-based brand established in 2018 that specializes in high quality vegan-leather products.
Promising review: "This bag is so stylish! The quality is amazing!!! The packaging it came in was super nice, too! It fits my phone, card wallet, and a few other small items! I love how the strap is adjustable, too! I also love that they provide you with a dust bag. I will most likely purchase another bag soon!" —Genie
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in 10 colors).
13. A well-structured long blazer to quickly spruce up any look with some understated sophistication.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. And I don’t regret it at all. I’ll buy all the colors. I’m 5’9 and 185 Ibs. and bought a medium. Fits great." —Marissa
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $53.43 (available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors).
14. A uniquely textured ribbed lounge set so versatile that it's about to become your new uniform, particularly because it's breathable enough to feel like pajamas while serving all the sophistication of a well-planned outfit.
Check out a TikTok of the ribbed set in action.
Promising review: "So worth it! I love these and getting my friends to get them. Very comfortable and can be dressed up and down." —greg gold
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors and styles).