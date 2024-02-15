30 Things That Are Just Raring To Help You Stay Warm Until Winter Ends

1. A heated car seat cushion that plugs right into the car's outlet so you can actually sing along to your morning commute playlist instead of growling "BRRRRRRRRRRR" to yourself the whole way there. This has multiple heat settings, a timer for how long you want it on, and heats up FAST.
Promising review: "I bought one about two years ago and it still works great. I recently bought a second one for the passenger seat. The best feature is that it has a control that you can adjust the heat level and how long it stays on. It has a 30, 60, 90 and constant on setting (which I use on long trips)." —Mark Ehlrich
2. A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW — when it comes to coziness, warmth, and aesthetic, this beanie has no competition. TBH, you can't blame reviewers for buying one and immediately coming back for it in multiple colors.
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
3. A set of oh-so-toasty but breathable winter socks in a wool cotton blend so cozy that you'll rotate between the cute colors all winter long.
Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." —Frances
4. Mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings so beloved by reviewers (literally 20,000+ 5-star reviews!) that you can get it all KINDS of ways to suit your needs, with styles that have one (hidden) pocket, three pockets, or are water-resistant. Bonus: it comes in a zillion colors, so when you fall in love with your first pair you can collect the rest and have a cozy leggings rainbow!
Promising review: "These are so warm but still so sleek! Totally opaque, long inseam, buttery soft, and they've got pockets! I machine wash them in cold water and then hang them to dry. I have two pairs in black and I wear the heck out of them. Worth every penny." —Cassandra
5. *And* sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights inspired by the viral "translucent" fleece tights that blew up TikTok in 2022, except these are inclusive for darker skin tones and made with high quality stretchy, rip-resistant material so they're built to last.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a Black-owned small business established in 2023 that specializes in inclusive fleece-lined tights.
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
6. A pair of chic wireless headband headphones so you can keep your ears toasty warm listening to music during outdoor workouts, or listening to white noise in particularly chilly bedrooms.
Promising review: "This is a great product for running outdoors or hiking! In some circumstances, ears can get cold very quickly and cause ear pain or ringing outdoors. The cloth lining here has been very helpful in reducing these side-effects. The band is also more comfortable than earbuds for casual listening in my opinion. Sound leaks through at loud volumes so it is best used in a casual setting or outdoors. The band is very easy to clean in the washing machine." —LL
7. A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set — like, honestly, I'm a little in love with how clever and CUTE this is? The two pieces magnetize together to warm your hands or separate to put one in each pocket, and you can *also* use those same two pieces to charge two phones at once. Basically a must-have for anyone going on couple adventures.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets. They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold). The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!
8. Or if you've run out of charge, a big ole pack of HotHands hand warmers you can shake shake shake on your way out the door to slowly activate heat that will last for a few hours if you keep it tucked in a pocket or glove.
Promising review: "I keep a continual supply of these in my vehicle for several reasons. I drop these in my pockets to warm my hands and body at hockey games, but honestly, any time I spend a great deal of time outside in the winter, I have them just in case. Once they heat up, you can put them in gloves, pockets, or anywhere you need to keep warm (I’ve put them in my knit hat before). Depending on the temps and where you place them, two to four hours of warmth can last." —Miss Hollis
9. A pair of trendy, affordable winter boots that not only keep your feet absurdly warm, but actually deliver on traction — these anti-slip soles have made me, a certifiable Clumsy Individual, feel a lot more steady on my feet walking in the snow and icy pavement.
I only got these a few years ago because it was a Black Friday sale, but now that I've worn them I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half — this was true for me! They run a smidge large.
Promising review: "I purchased these to wear while walking my dog 1+ miles daily, and wanted to feel safe walking in the snow and ice. The anti slip tread on these boots did not disappoint. They are sturdy and allow me to walk without any slipping. My feet stay warm while walking through snow and ice sludge in the street." —lovetoshop
10. Plus a pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots reviewers *swear* are just as warm and durable as the Ugg version, plus come in way more colors.
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)
Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn
11. A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel *just* like cashmere, so you can basically be a warm, sentient cloud wherever you roam.
12. An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat, complete with fleece-lined hood, duck-down, and a snug warmth that is truly UNPARALLELED when it comes to facing the elements. You may have noticed a lot of people wearing over the past few years, and it truly lives up to its cozy hype. I can speak from experience when I say once one person gets it, the whole friend group wants to get on board.
TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands).
Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" —Staci B
13. Or a heated jacket with a battery pack for anyone who loves the outdoors but is truly ready to sing, "Hit the road, Jack Frost." This rechargeable battery gives 10 hours of warmth on three heat settings to keep you cozy without all the bulk of layers. Bonus: It's machine washable and comes with a detachable hood.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
14. A pair of delightfully warm touchscreen-friendly gloves — not only do these gloves come in a bunch of cute colors, but they have grippers on the fingers so you can hold your devices and text without taking them off.
Promising review: "I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off. These are the best gloves I've ever had." —Amazon Customer
