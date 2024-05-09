32 Tech Products Basically Designed For Cozy Gremlins

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ears instead of inside them — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. They pick up calls just as well as any other pair and are designed so that the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years, with no success. But these Purity open-ear headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woo-hoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, and have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you, either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
2. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account. This ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in 10 minutes. In other words, if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the noise canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100%, like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time. I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit, and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my nonexpert ears is excellent too! And the noise canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max. I also really like how you can pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality — 4.5/5." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in silver and black).
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cozy solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice, 'cause I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute, and the itty-bitty little lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A kneading heated neck and shoulder massager for those of us out here carrying the entire burden of maintaining group chats on our backs. This comes with multiple heat and massage settings that are versatile enough to use all over your body — reviewers even swear by it for car travel, since it can help ease tension all over!
Five S is a small business that specializes in massagers.
Promising review: "I’ve purchased other massagers and never had luck until this one. This one, in my opinion, is the closest to an actual person's hands. It’s very relaxing and can definitely work out knots in your back and neck! Love that it has the heat option, too." —Kay
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two styles).
5. A guided visual "breathing partner" you can use for meditation and calm to get yourself in a better mindset for relaxation or sleep. This is designed to guide you through the popular 4-7-8 or 5-5 "calming breaths" to help reduce stress and anxiety, using colors that fade in and out softly as cues. Bonus: It's kid-friendly!
Mindsight is a small business that specializes in calming personal care and decor products.
Promising review: "I started meditating over a decade ago — intermittent in the beginning, progressing deeper and finding new joys over time. With Breathing Buddha, the last thoughts have dropped away, as counting breaths always seemed to keep me conscious of, well, counting. Granted, I have always dropped the counting after a handful of breaths, but Breathing Buddha has made for a delightful transition as I realize I don't have to count at all. It is a lovely concept, well executed, and very easy to start using." —Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in two styles).
6. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB port to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a 10-minute TikTok abyss without worrying that their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep, and when I come back, everything is logged out and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings, and I use it on the minimal movement so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight colors).
7. A northern lights projector for anyone whose heart is in the magic of the cosmos, but whose butt would much rather be snuggled on a couch than freezing by a glacier. Bonus: This also plays soothing noises and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker!
Promising review: "I love this light! The stars are beautiful, the colors are beautiful. I like that it shuts off in four hours. I use it in my house so I don’t have to turn lights on all the time. I like it so much, I just ordered three more to give to my grandchildren. It also has sounds like the sound of rain, or ocean waves. And you can even play your regular music on it. Don’t be afraid to try it! It’s like having the northern lights anytime you want." —Amy J Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (clip the 10%-off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
8. A SwitchBot Smart Switch button pusher to turn virtually *any* device with a pressable "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once you adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on your kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — you can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart-enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for, and I had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little SwitchBot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $23.20 (clip the 20%-off coupon on the product page for this price; available in white and black).
9. A projection alarm clock so you don't even have to turn your head or lift yourself to see the time — you can just glimpse at the wall and be like, "Ah, yes. That strange dream about turning into a pool noodle happened at exactly 3 o'clock again" before falling back asleep. It also functions as a USB port to charge devices!
Promising review: "The projection on this clock is sublime. If I am sleeping on my side and turned away from the clock, I merely have to cock my head to see what time it is rather than waking up to turn over and look at the clock. I am buying a second clock for my second bedroom. The design is nonintrusive and takes up very little space on my nightstand." —Sheryl S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (clip the $4-off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five styles).
10. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad to ease your cramps and pains (*glares pointedly at my uterus*) and/or keep you nice and cozy on chillier days. The fact that it looks vaguely like a piece of superhero armor is just an added perk.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note that you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns. I'm someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough, and the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation, I can say this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable, and it heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time, and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).