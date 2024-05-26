34 Things I Bet No One Will Believe You Got For Less Than $20

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $12.49 (available in 14 styles).
2. An easy-to-apply one-hour (!!) self-tanner so much cheaper and more effective than its competitors that your medicine cabinet will laugh at the old versions you used. This vegan blend is easy for beginners to use without streaking or uneven patches, and although the tan is instant, the fade is nice and gradual.
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in 16 styles).
3. A set of family-friendly pastel "unbreakable" deep plates perfect for anyone who needs to be practical, but doesn't want to sacrifice on prettiness. These chic plates are unexpectedly lightweight, making them easier for kids to use, but are still dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe for up to three minutes.
Promising review: "These are microwaveable and light to carry. Love the colors. Wish they were available in one color only, but I can’t complain. I primarily bought these for microwave purposes. But can be used for salads, hot soup, etc. Also it’s an in-between size like a medium. Just right for me." —M. Zolnosky
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.95 (also available as bowls!).
4. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray-Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
5. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
6. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
7. A cleverly designed rechargeable electric candle lighter built with a flexible neck so you can light all your coziest, deepest candles without worrying about the "YIKES" of being near an open flame. This is also windproof and super portable for anyone looking for options to light candles or fires outside, too!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. Now I’m able to light candles where the candle wax has melted down and it’s hard to reach inside the jar. I also love the fact that you charge this with a USB cable and the charge lasts for a long time. It has indicator lights to let you know how much of a charge is remaining. I’ve only had to charge it once since I purchased it. I Very durable and a great value for the price. I definitely recommend this." —Cassandra S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in seven colors and in two packs).
8. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Serum, which finally answers the question of, "What if a high-quality priming moisturizer could also punch the UV right out of the sun??" This lightweight, nongreasy, no-white-cast formula is here to solve all your warm weather beauty woes once and for all by playing nice under your makeup *and* protecting you from the sun's rays.
Promising review: "I've gone through several sunscreens to wear with make-up and this has been the best for me. I'm a simple girl. I apply this with vitamin C cream, let it absorb then apply my It Cosmetics CC cream. It acts like a primer for me, and my CC glides nicely over it, no pilling, no heavy or cakey feeling. It's def lightweight but provides great protection." —Emily Haynes
Get it from Amazon for $13.57.
9. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $8.48 (available in three sets).
10. A popular, super affordable pair of adorable pair of strappy support sandals made with a memory foaming yoga padding, a flexible fabric strap, and lightweight, nonslip soles — literally how dare this shoe be this cute AND this comfy?? The audacity.
Promising review: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures. I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." —Ashley Russell
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 29 styles).
11. A vacuum-free, space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.96.