30 Things That Are Just Raring To Help You Stay Warm Until Winter Ends

I only got these a few years ago because it was a Black Friday sale, but now that I've worn them I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half — this was true for me! They run a smidge large.

Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!

Promising review: "I purchased these to wear while walking my dog 1+ miles daily, and wanted to feel safe walking in the snow and ice. The anti slip tread on these boots did not disappoint. They are sturdy and allow me to walk without any slipping. My feet stay warm while walking through snow and ice sludge in the street." —lovetoshop

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in women's sizes 5-11 and five colors).