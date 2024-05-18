42 Ridiculously Hyped Up TikTok Products You Should Probably Just Own Already

Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer

"i am very pleased with this self tanner. I usually use the St. Tropez, but it is so expensive. I decided to give this a go after seeing numerous TikToks about how wonderful it is. Well the truth is, this self tanner is wonderful! No orange, no smell." —Shana

Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in 16 styles).