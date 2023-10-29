Save Some Money And Check Out These 38 Budget-Friendly Versions Of Popular Products

1. A delightfully massive (and leakproof!) tumbler with a handle reviewers *swear* by now that it's impossible to get affordable Stanley cups (you know — the water bottle that's all over TikTok and getting price gouged in every shade). This not only keeps beverages hot and cold for hours on end, but gives you even *more* color options to peruse from.
Promising review: "I’ve been using Simple Modern bottles since my sophomore year of college, so when I graduated and needed a 'big girl' tumbler that wasn’t covered in stickers and would be cute and functional in a professional environment, getting an SM tumbler was a no-brainer for me. I absolutely love the sea glass sage color, and of course, I had to get a matching 32-ounce water bottle, too! These are so sturdy, keeps my water icy cold through the day and the night, and motivates me to hydrate like no other. 1000x cuter than a Stanley tumbler or a Hydroflask, and a much more reasonable price! I get compliments on it every single day. I absolutely cannot recommend this brand and these tumblers enough!" —Hannah Rodlund
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 17 colors).
2. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks for three Laneige-like flavors in *one* — this even comes in four different combos so you can split them among friends, if you're feeling generous.
Promising review: "This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market. When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same. Very good product." —Riya
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four combos).
3. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that many reviewers compare to AirPods, except say are arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
"I hate the Apple headphones because they never stay in my ears. These have amazing sound quality and are super discreet. My husband now wants a pair after using mine!" —shelby zuccarini
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
4. A pair of super-comfy period-proof underwear designed to hold two tampons' worth of period blood that's *way* cheaper than the leading brands. Not only are these a great alternative to pads and tampons, they're also ideal for overnight protection (you can pair them with a pad if you have a heavy flow) and for people who are worried about ~leakage~ during sports or physical activities — I personally always wear period-proof undies when I go on runs on my period and it has been a MASSIVE godsend.
Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there. You can read the rest of my review on Bambody period underwear for more deets!
Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up!
Promising review: "These are WONDERFUL!! They are super comfortable, soft, have a mild compression to them, breathable, great coverage, not bulky at all, and super absorbent!! You don’t get that metallic blood scent coming through either which I was super skeptical about. So the packaging states that they recommend using these as a backup to another period product like a cup, but I tested the hell out of these babies for my entire period as the only form of protection and left my cup in its drawer. I’m in my 30s. I’m not a super-heavy bleeder but I do have fairly heavy days. For the test I used one panty per day (24 hours) and never once had a leak, wetness feel, smell, felt uncomfortable, or had bulkiness. When I rinsed them out in the sink after the 24-hour test the amount of blood was astonishing. As you rinse it there’s definitely that old-blood kind of metallic smell. Then I just washed them on the gentle cycle and air dried them. Super easy, does take a long time to air dry though. I’ll likely buy more so that I can have daytime and nighttime sets." —Becky
Get it from Amazon for $17.49+ (available in sizes XS–6XL, four colors, and in multi-packs).
5. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out for rivaling Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
"I used L'Oréal mascara for years and every year it gets more expensive! This mascara is just as good, if not better, and it's A LOT cheaper. I highly recommend it!" —Leslie Onesto
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types reviewers swear by for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $10.91.
7. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent Lululemon "Align" alternative!
Promising review: "I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" —M
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 21 colors).
8. A plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate comparison to Barefoot Dreams, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $24.69+ (available in 13 styles and two sizes).
9. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.23.
10. A dual hair dryer and brush to give yourself the exact same pricey blowouts you get at the salon in LITERAL MINUTES. This lets you dry your hair as you style it, give your do an incredible amount of volume and shine in way less time than traditional blow-dryers (and for a fraction of the price of competitors like Drybar).
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. Love this — get blow out quality straight hair every time. I've spent so much money on products that are not as easy and don't work as well. This does just what it promises. To use, I just blow dry my hair until slightly damp and then use this to finish. Make sure to use heat protectant! Fast and good results every time so far. The cool setting is not that cool but otherwise, I recommend it." —Katie Recken
"I used this for the first time today and I love it! Until today, I was never able to blow out or straighten my own hair. It would just take too long to blow dry it with brush first and then straighten it after. It was just too much work. And then I usually end up with frizzy hair. It took me only 15 minutes on high heat, with no frizz I will try medium heat next time. This is going to save me so much money, because I won't have to pay the usual $80 for each salon blowout." —Lilly
Get it from Amazon for $39.89+ (available in three styles).
11. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "This product actually works! Very affordable too. There are a lot of expensive teeth whitening products out there, but why spend extra money when you don't have to? Definitely worth trying!" —Mona L Cureton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.95.
12. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker similar to the more expensive "Mighty Patch" that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
13. An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow ✨ — perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight alternative to foundation or just a lil' extra shimmer in their lives. Reviewers compare this to Glossier's Futuredew and Drunk Elephant's Bronzing Drops.
Promising review: "I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing duplicate that is slightly better! It’s not oily, but provides lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." —e_whospends_money
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in four shades).
14. A sleeveless halter bodysuit made with such soft, stretchy, durable material that reviewers say it's an *excellent* comp to Zara and Skims, perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and blazers. It's compressive enough that a lot of reviewers were also impressed that they didn't need a bra with it!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this top! Saw it in a few TikTok videos and decided to try. I have it in white, nude, coffee, and black. I love wearing it under blazers for interviews." —Abryana Marks
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors).