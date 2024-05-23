60 Reliable Products For Thirtysomethings Who Want To Get Their Money’s Worth

1. Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm, a Korean beauty product you may have already seen taking TikTok by storm — this easy peasy all-in-one moisturizer for your face, lips, eyes, *and* neck is formulated with salmon complex and collagen to help reduce fine lines and boost radiance. Reviewers especially love how instant the hydration feels, and swear by it for that ~glass skin~, "just out of the shower" effect.
Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly, this stick is life-changing!!! In a matter of minutes, my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips, and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
Get it from Amazon for $20.86 (available in six styles).
2. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap for flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats that works up to 400 feet by using a light to lure them. The best part?? The "trap" part is on the back, so you don't have to behold a little bug graveyard in your kitchen when you flick on the lights in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the plug-in fly trap in action.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.73.
3. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray-Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 11 sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
5. TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum that just short of startles reviewers for how fast it visibly brightens and firms skin even from the first use, and how well it reduces wrinkles and the appearance of dark spots over time. This cult-fave blend of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E has over 93,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, and dozens of reviewer photos that prove the hype is more than earned.
TruSkin Naturals is a small business that specializes in skincare products.
Promising review: "TruSkin Vitamin C Skin Serum has been nothing short of a revelation for my skincare routine. From the very first application, I could tell this was a game-changer. The serum’s lightweight, non-greasy formula delivers a powerful punch of hydration and brightness to my complexion. Over the weeks, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in dark spots and an overall more even skin tone." —Maxpower
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.
6. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
7. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours, and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, including soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
8. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
9. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that not only hydrates the heck out of chapped lips, but comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
10. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Serum, which finally answers the question of, "What if a high-quality priming moisturizer could also punch the UV right out of the sun??" This lightweight, nongreasy, no-white-cast formula is here to solve all your warm weather beauty woes once and for all by playing nice under your makeup *and* protecting you from the sun's rays.
Promising review: "I've gone through several sunscreens to wear with make-up, and this has been the best for me. I'm a simple girl. I apply this with vitamin C cream, let it absorb, and then apply my It Cosmetics CC cream. It acts like a primer for me, and my CC glides nicely over it with no pilling, no heavy or cakey feeling. It's def lightweight but provides great protection." —Emily Haynes
Get it from Amazon for $13.53.
11. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that, my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $14.37.
12. A set of the brand spanking new lightweight wireless "floating" open-air earbuds designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of AirPods, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears and worry that they'll fall out. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else — all the promises the new Bose open-air version has, but without the $299 price tag. 😬
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these, because the flexible ear loops lock them in place!
Check out a TikTok of the open-air earbuds in action.
Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones that they tend to fall off, and the over-ear-ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. And most importantly being able to wear them not only for audio but for calls too and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (clip the $10 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four colors).
13. Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones for anyone whose dreams of owning AirPods Max do not align with the reality of their bank account — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes. In other words: if you are a busy, cheap little chaos gremlin but you still want the best in tech, these headphones have your name on 'em.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the