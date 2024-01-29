33 Quirky Products To Liven Up Your Daily Routine

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
2. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
4. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
5. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
6. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A camera lens-shaped thermos that is both aesthetically pleasing *and* delightfully practical — this 12-ounce insulated mug not only will keep coffee hot, but will keep iced drinks and smoothies cold on the go. Why say "cheese" when you can say "caffeine?"
Promising review: "I saw this while browsing, and at first I thought it was a real lens (until I saw the price). I clicked, and had to laugh because it incorporated my husband's two loves — coffee and photography! I got it for him as part of his Christmas gifts, and he loves it. The designer did an excellent job with this. It looks real at first glance, and the raised areas make it very easy to hold. We laughed when he opened it, and it has become one of his favorite mugs." —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
8. Girl Scouts S'mores Seasoning Blend, just in case you needed an excuse to make your yogurt, overnight oats, ice cream, coffee, brownies, and cookies even *more* lawlessly delicious.
Promising review: "Paired with the Rice Krispy creamer Coffeemate, it's immaculate. It's so good, a nice cool s’mores taste." —Tasheba w.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (also available in a Thin Mint version!).
9. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys that will prettttyyy much guarantee you never lose them again.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.68.
11. An abstract tabletop mirror to blow yourself kisses on your way out of your bedroom for another busy day of being the Most Productive, Cutest, Funniest Person Alive. ✨✨✨ Reviewers swear by this as an easy vanity mirror!
Promising reviews: "I use it to get ready every morning!! So cute, also very easy to clean. Hasn’t cracked no matter how rough I am with it. It’s very lightweight and a great gift for yourself or anyone. Definitely worth the price $$!!!" —M. Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
12. A glass milk carton reviewers *love* for frothing — not only is it the perfect size, but the container is shaped in a way that stops milk and cream from spilling over the sides. Because yes, there's no use crying over spilled milk, but crying over spilled FROTHED milk?? Valid.
Promising review: "I love glassware, especially borosilicate glass, because it’s delicate and yet strong, it’s thinner and lighter than most glass. This is is definitely a conversation piece, because of its small milk carton shape and it holds a significant amount of cream or milk. It’s perfect for use during brunch, and during coffee or tea dates with friends. To get it cleaned, I use warm water, dish soap, and a small foam brush, than I put it on the dish rack to air dry." —APR63
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five styles).
13. A "Shower Cat" for anyone who sheds enough in the shower that they could, in fact, costume an entire production of Cats. This gizmo attaches to the shower wall as a handy place to stash loose hair and toss it later so it won't wrap around the drain and cause you a headache later (also not unlike a production of Cats).
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
14. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.90.
15. A skull-shaped olive oil dispenser just to remind everyone that your cooking is to ~die~ for.
Promising review: "These oil dispensers are very nice, come with everything you need to use them and even has a wire brush to clean out any build up in the dispensers. Also comes with a small funnel for refills. Nice heavy glass that looks really good, well made." —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $18.55.