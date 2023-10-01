28 TikTok-Beloved Makeup Products That Are Worth Every Penny

1. A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive, looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. Plus Tower 28 Beauty's splurgeworthy MakeWaves lengthening + volumizing mascara to give your eyelashes such an immediate VAVOOM!! that you'll be a convert for life. This is designed to be buildable *without* clumping so you can control the amp up factor, and is water-resistant for all day wear.
Tower 28 is a vegan, cruelty-free small business that specializes in products for sensitive skin.
Promising review: "I love this mascara! I was a huge Better than Sex fan for years and after not loving it for the past couple of months, I wanted to find something really good! I stumbled on this on TikTok and I totally get the hype. Go get it! Truuuuuust me." —uukairo
Get it from Sephora for $20.
4. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick, a holy grail option for anyone with sensitive skin who may have had it up to HERE with other pore fillers and their promises. This has a "blurring" effect to reduce the appearance of pores and smooth your skin without causing any extra shine you have to blot out.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
5. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sets).
6. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, an inexpensive lightweight concealer for anyone who wants to quickly touch up before sweaty summer walks around the neighborhood, but doesn't want to commit to a whole layer of foundation. This also helps cover dark circles without caking and reduces puffiness.
TBH, at the start of the pandemic I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe.
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $7.69 (available in 18 shades).
7. Tower 28's SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation perfect for anyone looking for no-fuss, lightweight, protective coverage — this rocks some SPF 30, is easily buildable, and reviewers with sensitive and acne-prone skin *swear* by it.
Tower 28 is a vegan, cruelty-free small business that specializes in products for sensitive skin.
Promising review: "Needed a new tinted moisturizer and heard great things about this via TikTok. I got the shade PCH and it blends in so nicely into my skin. My typical shade is Fenty 290 or 10/11 but i am pretty pale so PCH is perfect! Not orange! " —KWally21
Get it from Sephora for $32 (available in 14 shades).
8. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99.
9. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $7.01 (available in three shades and combo packs).
10. Wet n Wild's Megaglo Blushlighter, the ultimate in two-for-one deals — the luminous shades of this combined blush and highlighter are designed to perfectly complement each other, so you don't have to do any color calculating yourself.
Promising review: "For the price, this is an amazing highlighter. I heard about it on TikTok and I decided to try it out. I love it! Definitely recommend for an alternative highlighter if you’re not trying to spend a lot of money." —Salina
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in three shade combos).
11. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first go without having to ~wing it~ (read: wasting eight cotton balls, half a bottle of eye makeup remover, and all of the minutes you were setting aside to make your morning coffee).
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in four styles).
12. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer that reviewers swear by for reducing the appearance of pores and helping their makeup apply more smoothly and evenly.
LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN. Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance!
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
13. BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in summer makeup because it's delightfully lightweight and stays *put*. Bonus: its color is designed to react to the pH of your skin, giving you a wholly personalized look without any extra work. TBH, it's no wonder this is one of their bestselling prods.
Youthforia is an Asian woman–owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
14. Dr. Jart+'s Mini Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment, a formula that reviewers swear by not just for reducing redness and uneven texture, but for skin protection — this bb has SPF 30 built in, so it packs a double punch.
Allow me to calmly scream at the top of my lungs about this. I have dealt with redness on my nose for so long that I've jokingly called myself "Rudolph" since I was a teenager (I'm 32 now). I bought this and the transformation on my fire engine nose was magical. It was like putting on high quality foundation, the way it canceled out the redness. It also works so effectively as a primer — I was using some TikTok-hyped primer that never really minimized my pores before this, but this treatment makes a world of difference in evenly covering my pores. I barely put on any foundation now. This treatment alone is basically all I need as a base for the rest of my makeup.
Promising review: "The hype is to be believed. I discovered this product from @BauerBeauty on TikTok. I loved how she showed the application and the payoff, which is reduced redness. I have rosacea with a lot of redness around my nose and outside the corners of my mouth. This reduces the redness without having to use foundation." —DJJJJ
Psst — you can watch @BauerBeauty use the color corrector in action on Sephora's product page, and you can check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's full review of Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment for more deets!
Get a mini from Sephora for $22+ (available in two sizes).